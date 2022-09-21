ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pre-trial conference for woman accused of killing 2 state troopers, 1 pedestrian while DUI

By CBS3 Staff, Jasmine Payoute
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Wednesday, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for Jayana Webb. She's charged in connection with striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian on March 21 .

The conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. Usually, this is when the defendant pleads either guilty or not guilty.

Investigators say state troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were trying to help Reyes Rivera Oliveras while he was walking on I-95 near the sports complex.

Charges against Webb include three counts of third-degree murder, vehicular homicide, and DUI.

The murder charges were reinstated in August after they were dropped in June.

Webb was released on bail.

Webb, her attorney, as well as loved ones of the victims, are expected to be in the courtroom Wednesday.

Jamie Singh
2d ago

she needs to be locked up also like any other that does it... if she is so smart as they say she is, then she knew better from the begging. she went out done what she did to try to make her self look good to her buddies. now look what she had done

Lucius Smith
2d ago

the sad part about this whole situation is the same cops that she killed was the same cops that let her go about 5 to 10 minutes before she came around the corner and hit both of them I think if they would have locked her up when they initially stopped her none of this wouldn't happen

holy cow ?
2d ago

but you don't understand she said she was the best drunk driver

