BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Recyclops is now officially conducting business in Bowling Green. New recycling “uber-like” option has been available to citizens of Bowling Green and Warren County for just over a week now and already 700 residents have signed up. News 40 was able to sit down with Vice President of Sales and Business Dennis Wise about how the company is doing so far in town. Wise said he’s very excited to be operating in south central Kentucky and was hopeful in regard to expanding the subscription base.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO