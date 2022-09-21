ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Final restaurant to join Paristown Village Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Filipino food truck in Louisville is one of five restaurants moving into Paristown's new Village Market. Sarap Filipino Eatery will join Ramble, Jeff's Donuts, Taco Rito and Bunz Burgerz this fall. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Emma and Rudy Bambas started their business Sarap...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Louisville restaurant closing its doors in Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While a Louisville restaurant is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar shop Wednesday, they aren’t going out of business. In a recent Facebook post, Red Top Hotdogs announced they are closing their doors Wednesday after their “final shift of service.” They will serve their last hot dogs at the restaurant from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
Wave 3

Walmart bringing InHome delivery to families in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Walmart is bringing InHome delivery service to families in Louisville just in time for the holidays. According to the release, InHome allows customers to have fresh groceries, tailgating essentials, holiday meal necessities and more delivered right to their homes. Families can choose to have their order dropped at the their front door, unpacked directly into their kitchen or garage refrigerators.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/23)

As you probably know, Louder Than Life is happening this weekend. In response, Mag Bar is hosting Quieter Than Existence with performances by Belushi Slip Not, Milquetoast (from Indianapolis), Very Special People and The Jim Harralson. Louisville StrEatery. $20 | 4-9 p.m. The Facebook event page says it all: “Four...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Downtown Louisville intersection to close Monday for emergency repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A part of South 3rd Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard will be closed Monday, according the Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District. An investigation showed the two streets had a cavity below the pavement and deteriorated areas in the clay sewer pipe, and the area will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Hotelresort#Food Security#Food Banks#Nonperishable Food#Charity#Hotels#The Omni Hotel#Hunger Action Month#Omni Louisville#Android
Wave 3

Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man walking on railroad tracks struck by train

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a train in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of E. Chestnut and Wenzel on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train. They found an injured man who had been hit while walking on the tracks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville hosting annual Women of Color conference for the first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national organization dedicated to improving diversity and inclusion in the workplace is hosting its annual conference in Louisville. DiversityInc hosted the 5th annual Women of Color and Their Allies Conference on Tuesday. Humana is the host sponsor for the event, which held its launch party...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wdrb.com

WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Sweet buttery goodness is only a light away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sure Texas Roadhouse is based in Louisville, but that’s not the reason it’s a fan favorite. Ask just about anyone who’s saddled up to a booth at the steakhouse and they’ll surely rave about the warm basket of biscuits with honey cinnamon butter delivered to each table.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS buses return to normal operation after ‘brief hold’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public School buses have returned to normal operations after a brief hold Thursday afternoon. According to a letter from JCPS, all buses temporarily stopped operations Thursday due to a brief hold but have since returned to normal operations. This hold did cause delays...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'It stings your eyes, burns your nose': Foul odor causing frustration among Park DuValle community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in the Park DuValle neighborhood say a terrible smell of sewage is hurting their quality of life, both inside and outside their homes. Corey and Kendra Williams, who live at The Villages of Park DuValle just off Wilson Avenue, say the foul odor has been a problem for years, but they tell WHAS 11 it's gotten much worse in recent months.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

West End School going co-ed

About 150 females will enroll for the 2024 school year. There's work to raise the $4 million needed for the project, the school already had $6 million from pledges.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned

Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy