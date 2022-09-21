Read full article on original website
Woman, 22, is found dead in hotel room as three men aged 26, 46 and 49 are arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men aged 26, 46, and 49 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Liverpool hotel. Merseyside Police were called to Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool's city centre at 6.37am on Saturday morning after 'concerns' were raised for a woman's safety - only to find the 22-year-old's body in a hotel room.
BBC
Dewsbury brothers jailed for grooming and abusing girls
Three brothers have been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in West Yorkshire. Police said the offences took place between 1999 and 2004 and involved three girls who were aged between 13 and 15 at the time. All the victims were described as "particularly vulnerable" at the time...
Retired butcher who stabbed blind wife of 60 years to ‘quieten her down’ spared jail
A 90-year-old retired butcher who stabbed his blind and ailing wife to “quieten her down” has been spared jail.Edward Turpin got a carving knife from the kitchen and attacked Joan Turpin, also 90, in bed at their home in Orpington, Kent, on 22 September last year.Afterwards, he called 999 and told the operator: "I don’t want to stop the bleeding. We want to die."While refusing to take direction over the phone, he urged emergency services to "hurry up", the Old Bailey was told.Turpin, who worked at Smithfield meat market in central London, was cleared of attempted murder and an alternative...
Man, 90, convicted of stabbing blind wife in bed
A 90-year-old man has been found guilty of stabbing his blind and ailing wife while she tried to sleep, after 60 years of happy marriage.Retired butcher Edward Turpin was accused of trying to kill Joan Turpin, also 90, after losing patience with caring for her at their home in Ringshall Road, Orpington, Kent, on September 22 last year.The pensioner became unwell after giving evidence in his Old Bailey trial and was not present in court when a jury returned verdicts on Tuesday after deliberating for 10 hours and 23 minutes.Turpin was cleared of attempted murder and an alternative charge of wounding...
Youngest member of mother’s ride-out gang locked up over killing of 17-year-old
The youngest member of a pack of youths who fatally stabbed a teenager after being driven to the scene by one of their mothers has been locked up for more than six years.The boy was aged just 14 when he was recruited to join in on the revenge attack on 17-year-old Levi Ernest Morrison on April 10 last year.The group of youths had been armed with three machetes and a knife when they chased Levi and his friend in Sydenham, south London.The Old Bailey had heard how the immediate trigger was the appearance of a rival at Nichola Leighton’s home...
Ryanair stewardess, 36, dies in hospital after suffering serious head injuries when she was run over by 'drug driver' on her way home from airport
A Ryanair stewardess has tragically died in hospital after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by the Ford Focus vehicle last Monday while walking around half a mile from Liverpool's John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were...
Woman, 20, and 19-year-old man are arrested for murder after man was found with serious injuries and died soon after
A young man and woman were arrested on Saturday after a Greater Manchester man was found with serious injuries and died shortly after. The suspects, a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, were taken into custody Saturday morning on a suspicion of murder charge. Police believe the pair may have been...
Nurse admits to 'inappropriate relationship' with prison inmate
A nurse has admitted to having an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a prison inmate. Elyse Hibbs, 25, admitted she become involved with the man while working at HMP Manchester – also known as Strangeways prison. She was also involved with the man while working at the category B...
Dean Allsop murder: Man who stabbed father-of-three neighbour to death over motorbike noise is jailed
A man has been jailed for at least 28 years after stabbing his neighbour to death over his son’s “annoying” motorbike noise. Dean Allsop, 41, was stabbed 17 times last year in Primrose Crescent, Norwich, while his partner Louise Newell was among three others also knifed in the attack. The father-of-three died at the scene. James Crosbie admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility but denied murder. Crosbie was also found guilty of wounding Ms Newell and friend and neighbour Kerryn Johnson, who tried to stop the attack, but was cleared of two counts of attempted murder.Judge Anthony Bate,...
Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her
The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court
A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday.Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.South Yorkshire Police said Horrocks was based in its response team but he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the forceSuperintendent Delphine...
Prisoner gets life sentence for attacking guard with razor blade on a toothbrush
A serving prisoner who tried to murder a prison officer by slashing his throat with a razor blade attached to a toothbrush has been jailed for life.Joshua Kendall, 29, launched the attack outside his cell at HMP Onley using the improvised weapon on 8 February 2020.A court heard the guard was clearing away balls from a nearby pool table following a recreation break for prisoners when Kendall approached him from behind.The officer was then slashed across the neck with the blade as colleagues and even other prisoners rushed to his aid.Kendall continued to lash out with the weapon but...
BBC
Whitehaven mother found dead with baby had inhaled lighter fluid
A mother died after inhaling lighter fluid, leaving her baby to die from dehydration, an inquest has heard. Natalie Kane, 27, and her 14-month-son, Harry, were found dead at their Whitehaven home on 30 December. Assistant Cumbria coroner Margaret Taylor said the child died after being "left alone and unable...
Suspect charged with manslaughter after woman hit by car
A 42-year-old man has been charged with the manslaughter of a woman who was hit by a car.Caragh Eaton, 28, was fatally injured following a collision in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, at around 4.40pm on Tuesday.A black Land Rover was later found abandoned and a man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.In a statement issued late on Friday, Leicestershire Police said Ian Curson, 42, of Fairhaven Road, Leicester, has been charged with manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.He is being kept in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.In a statement, the family of...
Fourth suspect is arrested over the murder of Ashley Dale: Police quiz woman, 48, over shooting of 28-year-old Liverpool council worker after three others were released on bail
A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of graduate council worker Ashley Dale. Merseyside Police have revealed a 48-year-old woman from St Helens has been taken in for questioning on suspicion of assisting an offender, and is the fourth person to be arrested. Ms Dale, 28,...
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'
This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Lilia Valutyte: Man appears in court charged with murdering nine-year-old as she played in street
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl as she played in the street with her younger sister.Deividas Skebas, a Lithuanian national, is accused of killing Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July.The schoolgirl was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, at about 6.20pm.An inquest opening later heard she died from the wound to her chest and was confirmed dead at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.Appearing via video-link at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, Mr Skebas, 22, was due to enter a plea but the case was adjourned for reports.A provisional trial date...
Uninsured learner driver, 20, who killed his 17-year-old girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree during trip to Morrisons supermarket avoids jail
An uninsured learner driver who killed his teenage girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree has avoided jail. Rhys McLennan, 20, who has a provisional licence, took his Nissan Pixo without telling his mother to Alnwick Morrisons in Northumberland with 17-year-old Chelsea Gillie to pick up some juice.
