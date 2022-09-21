Read full article on original website
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
What are the odds of a U.S. recession in 2023?
The stock market suffered more heavy losses during the past week in response to another aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike, and the S&P 500 is approaching a retest of its 52-week low of 3,636 back in June. On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee raised its fed funds target range by 0.75% to between 3% and 3.25%. The move marks the third 0.75% rate hike for the Fed in four months as it continues to battle...
