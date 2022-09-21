ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NCAA places LSU's football program on probation over recruiting violations made by a former assistant coach and accepts the school's self-imposed sanctions including a $5,000 fine

The NCAA placed LSU's football program on one year of probation Thursday after determining that former offensive line coach James Cregg violated recruiting restrictions during the 2020 football season. The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions found that Cregg violated restrictions against in-person contact with prospective recruits during the COVID-19...
Limestone prepares for first on campus football game

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Limestone would suit up for games. They’d travel from campus. All the way down to the Reservation. But, starting this Saturday. The Saints play on campus for the first time in program history. In order to bring the game back to Limestone, a...
Oklahoma State

