ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wfla.com

2 hospitalized after fiery crash on I-4 in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery crash that left two people with injuries Thursday morning. The crash, which involved a semi-truck and another vehicle, happened at about 3:35 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 at milepost 41 in Polk City.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osceola County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Okeechobee, FL
Osceola County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Yeehaw Junction, FL
Osceola County, FL
Accidents
leesburg-news.com

Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash

A pregnant teenager lost her unborn baby after she was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Lake County. The 19-year-old from Leesburg was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday westbound on County Road 44 west of Sparrow Lane in Grand Island when a 34-year-old Eustis man driving an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon. After hearing gunshots in the area, deputies responded around 12:15 p.m Friday to the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. A man with gunshot wounds was found when deputies arrived. He was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Transit Bus#Traffic Accident#Florida Highway Patrol#Mitsubishi Box Truck#Fhp#Osceola Fire
WESH

Blood drive underway to help injured Seminole County firefighter

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday there was a strong show of support for a Seminole County firefighter who was injured in a motorcycle crash that nearly took his life. A blood drive is being held Thursday at two Seminole County locations for Connor Fernandez, a fireman seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs Friday afternoon.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed 4 people in Lake County

A woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a crash that killed four people. In a negotiated plea, Heather Finley received four years in prison. The families of the women killed said that one year for each person killed was an injustice. The judge said the only way he could guarantee prison was to accept the deal.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
click orlando

Osceola deputies locate missing St. Cloud woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said its deputies have located a St. Cloud woman reported missing. Emely Espinal was found in good health, according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Huge Florida gator seen crossing trail in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. - A hiker was on a trail on September 5 and came across a huge, lengthy gator in Lakeland County. The gator was seen at the Circle B Preserve in Polk County and can be seen crossing the road just a few feet ahead of the hiker. Just...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Polk Parkway booths going cash-free on Friday

Starting Friday, there is no reason to carry cash when driving on the Polk Parkway. Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is converting an 18-mile portion of the highway to electronic tolling, meaning that cash will no longer be accepted at toll plazas or exits. Booths and receptacles accepting cash have been...
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

1 injured in Titusville house fire, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a structure fire in Titusville that sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Titusville Fire Department, the agency’s firefighters met with Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel at the scene on Echo Drive, responding just after 5 a.m. to heavy smoke and fire conditions reaching into the attic space. Firefighters said an extensive overhaul was necessary due to heavy fire load and clutter.
TITUSVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy