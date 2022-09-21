Read full article on original website
Norton Healthcare helps 'raise the roof' on Louisville Habitat for Humanity home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare and Habitat for Humanity teamed up to “raise the roof” on the newest Habitat for Humanity home in Louisville Friday. The homebuyers, Fatuma Mohamed and Osman Abdi, fled their home in Somalia 14 years ago when they moved to Kenya. They made the move to Louisville 2016.
Louder Than Life, Bourbon and Beyond bring in millions of dollars for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may not even be there, but there's a chance depending where you live, you'll hear some of it. Louder Than Life is underway, the heavy metal and rock concert here in Louisville. It's called the world's largest whiskey and music festival, and it's coming off...
wdrb.com
Final restaurant to join Paristown Village Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Filipino food truck in Louisville is one of five restaurants moving into Paristown's new Village Market. Sarap Filipino Eatery will join Ramble, Jeff's Donuts, Taco Rito and Bunz Burgerz this fall. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Emma and Rudy Bambas started their business Sarap...
WHAS 11
Louisville restaurant closing its doors in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While a Louisville restaurant is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar shop Wednesday, they aren’t going out of business. In a recent Facebook post, Red Top Hotdogs announced they are closing their doors Wednesday after their “final shift of service.” They will serve their last hot dogs at the restaurant from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Wave 3
Walmart bringing InHome delivery to families in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Walmart is bringing InHome delivery service to families in Louisville just in time for the holidays. According to the release, InHome allows customers to have fresh groceries, tailgating essentials, holiday meal necessities and more delivered right to their homes. Families can choose to have their order dropped at the their front door, unpacked directly into their kitchen or garage refrigerators.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/23)
As you probably know, Louder Than Life is happening this weekend. In response, Mag Bar is hosting Quieter Than Existence with performances by Belushi Slip Not, Milquetoast (from Indianapolis), Very Special People and The Jim Harralson. Louisville StrEatery. $20 | 4-9 p.m. The Facebook event page says it all: “Four...
WHAS 11
West Louisville home destroyed by fire
Louisville Fire said the fire was reported on Magazine Street around 10 p.m. Thursday. The department said nobody was inside the house and no injuries were reported.
wdrb.com
Downtown Louisville intersection to close Monday for emergency repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A part of South 3rd Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard will be closed Monday, according the Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District. An investigation showed the two streets had a cavity below the pavement and deteriorated areas in the clay sewer pipe, and the area will...
WLKY.com
One in five Ky. child care centers say they may close when federal funding runs out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Like many child care center owners, Asia Rivers was having a hard time finding workers. Subsidy payments from federal stimulus money have helped her raise wages so she can attract employees, but there is a problem – that money is expected to run out sometime in 2024.
Wave 3
Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
Wave 3
Man walking on railroad tracks struck by train
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a train in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of E. Chestnut and Wenzel on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train. They found an injured man who had been hit while walking on the tracks.
wdrb.com
Louisville hosting annual Women of Color conference for the first time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national organization dedicated to improving diversity and inclusion in the workplace is hosting its annual conference in Louisville. DiversityInc hosted the 5th annual Women of Color and Their Allies Conference on Tuesday. Humana is the host sponsor for the event, which held its launch party...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Several people shot, grazed by 'gel ball type pellet' in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people were shot by a "gel ball type pellet" Wednesday afternoon in downtown Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around noon to the 600 block of Cedar Street, near 6th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, on the report of a shooting.
wdrb.com
WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
spectrumnews1.com
Sweet buttery goodness is only a light away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sure Texas Roadhouse is based in Louisville, but that’s not the reason it’s a fan favorite. Ask just about anyone who’s saddled up to a booth at the steakhouse and they’ll surely rave about the warm basket of biscuits with honey cinnamon butter delivered to each table.
Kentucky bourbon distillery cleans up 600 pounds of debris from Salt River
LAWRENCEBURG, Kentucky — A team of Four Roses employees helped clean hundreds of pounds of debris from a riverbank in Lawrenceburg, Ky. Water from the river is a key part of the distillery's bourbon production. According to a press release, employees volunteered in the company's 6th Annual Salt River...
Wave 3
JCPS buses return to normal operation after ‘brief hold’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public School buses have returned to normal operations after a brief hold Thursday afternoon. According to a letter from JCPS, all buses temporarily stopped operations Thursday due to a brief hold but have since returned to normal operations. This hold did cause delays...
'It stings your eyes, burns your nose': Foul odor causing frustration among Park DuValle community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in the Park DuValle neighborhood say a terrible smell of sewage is hurting their quality of life, both inside and outside their homes. Corey and Kendra Williams, who live at The Villages of Park DuValle just off Wilson Avenue, say the foul odor has been a problem for years, but they tell WHAS 11 it's gotten much worse in recent months.
WHAS 11
West End School going co-ed
About 150 females will enroll for the 2024 school year. There's work to raise the $4 million needed for the project, the school already had $6 million from pledges.
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
