Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s stern Lamar Jackson message will quiet Ravens star’s critics

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick certainly seems to be a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, questions surrounded Jackson on whether or not he’d be strong enough of a passer in the pocket to succeed in the NFL. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Belichick believes Jackson has done more than enough to prove he can throw in the pocket.
ClutchPoints

Lawrence Taylor drops truth bomb on comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
thecomeback.com

Bill Parcells has blunt take on NFL owners’ diversity problem

When Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and various teams over discriminatory practices, it reactivated a long-running discussion about the way the league has failed to create an environment that increases the number of Black head coaches despite the Rooney Rule. As of right...
Yardbarker

Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
The Spun

Veteran Free Agent Announces He's Signing With Ravens

Veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is signing with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. Pierre-Paul had a visit with the Ravens organization on Wednesday and head coach John Harbaugh expressed interest in signing the 33-year-old pass rusher. Pierre-Paul spent the last four seasons in Tampa Bay, helping the...
The Spun

Look: Giants Wide Receiver Calls Out Coaching Staff

The lavish contract Kenny Golladay signed with the New York Giants in 2021 has not guaranteed him any playing time this season. Golladay was glued to the sideline in Week 2, playing only two snaps in the Giants' 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. He caught just two passes in Week 1 as new head coach Brian Daboll has made it clear his wide receiver rotation will be game-plan dependent.
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer

This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
Yardbarker

Ravens-Patriots Top 5 All-Time Games

The Ravens and Patriots had some memorable games over the years from the regular season to the playoffs. The teams meet again in Week 3 in Foxborough. The Ravens' John Harbaugh and New England's Bill Belichick are two of the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL. Expect another heated battle. “We...
ClutchPoints

Ravens: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens will be on the road to face the New England Patriots for a Sunday showdown, so it is time for some Ravens Week 3 bold predictions. Baltimore is coming off a heartbreaking 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a career game with 469 passing yards and six touchdowns. Notably, the Dolphins outscored the Ravens 28-3 in the fourth quarter.
ESPN

Opportunity for Patriots S Jabrill Peppers to step up vs. Ravens?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Safety Jabrill Peppers made back-to-back open-field tackles in the New England Patriots’ 17-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The team might be relying on him to make even more this Sunday against the visiting Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox). Peppers was thrust...
