Rochester launches 'Buy the Block,' a program aimed at providing affordable homes on city-owned vacant properties

multihousingnews.com
Historic NY Factory to Get $64M Makeover
East House and MM Advisors will transform the 19th-century brick structure into affordable units. East House and MM Development Advisors are bringing a fully affordable community to Rochester, N.Y. The partnership started construction on Canal Commons located in Rochester’s Susan B. Anthony neighborhood, which will revitalize a former manufacturing facility into 123 affordable and supportive units. The project is expected to be completed in June 2024.
Historic renovation of once-glamorous hotel in downtown Rochester set to begin
The Executive Building will be restored to something of its former glory and converted to apartments, adding to the new housing being built west of the Genesee River.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester hosts conference to discuss creating affordable housing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester hosted the annual conference of the New York State Association for Affordable Housing on Wednesday. Policymakers, advocates, and developers discussed the housing shortage and the preservation and creation of affordable housing units. The conference also discussed Rochester specifically. Mayor Malik Evans talked to News10NBC about...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Bello rolls out spending plan for millions in American Rescue Plan funds
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has put together a new proposal on how to spend more than $140 million allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan. Bello is proposing funds be awarded as grants to 40 organizations to help launch initiatives from workforce development to public health to wellness.
WHEC TV-10
Lifespan Helping Elderly Customers Worried about High RG&E Bills
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lifespan Helping Elderly Customers Worried about High RG&E Bills. News10NBC has been reporting on big surprise bills that RG&E customers have been getting hit with and the many hours many people have been forced to wait on hold to get through to customer service for help. Our older population is particularly frustrated and Lifespan has been trying to do what it can to help.
City plans to put $250,000 in one tent city, and demolish another
The city of Rochester will invest $250,000 into street outreach at the Peace Village encampment. But an unsanctioned camp on Loomis Street faces razing. The gravel-covered ground of Peace Village, a city-sanctioned homeless encampment tucked away on a side street just west of Rochester’s downtown core, tells a story of crisis and neglect. Cigarette butts, neon orange caps of...
niagaranow.com
Newark Neighbours still searching for new home
Newark Neighbours’ nearly year-long search for a new home has yet to turn up a suitable location. The thrift store and food bank on John Street East, near Peller Estates Winery, has seriously outgrown its location – and within 12 to 18 months Peller will need the land for the planned redevelopment of its Riverbend Winery property.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Purse Project seeks donations to help homeless women in Rochester
GATES, N.Y. — A Gates woman whose doors always seem to be open to those in need is doing something big this weekend. But she needs help. That’s why she’s collecting purses on Saturday. Home is something Cheryl Snead never takes for granted. “It just...
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County to fund 40 community programs with $144M in Federal relief money
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the community organizations and vendors who will receive a share of the county’s $144 million federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation. 40 initiatives will be funded with the hope that they bring positive change in the high-priority areas...
wxxinews.org
House of Mercy parts ways with founder Sister Grace Miller; plans to reopen November 1
There are some big changes planned for the House of Mercy homeless shelter in Rochester. That facility has been closed since a fatal stabbing occurred there in early August. On Friday, the House of Mercy board of directors announced that they are implementing a plan for leadership restructuring and they plan to reopen with a target date of November 1.
Rochester Rundown: Murder in Greece, Whole Foods clears a hurdle, Bills ticket prices soar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
rochesterfirst.com
House of Mercy announces date for reopening, cuts ties with founder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy announced that they have scheduled the re-opening of the homeless shelter for November 1 after a fatal attack that took place there on August 7. Shelter officials said that the delay in reopening will allow them to implement new safety upgrades...
WHEC TV-10
City works to prevent gun violence by shutting down illegal gatherings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several city leaders joined Mayor Malik Evans today to update the community on their violence prevention efforts. Ending gun violence is a top priority in the city as the number of shootings and homicides continue to rise. Evans says so far this year there have been 60 homicides, 51 of them involved a firearm, and each gun was illegal.
spectrumlocalnews.com
RFD mourning loss of firefighter who died Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force. Elvis Reyes died following complications from surgery, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Reyes received honors in 2009 from the South East Area Coalition for saving two people from a burning...
websterontheweb.com
Former cold storage building recognized
In our daily lives, we frequently walk by or drive by things of historical significance without even realizing it. Such is the case with the building at 206 North Ave. in the Village of Webster. Most of us know it as Climate Controlled Self Storage, or “that place where you can rent U-Hauls.” Fewer of us realize the building has a long and rich history in our village, a history that recently earned it recognition as the Webster Village Historic Preservation Commission’s September Site of the Month.
Blind mom warns of door-to-door housing scam in Irondequoit
IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) Candice Attrill is a blind mother of three in Irondequoit. Recently, she says she got phone calls from a supposed realty company out of Florida regarding her home. “I said I’m not interested in selling my house, please stop calling,” she said. Her house by the way, is not for sale and […]
WHEC TV-10
Cannabis Career Fair in Rochester on Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you’re looking for work, you might be interested in the cannabis career fair happening in Rochester on Wednesday. The event is being held at the RochesterWorks! Career Center in Rochester from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Britni and Jason Tantalo will be there...
NewsChannel 36
Rochester Men Sentenced After West Elmira Home Invasion
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Rochester men were sentenced as a result of a home invasion in West Elmira that took place back in 2020. According to the Chemung County District Attorney's office, Benny Warr was sentenced Friday to 25 years in state prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision on each of the felony charges. Also, one year on each of the misdemeanor charges of petit larceny.
USPS hiring in Rochester for holidays and beyond Friday
The average pay for mail handler employees with USPS ranges between $17 and $18.
WHEC TV-10
Parolee faces federal charges after gunpoint robbery and chase in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is facing federal charges after a gunpoint robbery and chase Friday morning in Rochester. The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force spotted the car used in the robbery just after 8 a.m. Authorities say Shymere Washington ran away when they tried to approach the car but he was captured shortly after.
