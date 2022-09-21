9-foot tuna seized from boat that was illegally fishing in Rhode Island waters, officials say

Warning: This story contains graphic images

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management seized a 9.4-foot giant bluefin tuna from a Massachusetts charter boat last week, and issued a criminal summons to the boat's captain.

The fish was seized after environmental police officers determined that the captain had been paying clients on his vessel and didn't have the required state commercial fishing license and permit to fish in Rhode Island waters, the DEM said.

Environmental police officers made contact with the boat in state waters and saw that the captain had a recently killed tuna secured to his vessel, the DEM said.

The boat was escorted to port, where the fish was seized and sold to a licensed dealer, the DEM said. The money from the sale is being held in escrow.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management seized the giant bluefin tuna last week, saying the captain of the Massachusetts charter boat did not have the required permits to fish in Rhode Island waters. Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management

The DEM said, "Giant bluefin tuna along the (Rhode Island) coast are an indicator of a healthy ecosystem and are great opportunities for properly licensed commercial fishermen. (Rhode Island) Environmental Police Officers are committed to protecting this vital resource for the benefit of properly licensed fishermen who pursue these fish."

The DEM also asked the public to report suspected poaching activity.

