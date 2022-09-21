BALTIMORE -- A network of people dedicates their time to helping young adults without housing secure a place to call their own and become self-sufficient.This assistance is made possible through Promise Housing—a program through St. Vincent de Paul.Ahead of Equinox, the voluntary organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, which will take place on Saturday, WJZ is highlighting the organization's mission to end homelessness in the Baltimore area.There are two different services available to people between the ages of 18 and 24.There is the permanent support of house program, which "includes our youth who have a documented disability and who have chronic...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO