Man dies in crash involving wrecker in Lakeland
A man died in a crash involving a wrecker in Lakeland, police said.
FHP: Weather possible factor in Osceola fatal crash on SR 60
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate a deadly crash involving a bus, box-truck and pick-up truck in southern Osceola County. The crash happened along State Road 60 about 8 miles west of Yeehaw Junction. Troopers said the conditions at the time of the crash...
wfla.com
2 hospitalized after fiery crash on I-4 in Polk County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery crash that left two people with injuries Thursday morning. The crash, which involved a semi-truck and another vehicle, happened at about 3:35 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 at milepost 41 in Polk City.
I-4 fully reopens hours after multi-vehicle crash in Polk County
Drivers in Polk County saw major delays Thursday morning after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi shut down I-4 in both directions before 5 a.m.
Police: Woman charged with DUI after crashing into 3 officers, vehicle in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she crashed into three bike officers and a vehicle they had conducted a traffic stop on in downtown, the Orlando Police Department said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said the woman was speeding in a...
1 dead, several injured after semi, bus and truck collide in Florida
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One person died and more than a dozen people were injured Wednesday in a crash in central Florida, according to authorities and WFTV. Update 10:30 a.m. EDT Sept. 21: Officials with Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS said one person died in Wednesday’s crash after mistakenly reporting two fatalities.
leesburg-news.com
Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash
A pregnant teenager lost her unborn baby after she was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Lake County. The 19-year-old from Leesburg was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday westbound on County Road 44 west of Sparrow Lane in Grand Island when a 34-year-old Eustis man driving an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon. After hearing gunshots in the area, deputies responded around 12:15 p.m Friday to the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. A man with gunshot wounds was found when deputies arrived. He was...
WESH
Unborn baby dies after 19-year-old pregnant woman hurt in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County crash resulted in tragedy on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened on County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane. Officials say a 2017 Ford Transit was traveling east on County Road 44 while a 2007 Cadillac was traveling westbound on County Road 44.
WESH
Incredible video shows chopper lifting plane wreckage from marshy area of Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An amazing video provided to WESH by viewer Mary Hanbury shows a helicopter lifting the wreckage of a plane crash in Osceola County. The video shows the plane being pulled up from the marshy area where it went down and lifted onto a trailer. The...
WESH
Blood drive underway to help injured Seminole County firefighter
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday there was a strong show of support for a Seminole County firefighter who was injured in a motorcycle crash that nearly took his life. A blood drive is being held Thursday at two Seminole County locations for Connor Fernandez, a fireman seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs Friday afternoon.
WESH
Woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed 4 people in Lake County
A woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a crash that killed four people. In a negotiated plea, Heather Finley received four years in prison. The families of the women killed said that one year for each person killed was an injustice. The judge said the only way he could guarantee prison was to accept the deal.
click orlando
Osceola deputies locate missing St. Cloud woman
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said its deputies have located a St. Cloud woman reported missing. Emely Espinal was found in good health, according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
fox35orlando.com
Huge Florida gator seen crossing trail in Polk County
LAKELAND, Fla. - A hiker was on a trail on September 5 and came across a huge, lengthy gator in Lakeland County. The gator was seen at the Circle B Preserve in Polk County and can be seen crossing the road just a few feet ahead of the hiker. Just...
Polk Parkway booths going cash-free on Friday
Starting Friday, there is no reason to carry cash when driving on the Polk Parkway. Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is converting an 18-mile portion of the highway to electronic tolling, meaning that cash will no longer be accepted at toll plazas or exits. Booths and receptacles accepting cash have been...
Person hospitalized after crash involving school bus in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Fire Rescue crews responded to a violent crash involving a school bus Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened around 7:38 a.m. near the intersection of Winter Lake and Bradbury roads, near Winter Haven. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The...
WESH
Seminole County begins sandbag preps ahead of tropical storm arrival
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is beginning sandbag operations Friday as Tropical Depression 9 has Florida firmly set in its sights. Residents should go to Boombah Seminole County Sports Overflow Lot at 3450 East Lake Mary Boulevard, Sanford. PICKUP TIMES:. 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
WESH
Orlando police arrest man accused of following woman into apartment, assaulting her
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has arrested a man wanted for an alleged burglary and attempted sexual battery. Officers took Allen L. McCrone, 36, into custody Friday, and he was subsequently charged. The arrest comes two days after police released video of the suspect, which helped generate...
click orlando
1 injured in Titusville house fire, officials say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a structure fire in Titusville that sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Titusville Fire Department, the agency’s firefighters met with Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel at the scene on Echo Drive, responding just after 5 a.m. to heavy smoke and fire conditions reaching into the attic space. Firefighters said an extensive overhaul was necessary due to heavy fire load and clutter.
One person killed, three injured in Highlands County crash
A passenger was killed in a vehicle collision yesterday afternoon in Highlands County, three others were injured.
