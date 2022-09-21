Read full article on original website
There’s a record setter as the girls soccer player of the week
The girls soccer stars of the week feature a record-setting performance. Along with the player making program history, there are also a few freshmen receiving honors. Scroll down for the overall lehighvalleylive.com Girls Soccer Player of the Week along with the stars of the week in New Jersey, the Colonial League and the EPC.
Sophomore Zicri Forest scores twice in Oakcrest win over Moorestown - Football recap
Zicri Forest caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Lee and returned a punt 68 yards to score as Oakcrest won at home, 15-14, over rival Moorestown. Aldrich Doe ran in the 2-point conversion after the punt return TD for Oakcrest (4-1) with about a minute and a half to play and that handed Moorestown (4-1) it’s first loss of the season.
Girls Soccer: Passaic County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Passaic County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Wayne Valley is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 1, and the first round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 6. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Saturday, Sept. 24
Mother Seton (7-2) at New Brunswick (2-4), 10:15am. South River (3-3) at Timothy Christian (3-0), 11pm. Delaware Valley (5-2) at Gov. Livingston (4-2), 11:30am. Rutgers Prep (4-3) at Gill St. Bernard's (1-4), 12:30pm. UCC. Dayton (8-1) at Plainfield (4-4), 10am. Delaware Valley (5-2) at Gov. Livingston (4-2), 11:30am. Independent. Choate...
Girls soccer: Moorestown Friends comes up a goal short vs. Shipley (Pa.)
Moorestown Friends saw its three-game unbeaten streak snapped in the 3-2 loss to Shipley (Pa.) Friday. Remi Cooke and Foluke Balogun found the back of the net for the Foxes (3-2-1). Chelsea Mohammed and Maryrose Paznokas each had an assist.
Verona over Nutley - Girls soccer recap
Nutley is now 1-5.
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
Wallington edges Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap
David Chudzik scored first while Piotr Motyl added what proved to be the game-winner as Wallington won at home, 2-1, over Hasbrouck Heights. Krzysztof Galus and Thomas Igelsias each dished an assist for Wallington (4-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Chirhiro Suenaga scored unassisted for Hasbrouck Heights (1-4).
Boys soccer: Waldwick remains unbeaten through six games, blanks Emerson Boro
Daniel Perdomo and Victor Lara scored a goal each as Waldwick blanked Emerson Boro, 2-0, Friday. Alex Manziano added an assist. Axel Da Silva made three saves in goal for the shutout. Waldwick moved to 4-0-2 while Emerson Boro dropped to 4-3.
Who’s lighting it up? Top girls soccer season stat leaders as of Sept. 22
The season is starting to rev up and there have been some eye-catching games so far. NJ Advance Media is tracking it all and will highlight New Jersey's top season-long stat leaders each week. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long stat leaders in three statistical...
Boys soccer: New Egypt hands Willingboro its first loss of the year with OT win
Andrew Molnar scored the game-winner in overtime as New Egypt defeated Willingboro, 4-3, Friday in Plumsted Township. Molnar had the natural hat trick in the first half to give the Warriors (7-1) a 3-0 advantage. The Chimeras (5-1) tied it with three in the second half including goals by Frank...
West Morris draws with Mount Olive - Boys soccer recap
Owen Wormann saved seven shots for West Morris while Kristian Dobbek made five saves for Mount Olive and the game ended in a scoreless tie through two overtimes in Flanders. West Morris is now 2-3-1 while Mount Olive is the same at 2-3-1.
Colonia wins when gutsy 2-point call falls short for Woodbridge - Football recap
Jaeden Jones ran for two touchdowns as unbeaten Colonia holds on to win at home, 14-13, over Woodbridge. Jones opened the scoring for Colonia (5-0) with a 22-yard run in the second quarter, which ended in a 7-7 tie at halftime. Jones put Colonia up again, 14-7, in the third...
Karriem dominates on offense, defense as West Orange tops Mount Olive - Football recap
Saboor Karriem was an unstoppable force both sides of the ball as scored three touchdowns and intercepted two passes to lead West Orange to a 28-14 victory over Mount Olive in Flanders. Karriem, a senior, tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter when he took a Quran Ali...
Haddon Twp over Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Graham Looram posted two goals and an assist to lead Haddon Township to a 5-1 win over Cedar Creek in Egg Harbor. Corbin Tinker, Eammon Sheehan and Colton Shaub also scored for Haddon Township (6-1). Jarion Gomez scored for Cedar Creek (2-5-10).
Shawnee remains undefeated after rout of Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Shawnee continued its winning ways when Moorestown came to Medford as the Renegades easily cruised to a 4-0 victory on the back of two goals and two assists from Mackenzie McCready. McCready has been a key contributor for Shawnee (6-0) so far this year. She has at least one point...
Pascack Hills over River Dell - Girls soccer recap
Emily Sailer recorded a hat trick to spark Pascack Hills to a 4-3 win over River Dell in Oradell. Sophie Pinkwater also scored for Pascack Hills, which improved to 3-2. Tess Tauchert had a goal and an assist for River Dell, which fell to 4-2.
Verona over Newark Academy - Boys soccer recap
Mark Serra scored twice for Verona as it was able to hold on for a 3-2 victory over Newark Academy in Newark. Brian Cleaver scored the first goal for Verona (2-4) before Serra cashed in for a 3-0 lead at halftime. Joe Farmer did enough in net making four saves.
Girls soccer: No. 4 Watchung Hills blanks Hillsborough for 6th straight win
Senior Jenna Tobia scored twice to help lead Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Hillsborough in Warren. Senior Ava Prisco opened up proceedings in the first half to give Watchung Hills (6-0) the 1-0 lead off an assist by Tobia. Junior Paige Thomas got the assist on Tobia’s first goal. Senior Bella DeGiovanni and sophomore Alisha Perez combined for two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Cresskill edges Emerson Boro - Girls soccer recap
Emmi Barkan scored two goals to lead Cresskill during a 4-3 victory over Emerson Boro in Cresskill. The second half saw plenty of action after Cresskill (3-3) took a 1-0 lead into the break. Alyssa Shick added a goal for Cresskill while Cora Silver made five saves. Bobbi Morton led...
