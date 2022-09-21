ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do

One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
HEALTH
msn.com

Why You Can’t Get the Omicron Booster If You’ve Never Been Vaccinated Against COVID

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the use of a COVID booster vaccine that specifically targets Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 variants. The goal of the Omicron booster is to help restore protection that has faded since your last COVID-19 vaccine, and to specifically target the variants that are widely circulating in the U.S. right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
HEALTH
The Hill

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Los Angeles Times

Should I get the Omicron booster now or wait a few weeks?

Omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters are now available, but many are wondering: Should they get the shots immediately or wait to time them closer to the holidays?. The short answer is it depends — both on whom you’re asking and what factors might heighten your chance of serious health impacts. For those at lower risk of exposure or developing severe disease, holding off could make sense, according to some experts. But others say it’s best not to delay, especially with the potential for another coronavirus rebound this fall and winter.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Experts say a horrible flu season is coming

After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
HEALTH
Verywell Health

If You're Over 65, You Might Want to Get a High-Dose Flu Vaccine

A new study suggests that high-dose influenza vaccines are better than standard-dose vaccines at preventing hospitalization and death in older adults who get the flu. Currently, the CDC recommends three different vaccines for American adults aged 65 and older. Experts recommend getting your annual flu vaccine before the end of...
HEALTH
The Hill

What to know about polio as it resurfaces

This year, polio cases have been detected in New York state, London and Jerusalem. Spread mostly through contact with an infected person’s feces, vaccination is protective against illness, paralysis and death from the polio virus. With schools back in session or shortly to begin, here’s what to know about polio.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

What Is the EV-D68 Virus? Everything You Need to Know to Keep Your Kids Safe

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a Health Alert Network (HAN) advisory notice on Sept. 9 regarding enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), a severe respiratory illness found primarily in children. According to the CDC's release, healthcare providers and hospitals in several regions of the United States flagged to the...
KIDS
CBS Boston

Doctors recommend COVID boosters for people 12 and up before Halloween

BOSTON --  Health officials warn we could have a significant surge in COVID cases this winter. Doctors are people 12 and up to get the shot no later than Halloween.   We are not done with COVID and COVID is not done with us, and won't be for a long time so we need to get used to the idea of needing periodic boosters, just like we do with the flu.  The new boosters produced by both Pfizer and Moderna provide additional protection against Omicron BA.5 which is still the dominant variant nationwide. Getting the vaccine before Halloween will allow ample time to build immunity before cold and flu season hits and help slow the spread of the virus.  The more people who get vaccinated, the lower the risk for a significant surge this winter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Polio has reemerged in the US. Who should get a polio vaccine now?

CNN — New York’s governor has declared a state of emergency after health officials detected poliovirus in the wastewater of five counties – evidence the disease is circulating. The declaration also follows a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of an unvaccinated person in Rockland County, New York, who was diagnosed with paralytic polio this summer – the first case identified in the United States in nearly a decade.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

