u.today
XRP Can Now Be Accepted by Merchants Using Cloud Payments Thanks to This Collaboration
Thanks to a new partnership between BitPay, a pioneer in crypto payments integration, and Gr4vy, a provider of cloud-native payment solutions, XRP will be available for acceptance by merchants using the company's payment orchestration platform (POP). As part of the partnership, merchants using Gr4vy services will be able to install...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange CoinCorner Eyes Middle East Expansion Via Partnership With Emirates CEO's Private Office
Isle of Man-based crypto exchange CoinCorner is looking to expand across the Middle East through a partnership with the private office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, CEO of the Emirates airline and member of the ruling family of Dubai. Through the partnership with Seed Group, CoinCorner will establish...
CoinDesk
Cardano’s Vasil Upgrade Marks an Important Milestone in the Blockchain’s Evolution
The average crypto watcher, aware that Ethereum has just completed its long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake validating system, may be wondering what the overall takeaway is from the Vasil hard fork upgrade on the Cardano blockchain that happened at 21:44 UTC on Thursday, Sept. 22. I(t is expected to finalize in five days, on Sept. 27.)
zycrypto.com
Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange Lists on P2PB2B Exchange
Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange (LCX) introduces a new blockchain ecosystem. Its goal is to become one of the world’s first regulated digital asset exchanges and security token exchanges. Principles that guide LCX:. A secure environment. LCX secures its infrastructure using the best security practices, tools, and techniques. A transparent process....
coinjournal.net
Crypto exchange Bitso introduces crypto QR payment tool in Argentina
Latin American-based crypto exchange Bitso will soon launch a new QR code payment feature in its wallet app. Bitso, one of the leading crypto exchanges in Latin America, announced that it would soon launch a new QR code payment tool in its wallet app. The feature would allow shoppers in...
financefeeds.com
AAG doubles down on Web3 bet with MetaOne dApp Store
Web3 infrastructure company AAG has launched a new decentralized applications marketplace, MetaOne dApp Store, designed to simplify onboarding NFT projects and metaverse products. MetaOne dApp Store also aims to become a community-curated project, with an ecosystem that is self-sufficient within the greater infrastructure of Web3. With its array of more...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Processing Platform Calypso Pay Now Supports Subscriptions, Recurring Payments
Calypso Pay, an all-in-one crypto processing & acquiring platform, implemented support for recurring payments and subscriptions in crypto. Now Calypso Pay customers can “integrate subscription payment widgets on their website.”. Zuora’s Subscription Economy Index report reveals that “the subscription economy grew by more than 435% in almost a decade.”...
cryptopotato.com
Vitalik Lists 3 Reasons Why DAOs Are Better Than Corporations
Ethereum’s co-founder believes DAOs can serve some market needs better than traditional corporations and nation-states. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a lengthy blog post on Monday defending the usefulness of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). He outlined 3 reasons that DAOs have unique advantages compared to traditional corporations, and will...
Interview: Laguna Labs CEO Responds To SEC Chair's Comments On Regulating Ethereum
At the end of last week, the White House followed up on its March executive order with the "First-Ever Comprehensive Framework for Responsible Development of Digital Assets." It was a historic moment for the U.S. crypto community, which is finally beginning to receive some guidance from the Federal Government regarding digital assets. Of course, what's being clarified is a topic of much scrutiny.
blockworks.co
Nomura Targets Crypto Venture Space With Laser Digital
Japan-based financial giant’s Laser Digital intends to launch trading and investment products in the coming months. Japan-based financial giant Nomura is looking to expand its digital asset ambitions with a new crypto-focused company that would invest in the space’s innovators, as well as offer trading and other investment products to institutional clients.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Moonlighters eclipsed — Wipro lets go of 300 employees who were working for its rivals
Due to excessively poor judgment, today’s Christine and Haje show is brought to you by Haje and Christine. Meanwhile, mark your calendar for September 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT when we bring you a special Twitter Spaces, “Immigration law for startups,” featuring Silicon Valley–based attorney and TechCrunch+ columnist Sophie Alcorn. Sophie will discuss immigration-related issues and answer questions relevant to startup founders and workers.
TechCrunch
DocuSign has hired former Google ad exec Allan Thygesen as its new CEO
He was in charge of Google’s $100 billion advertising business in the Americas, a rather significant business by any measure, and a position that should prepare him for his new job. He joins a company that continues to lead the e-signature business, but one where the stock price has...
dailyhodl.com
T-Mobile Joins Helium (HNT) Founders Nova Labs To Launch New 5G Mobile Network
T-Mobile is teaming up with Helium (HNT) founders Nova Labs to assist in the launch of a new 5G mobile service allowing users to earn cryptocurrency. Nova Labs and T-Mobile have signed a multi-year agreement as the decentralized wireless communications company plans to launch Helium Mobile to expand services on the Helium 5G network, which is built on its blockchain technology.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Expands Web3 Connectivity with NEAR DeFi, dApps Support
The team at Fireblocks is pleased to announce support for DeFi on NEAR, “enabling connection to NEAR dApps via their Web3 engine.”. Effective immediately, Fireblocks users can “securely access DeFi yields through lending, borrowing, and any Web3 apps built for NEAR that integrate WalletConnect.”. Fireblocks recently announced their...
5 Buy-Rated Stocks Trading Under $10 That Also Pay Huge Dividends
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no history or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
thefastmode.com
triPica at DTW 2022: SaaS BSS Platform Provider Demos with Bouygues Telecom and Thales
In conjunction with recently concluded Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Mathieu Horn, CEO of triPica on the company's participation at the event and some of their key showcases. Ariana: Which summit did triPica participate in?. Mathieu: triPica joined TMForum’s Digital Transformation...
1 ETF That's All You Need for Retirement, Plus 7 More to Consider
Get familiar with exchange-traded funds, because they can serve you well.
