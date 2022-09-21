Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chathamstartribune.com
Majority of PCS parents and teachers OK with dress code
According to surveys conducted by Pittsylvania County Schools, most parents and teachers do not want to see changes to the county’s dress code. The results of the surveys were discussed at a Dress Code Committee meeting on Sept. 8, where 23 people participated. In his report at the Sept. 13 School Board meeting, Superintendent Mark Jones said the committee reviewed the current dress code, edits made by the division’s attorney, and the survey data.
chathamstartribune.com
Slate set for contested Danville School Board race
Unlike some prior elections, Danville voters will have some options this fall when they vote to fill three open School Board seats, and a fourth partial-term seat. Five candidates are on the ballot to fill three full-term seats. Only one of them is an incumbent. Tyquan Graves is running for a second term on the panel. He currently serves as the School Board’s vice-chair. The other two incumbents, Board Chairman Crystal Cobbs and Brandon Atkins, are not seeking re-election.
wakg.com
All Danville Schools Earn Accreditation
The Virginia Department of Education released state accreditation ratings for 2022-23 on Thursday afternoon for the first time since the 2019-20 school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All ten Danville Public Schools were either fully accredited or accredited with conditions. Galileo Magnet High School and Forest Hills Elementary School...
wakg.com
Martinsville Historic District Added to Virginia Landmarks Register
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has added nine historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register, including the Martinsville Historic District. A release from the department explains why the Martinsville Historic District was added:. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville originally was listed in 1998 and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors requests special election to fill vacancy
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County is looking to temporarily fill a seat on its Board of Supervisors. The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted to request a special election in November to fill the Banister Election District vacancy. This comes after a recent retirement from the position. The...
wakg.com
Dan River Nonprofit Network Promotes SERVE365 Volunteer Portal
The Dan River Nonprofit network addressed Danville City Council on Tuesday night to promote the SERVE365 volunteer portal. “SERVE365 is a free local volunteer portal where area nonprofits can post their volunteer needs and offers a convenient way for everyone to find volunteer options in our community,” said Dan River Nonprofit Network System Specialist, Levi Crosby. “In addition the platform saves volunteer hours online to be used for a resume, which can be helpful for individuals that need to track and confirm volunteer hours.”
WSLS
‘It’s getting real ridiculous:’ Parents react to second day of threats in Roanoke City schools
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Public School system was plagued with another day of multiple school threats. Lucy Addison Middle School was placed under a hold and secure status on Thursday. Then, school officials told 10 News a bomb threat was made against James Madison Middle School. This...
WSET
Early voting starts in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Early voting kicked off in the River City for the General Election. Danville has more than 28,000 registered voters. The registrar's office said it sent about 1,200 mail-in ballots to voters. For the first time ever, they will be able to cast their ballots for...
RELATED PEOPLE
wfxrtv.com
Botetourt ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Roanoke Valley Direct Primary care
Botetourt County, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23, for the Roanoke Valley Direct Primary Care. Organizers say, the event will start at noon, and they will hold an open house from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The open house will be an opportunity to meet Dr. R. Parker Slayton, learn about his new practice, and hear more about Direct Primary Care.
wakg.com
Danville Treasurers Office Recognized for Accreditation
The City of Danville Treasurers office was recognized Tuesday at Danville City Councils meeting for earning accreditation from the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia. The treasurers office was one of 71 offices in the state to earn accreditation. The office had to pass an outside audit with no finding of...
WDBJ7.com
Hold and secure lifted after report of potential threat at school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A “hold and secure” status has been lifted at Addison Middle School in Roanoke after a report of a potential threat Thursday. Roanoke City Public Schools says the threat was deemed unsubstantiated. Normal instruction has resumed and police are investigating to determine the origin of the threat.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department to host 5K with 5-0 Saturday
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its second annual 5K with 5-0 Saturday. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the new department headquarters on Community Way off Memorial Drive. The department is inviting the community to walk or run with officers and staff to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Roanoke school officials, law enforcement release video message in response to school threats
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city officials have released a video message in response to “an unprecedented amount of threats towards school staff and students.”. This message comes after Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools were both placed on lockdown on Wednesday. A 14-year-old has been charged with a felony in connection with the lockdown at William Fleming. Lucy Addison Middle School was also under a hold and secure status on Thursday afternoon.
Greensboro neighbors fight plans for future daycare
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting. The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while. “If that house is […]
WSLS
Parents, guardians react to school threats at Roanoke City Schools
ROANOKE, Va. – Two Roanoke high schools were put into lockdown on Wednesday, leaving many parents and guardians in the community concerned. Roanoke Police said they charged a 14-year-old girl in connection with a threat was made against William Fleming High School, causing the school to go into lockdown.
wakg.com
River District Association Named Semifinalist for Great American Main Street Award
The River District Association has been named a 2023 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) Semifinalist. This prestigious award is the nation’s top award recognizing communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization. A jury of professionals and leaders in the fields of community and economic development and historic preservation convened to review a nationwide pool of applicants. After thoughtful deliberation, the jury unanimously selected eight semifinalists that demonstrate exemplary use of the Main Street Approach™ to lead community-based transformation strategies in their downtown’s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home introduces urban farm Lynchburg Grows
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows is a non-profit seven-acre urban farm dedicated to providing access to fresh, local produce for Lynchburg residents, restaurants, and organizations. Executive Director Shelley Blades joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about this organization, a program called FreshRx and how they employ...
WSLS
‘Home for Good’ part of efforts to invest in SE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is now less than one month away from dedicating this year’s “Home for Good,” a project happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors, and volunteers. In mid-October, the Ali family will buy this year’s...
wakg.com
School Bus Crash in Henry County Injures Two Students
A school bus crash in Henry County Friday morning injured two students. According to WSET, the accident happened at around 8:15. Henry County Public Schools Director of Communication Monica Hatchett said that the bus was hit by a vehicle that crossed the double line on River Road. The two students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
chathamstartribune.com
Grant will help unlock cemetery’s mysteries
A new grant will allow cutting-edge technology yield more information about a cemetery in Danville. The City of Danville was awarded a Certified Local Government grant from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. It will allow crews to use ground-penetrating radar to unlock more secrets from Freedmans Cemetery on Lee Street.
Comments / 0