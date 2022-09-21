ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Times

Kidney and Funds Needed for Baltimore Man with a Spirit of Service

Roosevelt V. Boone III’s journey to find a living kidney donor and raise funds to support his pursuit of overcoming a serious health challenge serves as a lesson in faith. The Baltimorean recently created a GoFundMe account to spread the word about his hope-filled mission. “I have been accepted...
BALTIMORE, MD
actionnews5.com

Best Life: Surgeons propose non-narcotic post-surgery pain treatments

BALTIMORE, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Every day in the United States, 130 people die from an opioid overdose – sometimes the drugs are obtained illegally, or they can be prescribed by a doctor for pain relief after surgery. In the wake of an epidemic of opioid addiction and deaths, there’s a growing movement among surgeons to find other ways to successfully manage post-surgery pain.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to student protests of private police at JHU

Mayor Brandon Scott weighed in about the protest that disrupted a town hall at Johns Hopkins University about creating a private police force and other city matters. City police have a draft memo of understanding with the school about how a campus police force would operate and that agreement will eventually make its way through the city council and onto the mayor.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Taking precautions now against COVID-19

(WBFF) — President Joe Biden says the pandemic is over but the World Health Organization disagrees. Dr. Greg Schrank is an infectious diseases physician at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He's also an assistant professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He shares more on how you should proceed with precautions to guard against COVID-19.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Baltimorean Receives Cornea from Donor, Nephew Provides Gift of Life to Others

Sonia Taylor understands the organ, eye, and tissue donation topic from the perspective of being a recipient and being a donor’s aunt. The Baltimorean received a cornea transplant in May of 1994 because she was rapidly losing vision in her right eye. Taylor started having vision problems in her early twenties. Blurry vision led to wearing glasses and prescription changes. Her doctor at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute diagnosed her with a corneal abnormality called keratoconus. It could not be corrected with glasses.
BALTIMORE, MD
belairnewsandviews.com

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announces progress on new ambulatory surgery center and inpatient bed expansion in Bel Air

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health recently held a ground-breaking ceremony for its ambulatory surgery center and a beam-signing ceremony for its new inpatient bed tower expansion in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by UM UCH:. University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Announces Progress on Two Significant Construction...
BEL AIR, MD
baltimorebeat.com

Baltimore Can’t Fill Teacher Vacancies, Kids Suffer

It’s an annual tradition in Baltimore. Each summer, the district hemorrhages hundreds of teachers and scrambles to fill vacancies, just before welcoming more than 77,000 children back to school in late August. “Baltimore is a high turnover district,” Cristina Duncan Evans, teacher chapter chair of the Baltimore Teachers Union,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

St. Vincent de Paul helps homeless young adults find places to live, security

BALTIMORE -- A network of people dedicates their time to helping young adults without housing secure a place to call their own and become self-sufficient.This assistance is made possible through Promise Housing—a program through St. Vincent de Paul.Ahead of Equinox, the voluntary organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, which will take place on Saturday, WJZ is highlighting the organization's mission to end homelessness in the Baltimore area.There are two different services available to people between the ages of 18 and 24.There is the permanent support of house program, which "includes our youth who have a documented disability and who have chronic...
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Students react to Hopkins Dining changes

The University recently unveiled its new internally-operated dining plan, which has brought opinions for both new and returning students. The transition was made to allow for more sustainable food practices, enhanced student experience and collaboration with local partners, like Gold Crust Bakery. In an email to The News-Letter, Assistant Vice...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New rules take effect Friday at Baltimore County school sporting events

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A new set of rules will take effect Friday for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. BCPS issued a stern warning unsafe and unruly behavior that will not be tolerated at sporting events. The new directive comes just ahead of a number of high school games set to be played across the county.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

