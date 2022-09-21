ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Passaic County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Passaic County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Wayne Valley is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 1, and the first round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 6. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Saturday, Sept. 24

Mother Seton (7-2) at New Brunswick (2-4), 10:15am. South River (3-3) at Timothy Christian (3-0), 11pm. Delaware Valley (5-2) at Gov. Livingston (4-2), 11:30am. Rutgers Prep (4-3) at Gill St. Bernard's (1-4), 12:30pm. UCC. Dayton (8-1) at Plainfield (4-4), 10am. Delaware Valley (5-2) at Gov. Livingston (4-2), 11:30am. Independent. Choate...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
NJ.com

Verona over Nutley - Girls soccer recap

Nutley is now 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter

The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Wallington edges Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap

David Chudzik scored first while Piotr Motyl added what proved to be the game-winner as Wallington won at home, 2-1, over Hasbrouck Heights. Krzysztof Galus and Thomas Igelsias each dished an assist for Wallington (4-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Chirhiro Suenaga scored unassisted for Hasbrouck Heights (1-4). The N.J....
WALLINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Haddon Twp over Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap

Graham Looram posted two goals and an assist to lead Haddon Township to a 5-1 win over Cedar Creek in Egg Harbor. Corbin Tinker, Eammon Sheehan and Colton Shaub also scored for Haddon Township (6-1). Jarion Gomez scored for Cedar Creek (2-5-10). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Pascack Hills over River Dell - Girls soccer recap

Emily Sailer recorded a hat trick to spark Pascack Hills to a 4-3 win over River Dell in Oradell. Sophie Pinkwater also scored for Pascack Hills, which improved to 3-2. Tess Tauchert had a goal and an assist for River Dell, which fell to 4-2. The N.J. High School Sports...
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Verona over Newark Academy - Boys soccer recap

Mark Serra scored twice for Verona as it was able to hold on for a 3-2 victory over Newark Academy in Newark. Brian Cleaver scored the first goal for Verona (2-4) before Serra cashed in for a 3-0 lead at halftime. Joe Farmer did enough in net making four saves.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: No. 4 Watchung Hills blanks Hillsborough for 6th straight win

Senior Jenna Tobia scored twice to help lead Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Hillsborough in Warren. Senior Ava Prisco opened up proceedings in the first half to give Watchung Hills (6-0) the 1-0 lead off an assist by Tobia. Junior Paige Thomas got the assist on Tobia’s first goal. Senior Bella DeGiovanni and sophomore Alisha Perez combined for two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Cresskill edges Emerson Boro - Girls soccer recap

Emmi Barkan scored two goals to lead Cresskill during a 4-3 victory over Emerson Boro in Cresskill. The second half saw plenty of action after Cresskill (3-3) took a 1-0 lead into the break. Alyssa Shick added a goal for Cresskill while Cora Silver made five saves. Bobbi Morton led...
CRESSKILL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
221K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy