This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Popular Stafford Twp, NJ Take Out Place Decides to Close
The truth is, I never ate at Cluck' n Crabs, a family-owned take-out eatery in the Mill Creek Plaza, just off of Rt. 72 in the Manahawkin neighborhood of Beach Haven West. I did write about them once, though, in an article about places with good take-out food in South Jersey.
Local business champ serving the best burgers in Toms River, NJ
As you know, I'm traveling around the state spreading the message of common-sense solutions for the problems plaguing our great state. One of the pillars of our economy and our communities is the many small businesses that dot the landscape. For the next few months, I'll be coming to your...
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors
I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
Oysterfest has a new name: AsburyFest — It’s this weekend in NJ
Fall in New Jersey is made for festivals. And one that I’ve always found to be one of the most fun and exciting is an Oysterfest in Asbury Park. The iconic city is the perfect setting for this iconic festival. It’s ironic that one of the most popular festivals...
4 New Restaurants Coming To Quaker Bridge Mall This October
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this! It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall, and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10 years since...
NJ small town named top fall travel destination for 2022
One way to enjoy the fall in New Jersey is to take advantage of the last of the outdoor activity season before the weather becomes unbearable. New Jersey has some great foliage especially if you travel to North Jersey. The mountains (yes, there are mountains here) are covered in red,...
This Popular Seaside Heights, NJ Breakfast Spot Is For Sale
Especially when you know that after breakfast you're either hitting the beach for the day, strolling the boardwalk, or maybe even hitting a water park. I love going out for breakfast, it's the best type of food and it's reasonably priced for the most part. Before becoming a full-time resident...
A deep dish dive into the best pizza on the NJ shore (Opinion)
Based on their trademark cheeses and sauce swirls, (although I would call it gravy but that's a different post for another day), Maruca's Tomato Pies claims to be "The Best Pizza on the Jersey Shore." With locations in both Seaside Heights and Asbury Park, it's not hard to see why.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
No. 18 Ocean City over Vineland - Girls soccer recap
Naomi Nnewihe’s three goals and two assists led the way for Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 7-0 victory over Vineland in Vineland. McKenna Chisholm added three goals and an assist for Ocean City (5-0-1). Emily Benson had a goal and an assist, while Tori Vliet made five saves to earn the shutout.
NJ inspectors say Six Flags roller coaster is ‘structurally compromised’
JACKSON — A popular wooden roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure will remain closed indefinitely, as El Toro has been deemed “structurally compromised,” according to state inspectors. The 19-story tall ride has been shut down for nearly a month, since an incident in the evening on...
Winning $7.1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Supermarket
Someone in the southern half of the Garden State can literally buy millions of pumpkin spice-flavored items after hitting the lottery for $7.1 million. That's not a bad way to celebrate the arrival of fall. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say one ticket matched all six numbers drawn for...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Is Putting a Standalone Toilet on a Center City Corner. Here's Why
Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, city health and human services leadership is trying to change that by placing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.
This Could Be the Perfect Spot for a Roller Skating Rink in Ocean County, NJ
Since Jackson Skate Center is closing, we won't have a roller skating rink in Ocean County. There is a rumor that maybe a new one will be built in the same location, but we'll have to wait and see. I can't seem to get answers to that. If you know anything about a new one being built, please email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in New Brunswick, NJ (Too Much Great Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’ve been to New Brunswick, NJ, you’ll agree there’s a lot to love about the city. Also known as ‘The Hub City,” New Brunswick is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the northeastern state.
