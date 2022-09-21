ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ted Lasso's going to be in FIFA 23

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8ff4_0i4AlrSq00

The fictional coach and AFC Richmond finally make the big time.

Update 09/21/22: EA's popped over a press release, and the above trailer. "We are delighted to announce that EA SPORTS has brought Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond into FIFA 23. Fans will be able to authentically take control of their favourite club across multiple game modes including Career Mode, Kick-off, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons."

After weeks of leaks and a pulled database listing, the official Ted Lasso account has confirmed that the fictional feelgood manager and his team, AFC Richmond, will be a part of FIFA 23. From a marketing perspective it's a no-brainer, even if from a real-world perspective it's a bit bonkers to think about a comedy coach and club rubbing shoulders with real-world teams.

Ted Lasso is an enormously popular (and very funny) Apple TV+ series that is currently in the process of filming its third and final season. It follows the journey of an American coach dropped into managing the struggling Premier League side AFC Richmond, who is at first hated by everyone before things take a turn for the better.

The crossover was first 'officially' leaked when AFC Richmond appeared in the FIFA rankings database for the game, a listing that was swiftly removed but not of course before the internet had screens of it. There was also an in-game shot of the AFC Richmond logo in menus.

Now the official Ted Lasso account has confirmed the crossover by tweeting a picture of actor Jason Sudeikis in a motion capture rig, alongside the text: "Look out, Mario! You're not the only pixelated man with a mustache who never knows where the tube is taking him…"

Look out, Mario! You're not the only pixelated man with a mustache who never knows where the tube is taking him… pic.twitter.com/sDIS9VPDmhSeptember 20, 2022

The EA Sports FIFA account replied to this a mere 20 minutes later with an emoji of eyes.

So yep: believe. This FIFA entry will be the first to feature motion-captured managers as well as players, so watching Sudeikis gurn about should be pretty faithful. The third season of the show was announced in 2020 but doesn't yet have a release date, amid murmurs of production troubles and perfectionist rewrites. The FIFA 23 deal is also of-a-piece with what's been going on there though, with the series having secured the license to use real premier League teams as well as AFC Richmond boasting a new kit designed by Nike.

We'll be getting Roy of the Rovers next. FIFA 23 is out 30 September, with early access for pre-orders, and will be the last EA game made under the FIFA license after a nearly three-decade partnership. EA is moving on with the series (opens in new tab) under the new branding of EA Sports FC (catchy), while FIFA huffs about how whatever it eventually makes will be "the best" (opens in new tab). That, at least, is the kind of positive attitude Lasso would admire.

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game

The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
VIDEO GAMES
Yardbarker

Valkyrie Elysium Release Date, Gameplay, Story, and Details

Valkyrie Elysium, the reboot of the Valkyrie Profile franchise, will be coming out this September, first on PlayStation, then later on, on Steam for PC. Here are the details about Valkyrie Elysium, including its release date, gameplay mechanics, and story details. Valkyrie Elysium Release Date: September 29, 2022. Valkyrie Elysium...
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Even though Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a sequel to a well-loved crossover, it’s still hard to fathom that it’s a real game. Blending the distinct worlds of Nintendo’s iconic Super Mario franchise and Ubisoft’s raving, oddball Rabbids series, the original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle took many liberties with its sources. Yet it was still a game that was a passionate tribute to both.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

It’s Official: Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond and the Uncanny Valley Are Coming To FIFA 23

EA Sports announced this week that Ted Lasso and his Greyhounds of AFC Richmond would be joining FIFA 23, dropping September 30. The beloved fictional team has been rumored to be joining the popular soccer video game, and EA Sports has made it official by unveiling some new game footage in a new Ted Lasso-themed trailer. The team from the hit Apple+ show can be found under Rest of the World in this year’s entry of the soccer gaming franchise. You will have the option to play as the team in career mode, kickoff and in online play. Ted himself will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
PC Gamer

Twitch refuses to give streamers a better deal, despite pressure from users

Mere days after winning plaudits for banning gambling advertisements on its platform, Twitch decided it had stacked up enough goodwill among streamers: and decided to piss them all off. Recently, there's been an increased push by content creators for Twitch to change its revenue split in favour of streamers: from the current 50/50 to 70/30. This came with a petition signed by 22,000 streamers and viewers, and was inspired by the revelation that Twitch was in fact paying some of the most prominent streamers a 70/30 revenue share already, but had stopped offering such deals even for the biggest channels.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic

The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The biggest leaks in PC gaming history

GTA 6, Half-Life 2, The Witcher 3, and tons of other games sprung huge leaks before they launched. Gaming leaks: They happen. Sometimes they're the result of hackers and dataminers, other times they're caused by rogue employees or contractors, and occasionally they're the result of a simple accident like someone pushing the wrong button or emailing the wrong person. However they happen, leaks in videogamedom are real and surprisingly frequent.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Ea#Afc Richmond#American
The Independent

Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022 and 2023

The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first- and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and, of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models have also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
VIDEO GAMES
u.today

Shiba Inu Team to Announce Crucial Updates About Shiba Eternity Game

According to an announcement posed by the official Shiba Inu account, the team behind the popular meme cryptocurrency will provide “crucial updates” regarding the Shiba Eternity game later today. Pseudonymous lead developer Shytoshi Kusama and game industry veteran Willian Volk will take part in a live audio conversation...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hellblade Creator Denies Using AI Voice Actors in Upcoming Games

Clearing up some worries from voice actors and gamers alike, Hellblade developer Ninja Theory has confirmed it won't use AI technology to replace voice actors in its video games. For context, a recent report dove into new AI technology from Altered AI, a company that's working to give game developers...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup

With the World Cup approaching and final roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany. Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th. In their next-to-last World Cup warmup, the Americans failed to put a single shot on goal, getting outshot 16-4 — including 8-0 in efforts on target. “Obviously really disappointing,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “I just kind of wish that we had a little more fight about us from the start. I think we hurt ourselves in a lot of ways.”
SOCCER
ComicBook

PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch

PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Boss Responds to PlayStation's Call of Duty Exclusivity Concerns

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has responded to PlayStation's extremely vocal concerns about what could happen if Call of Duty became exclusive to the Microsoft-owned platform. In case you have somehow missed it, Microsoft announced it will be acquiring Activision for nearly $70 billion, meaning it would take on franchises like Call of Duty as first-party titles. It's the biggest deal in the history of gaming, which has resulted in tons of scrutiny from other platform holders, players, and regulators. As the deal makes its way through the regulators, a number of concerns have been raised, namely surrounding the future of Call of Duty.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Splinter Cell Remake Will Feature New Updates to Story

Ubisoft's forthcoming remake of the original Splinter Cell will seemingly be making some changes to the game's story. Announced at the end of 2021, Ubisoft confirmed that it would finally be returning to its dormant stealth-action franchise by remaking the initial game that started protagonist Sam Fisher's story. And while there is still very little that we know about this remake of Splinter Cell, it now sounds like the narrative of the game will be receiving some new changes in its redone form.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy