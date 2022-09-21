LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a train in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of E. Chestnut and Wenzel on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train. They found an injured man who had been hit while walking on the tracks.

