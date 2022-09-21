The stock market suffered more heavy losses during the past week in response to another aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike, and the S&P 500 is approaching a retest of its 52-week low of 3,636 back in June. On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee raised its fed funds target range by 0.75% to between 3% and 3.25%. The move marks the third 0.75% rate hike for the Fed in four months as it continues to battle...

STOCKS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO