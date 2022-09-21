Read full article on original website
Trinity UMC to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church
As of January 1, 2023 Trinity United Methodist Church will no longer be united with its national affiliation. Instead, they will join the newly formed Global Methodist Church. They are waiting for approval of their disaffiliation from the Annual Conference which is expected to meet on November 19. The United...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Pastors for NC Children executive director to speak in Manteo about Leandro
Dare League of Women Voters will welcome Rev. Suzanne Parker Miller, executive director of Pastors for NC Children, to speak about the Leandro Plan. This public program will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Virginia S. Tillet Community Center, located at 950 Marshall C. Collins Drive in Manteo in the large multi-purpose room from 3-4 p.m. To register for this event, visit lwvdarenc.org under Events tab.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Wesley Jarvis Payne Sr.
Wesley Jarvis Payne Sr., 89, of Wanchese, died September 17, 2022 at home. Mr. Payne was born in Wanchese on August 25, 1933, son of the late Wesley Corbett Payne Sr. and Ida Daniels Payne and the husband of the late Carolyn “Jean” Payne. Survivors include daughter Wilma...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Patricia Reynolds-Denny
Being confident of this very thing, that he which has begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ. – Philippians 1:6. Patricia Reynolds-Denny, formerly “Patsy Faye Thompson” has completed her journey on this earth and stepped into her eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 19, 2022.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dina Sample Lane Etheridge
Dina Sample Lane Etheridge, 76, of Nags Head, died September 18, 2022 after a long battle with dementia. Dina was born in Richmond, Va. on March 2, 1946 to Roy Winfred Lane and Ina Brothers Lane of Tappahannock, Va. Dina was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include husband...
outerbanksvoice.com
Marching down memory lane with the Nags Head Casino
(The Town of Nags Head and CURRENTtv) The town of Nags Head posted this fascinating 6:23 minute video of the old Nags Head Casino that in its heyday, was clearly the OBX hotspot — complete with interviews of those who remember the good times there. A couple other points to note. Check out the wide-open spaces along the beach and try and think about a time when one police officer covered the entire town.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Lake Mattamuskeet meeting set in Swan Quarter
For the first time in more than a year, an in-person public meeting will be held to learn about work taking place to restore Lake Mattamuskeet in Hyde County. The North Carolina Coastal Federation along with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Hyde County Government will be hosting the public meeting on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Hyde County Government Complex in Swan Quarter.
outerbanksvoice.com
ECDI announces 2022 Music at Mariners’ Wharf Fall Music Festival, Sept. 23 and 24
September 23 & 24 * DOWNTOWN WATERFRONT * ELIZABETH CITY, NC. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. announces that the 2022 Music at Mariners’ Wharf Fall Music Festival has been set for the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24 at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Downtown Elizabeth City. It is the closeout weekend to the eight-week Music on the Green at Mariners’ Wharf Park Summer Music Series, which ended on Tuesday, Sept. 20. “It is the perfect way to culminate a season of great music in Elizabeth City, which is becoming known for its energetic music scene,” says Jeff Mitchell, Chairman of the festival committee.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Loretta Lynn Gibbs Long
Loretta Lynn Gibbs Long, 41, of Kill Devil Hills, died September 13, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City on July 15, 1981, she was the daughter of Maude Midgett Gibbs and James Ray Gibbs. In addition to her parents, survivors include husband Jon Long; daughter Rae Lynn Long; sons Darren Gibbs...
obxtoday.com
Outer Banks Forever to livestream sea turtle nest excavation this evening
Local non-profit Outer Banks Forever invites you to join them on their Facebook page at 6 p.m. tonight, Thursday, September 22, to watch biological science technicians from Cape Hatteras National Seashore excavate a sea turtle nest on Ocracoke Island via livestream. During the excavation, technicians will count empty eggshells, collect...
Filly euthanized | Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces sad news
COROLLA, N.C. — A filly that developed a bone infection damaging her hoof and leg had to be euthanized, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Friday. Ceres, who was just six weeks old, came into contact with pythiosis fungus and because her immune system wasn't developed, it did major damage.
obxtoday.com
Temporary road closure planned for Neptune Drive in KDH on Friday
The Town of Kill Devil Hills will have a temporary road closure beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 for Neptune Drive at the west side of its intersection with S. Memorial Blvd. for wastewater utility repairs by Basnight Construction. Through traffic on Neptune Drive at the intersection...
roanokebeacon.com
Belhaven native gets to work as Tyrrell County field agent
Tyrrell County’s Cooperative Extension has welcomed Belhaven native Memphis Slade-Credle on as their latest field agent. Although a newcomer to the professional side of the industry, Credle is no stranger to the fieldwork it takes to keep North Carolinians fed. “My granddaddy is in the industry too, and the...
WAVY News 10
HBCUs Paving the Way: Elizabeth City State University
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Through teaching, research and community engagement, the mission of Elizabeth City State University is to promote economic, social, and environmental progress for the people of northeastern North Carolina, the state, and the nation. Along with its 28 baccalaureate degrees and four master’s degrees, ECSU is home to the only 4-year aviation science degree program in North Carolina.
outerbanksvoice.com
A pizzeria stirs up neighbors in Nags Head
Town says Nags Head Pizza is in compliance with rules. In the latest chapter of the neighborhood dispute over the Nags Head Pizza Company, Nags Head Town Manager Andy Garman sent a Sept. 16 letter to the Nags Head historic district homeowners who had expressed concerns about the business at the Sept. 7 town commissioners meeting.
obxtoday.com
Beach nourishment efforts progress in Southern Shores, Weeks Marine to pause work until Fiona passes
Crews with Weeks Marine began laying the dredge discharge pipe, or sub-line, near 60 Ocean Blvd on Tuesday, September 20th. The dredges will come close to shore and hook up to this line and pump sand onto the beach which was collected from the borrow area further offshore. They will continue to work their way south to tie in with the northern end of the Kitty Hawk project.
Outer Banks preps for Hurricane Fiona
Residents and visitors are told to avoid the beach in North Rodanthe in the Outer Banks. This comes as Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring hazardous weather conditions.
obxtoday.com
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to hold book signing for ‘We Are the Majority’ on October 2
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be signing his newly released book We Are the Majority in Dare County on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The event will take place at Patriot Outpost/Dare GOP Volunteer Center, 5000 S. Croatan Highway. Suite N-8, Nags Head, NC. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
1 dead, another rescued after glider crashes in ocean off Outer Banks
An ultra-light glider carrying two people crashed into the ocean Wednesday morning off Southern Shores, and the search is still on for one passenger.
thecoastlandtimes.com
One person rescued, another dead after glider malfunctions, goes into ocean off Southern Shores
One person was rescued and another has died after an ultra-light glider landed in the ocean off Southern Shores. According to a press release from the Town of Southern Shores, at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022, the glider, which was carrying two passengers, malfunctioned and landedintheoceannear the 100 block ofOceanBlvd.
