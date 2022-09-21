Safety improvements coming to 2022 State Fair of Virginia

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — The State Fair of Virginia is opening its gates this weekend with some changes this year to ensure safety.

CBS 6 stopped by the Dawn Boulevard fair grounds on Tuesday as crews were assembling attractions and food stands.

Executive Director Marlene Jolliffe said that every guest will go through a metal detector on their way into the fairgrounds for the first time.

She reassured that the fair has not had any significant security issues in the past.

“We take great pride in that with our state police partnership. But, in this modern world, we've added [metal detectors] this year for the first time just to add that extra layer of precaution,” Jolliffe explained. “We want people to be able to visit here, and we don't ever want them to worry about whether or not they're safe.”

Attractions are inspected numerous times before a rider even hops on.

“Midway and kidway rides are inspected by midway contractor Deggeller Attractions upon setup; by Caroline County before opening day; and then daily before operation by an independent, professional state-certified inspector,” according to the fair’s website.

However, Jolliffe said the most pressing question on social media involves the food.

“The number one question on Facebook is where's the food map,” she stated. “People are planning their visit to the fair and they want to map their way of their eating path around the fair.”

New fair food offering includes Caribbean, soul food and on-site homemade ice cream in addition to all of the deep-fried offerings.

There are no mandatory COVID restrictions this year at the fair, yet attractions are still spaced out to prevent overcrowding. Jolliffe said their staff is nearly back to normal operations.

The fair is offering a new website that is mobile friendly and will help the guests navigate the fair.

