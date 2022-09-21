Read full article on original website
Baltimore Times
Kidney and Funds Needed for Baltimore Man with a Spirit of Service
Roosevelt V. Boone III’s journey to find a living kidney donor and raise funds to support his pursuit of overcoming a serious health challenge serves as a lesson in faith. The Baltimorean recently created a GoFundMe account to spread the word about his hope-filled mission. “I have been accepted...
Wbaltv.com
$1M pilot to expand, strengthen access to reproductive health care at HCC
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County is doubling down on increasing access to health care, including reproductive health care, specifically on the campus of Howard Community College. In the wake of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe vs. Wade, Howard Community College and county leaders on Thursday announced a plan...
Johns Hopkins Police Force: How did we get here?
As we follow the developments in the Johns Hopkins University Police force development, WMAR-2 News decided to take a look back at how we got to this point.
actionnews5.com
Best Life: Surgeons propose non-narcotic post-surgery pain treatments
BALTIMORE, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Every day in the United States, 130 people die from an opioid overdose – sometimes the drugs are obtained illegally, or they can be prescribed by a doctor for pain relief after surgery. In the wake of an epidemic of opioid addiction and deaths, there’s a growing movement among surgeons to find other ways to successfully manage post-surgery pain.
Families unable to access funds from college savings program following audit ‘issue’
Problem has festered for months, officials acknowledge. The post Families unable to access funds from college savings program following audit ‘issue’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott responds to student protests of private police at JHU
Mayor Brandon Scott weighed in about the protest that disrupted a town hall at Johns Hopkins University about creating a private police force and other city matters. City police have a draft memo of understanding with the school about how a campus police force would operate and that agreement will eventually make its way through the city council and onto the mayor.
Wbaltv.com
Some students divided on idea on JHU creating a private police force
Johns Hopkins University will hold a town hall Thursday about its efforts to create a private police force. The idea of a private police force has been around for a while, but it was paused back in 2020, partly due to unrest following the death of George Floyd. Now, the...
$3.25 million settlement reached between Maryland, Westminster Management, LLC.
After nearly three years of litigation, a $3.25 million civil settlement has been reached between the Maryland Attorney General's Office and property rental company, Westminster Management, LLC.
foxbaltimore.com
Taking precautions now against COVID-19
(WBFF) — President Joe Biden says the pandemic is over but the World Health Organization disagrees. Dr. Greg Schrank is an infectious diseases physician at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He's also an assistant professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He shares more on how you should proceed with precautions to guard against COVID-19.
Baltimore Times
Baltimorean Receives Cornea from Donor, Nephew Provides Gift of Life to Others
Sonia Taylor understands the organ, eye, and tissue donation topic from the perspective of being a recipient and being a donor’s aunt. The Baltimorean received a cornea transplant in May of 1994 because she was rapidly losing vision in her right eye. Taylor started having vision problems in her early twenties. Blurry vision led to wearing glasses and prescription changes. Her doctor at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute diagnosed her with a corneal abnormality called keratoconus. It could not be corrected with glasses.
belairnewsandviews.com
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announces progress on new ambulatory surgery center and inpatient bed expansion in Bel Air
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health recently held a ground-breaking ceremony for its ambulatory surgery center and a beam-signing ceremony for its new inpatient bed tower expansion in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by UM UCH:. University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Announces Progress on Two Significant Construction...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City schools sets up hotline as part of mission to track down missing students
Baltimore City Public Schools are setting up an attendance telephone hotline this weekend to try and track down missing students. One month into a new school year, more than 1,000 Baltimore City students are still missing from the rolls. "When you're not in school, you are not learning, and so...
baltimorebeat.com
Baltimore Can’t Fill Teacher Vacancies, Kids Suffer
It’s an annual tradition in Baltimore. Each summer, the district hemorrhages hundreds of teachers and scrambles to fill vacancies, just before welcoming more than 77,000 children back to school in late August. “Baltimore is a high turnover district,” Cristina Duncan Evans, teacher chapter chair of the Baltimore Teachers Union,...
baltimorebrew.com
Overseas travel by Nick Mosby aide violated Board of Estimates rules – but is approved anyway
Baltimore government’s AM (Administrative Manual) says prior board approval is required for taxpayer-paid travel requests, especially for overseas or weekend trips. But that didn’t happen today. Nick Mosby’s chief of staff, who traveled 3,700 miles to Oxford, England to attend a $1,359-a-day “chief of staff executive” course earlier...
St. Vincent de Paul helps homeless young adults find places to live, security
BALTIMORE -- A network of people dedicates their time to helping young adults without housing secure a place to call their own and become self-sufficient.This assistance is made possible through Promise Housing—a program through St. Vincent de Paul.Ahead of Equinox, the voluntary organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, which will take place on Saturday, WJZ is highlighting the organization's mission to end homelessness in the Baltimore area.There are two different services available to people between the ages of 18 and 24.There is the permanent support of house program, which "includes our youth who have a documented disability and who have chronic...
Groundbreaking held for new, larger elementary school in Pikesville
Baltimore County officials broke ground on a new building for a Sudbrook-area elementary school this morning.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Students react to Hopkins Dining changes
The University recently unveiled its new internally-operated dining plan, which has brought opinions for both new and returning students. The transition was made to allow for more sustainable food practices, enhanced student experience and collaboration with local partners, like Gold Crust Bakery. In an email to The News-Letter, Assistant Vice...
Wbaltv.com
New rules take effect Friday at Baltimore County school sporting events
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A new set of rules will take effect Friday for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. BCPS issued a stern warning unsafe and unruly behavior that will not be tolerated at sporting events. The new directive comes just ahead of a number of high school games set to be played across the county.
Murder spans two hours, two locations
Police say the same man spotted by a witness being assaulted & abducted in Hanover turned up later dead inside a burning car in Baltimore.
Inmate dies after catching COVID-19 at Harford County Detention Center
Officials say 44-year-old Tina Marie Billings, of Whiteford, caught the virus while being held pre-trial at the Harford County Detention Center.
