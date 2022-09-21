ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors

I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Ocean City over Vineland - Girls soccer recap

Naomi Nnewihe’s three goals and two assists led the way for Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 7-0 victory over Vineland in Vineland. McKenna Chisholm added three goals and an assist for Ocean City (5-0-1). Emily Benson had a goal and an assist, while Tori Vliet made five saves to earn the shutout.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in New Brunswick, NJ (Too Much Great Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’ve been to New Brunswick, NJ, you’ll agree there’s a lot to love about the city. Also known as ‘The Hub City,” New Brunswick is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the northeastern state.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

