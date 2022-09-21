ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

wkyufm.org

Bowling Green set to host 32nd annual International Festival

Bowling Green’s ethnic and cultural diversity will be on display during the city’s 32nd annual International Festival. Festival director Kim Mason said one of the biggest changes in this year’s event is the growing number of opportunities to sample different food. “Normally, we kind of have an...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Elkton, Hopkinsville harvest festivals taking place this weekend

Hopkinsville and Elkton will host their annual harvest festivals Saturday and the schedules allow you attend both if you please. Elkton’s HarvestFest begins at 9 on the Public Square and goes until 3 p.m. and there will be vendors around the square and onto the adjoining streets. City Clerk Laura Brock says they have so many vendors this year, they had to expand the layout of the festival.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Missing Clay Co. Tennessee man

Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. High school student tried out the new...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Kiwanis Club to host Mardi Gras Parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The BG Kiwanis Club is bringing a touch of New Orleans to Bowling Green!. The Kiwanis Club is hosting a Mardi Gras Madness parade next year on March 4 at Circus Square Park. The parade will have floats, costumes and other festivities with proceeds going...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sweater weather to start the day!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a crisp and cool start to the day! Temperatures across our viewing area are in the 40s and low 50s, so grab the sweater as you head out for the morning!. Our afternoon temperatures today only make it the the low 70s. Not...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Football Friday Night, 9-23-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are already halfway through the season as Lauren Floyd and Ana Medina show off some outstanding wins and tough matchups for Week Six.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Window Peeper in Bowling Green

SKYCTC is celebrating Workforce Development Month!. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is developing Kentucky's workforce across the state and how Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) is developing the workforce in the south-central region. B.G. Out of the Darkness Walk, October 9th. Updated: 21 hours ago.
WBKO

This week’s JA People of Action features Ginger Cleary

Check out some of the cars that will be featured at the Butler County Car Show on October 1st. Allie talks to Brandon Keown, Butler County Rescue Squad's Chief, about their upcoming car show on October 1st. Fundraiser for the Shanan Mills Outdoor Classroom Memorial!. Updated: 7 hours ago. Emily...
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Two Missing Persons in Ohio County

Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

A new way to recycle in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Recyclops is now officially conducting business in Bowling Green. New recycling “uber-like” option has been available to citizens of Bowling Green and Warren County for just over a week now and already 700 residents have signed up. News 40 was able to sit down with Vice President of Sales and Business Dennis Wise about how the company is doing so far in town. Wise said he’s very excited to be operating in south central Kentucky and was hopeful in regard to expanding the subscription base.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Marlene Jewell Harrison

Marlene Jewell Harrison, age 85 of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was born on March 29, 1937, in Barren County, Kentucky, the daughter of Marie Goode Fish and Omer Jewell Whitley and the granddaughter of Eula and Charles Henry Goode, who she said were always like parents to her. Marlene was saved at a young age and was a lifelong member of Grider Memorial Baptist Church.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees announced

GLASGOW — Four individuals and one group of athletes will be inducted into the Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame on Dec. 2. Warren Cunningham, athletic director at Barren County High, said in a news release that the school system will continue this year honoring former athletes, coaches, teams and contributors to Barren County athletics. These groups were either athletes at Barren County High or one of the “heritage schools,” which included Austin Tracy High School, Hiseville High School, Park City High School, and Temple Hill High School.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Cave City Christmas parade returns after two years

CAVE CITY — Applications are open for this year’s Cave City Christmas parade. The announcement of the parade comes after a two-year hiatus, and the theme is “Home for the Holidays.” Dr. Sherman and Sharon Ballou are the grand marshals. The parade is slated for Saturday,...
CAVE CITY, KY
WBKO

Woman survives Bowling Green Tornadoes, Hurricane Fiona

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman who lived through a tornado and a hurricane, is speaking out after escaping the wrath of Mother Nature. Damaris Torres is currently in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Almost five years after Hurricane Maria ravaged through Puerto Rico, another Hurricane struck the “isla del encanto”...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Roadway cleared after accident on Happy Valley Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow, Barren County Emergency management confirmed that the roadway has been cleared on Happy Valley Road following an accident. The roadway was cleared around 1:30 a.m. Happy Valley Road was closed at the 8000 block in Glasgow for reconstruction after a vehicle wreck.
GLASGOW, KY

