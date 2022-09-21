ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

57-Year-Old Man, 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In McGregor (McGregor, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0i4AjXw000
Nationwide Report

According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in McGregor on Tuesday. 

The officials reported that the crash happened on Highway 317 at around [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiss 103.1 FM

Killeen, Texas Police Asking For Help Identifying Drivers Who Witnessed Shooting

A shooting in Killeen, Texas has investigators looking for answers, including the identities of multiple people who may have witnessed what happened. According to Bell County Crime Stoppers, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of E. Dean Avenue on September 22, 2022. Officers responding to the scene of the crime found a 42-year-old man who had been injured by gunfire. He was transported by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he was listed in critical condition.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Lampasas ISD school bus involved in Kempner crash

KEMPNER, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lampasas ISD school bus was involved in a crash in Kempner on Thursday afternoon. Mayor John Wilkerson said on social media that at approximately 4:05 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was made regarding a traffic crash in the 12000 block of US Highway 190. Two large commercial vehicles were involved, as well as a Lampasas Independent School District bus. Wilkerson said the Kempner Police Department responded to the scene – along with multiple surrounding area Law Enforcement, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services.
KEMPNER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Mcgregor, TX
KCEN

Temple Police identify suspect in Ulta theft

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said they identified the woman they believe stole items from Ulta. TPD released the woman's photos earlier Friday, saying the theft took place at 2112 SW H K Dodgen Loop at the Ulta Beauty Supply on Sept. 17. Hours later, police said...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with beating, seriously injuring co-worker

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 32-year-old Waco man has been arrested and charged with assaulting a co-worker – resulting in injuries that left him unable to eat food for eight weeks. Anthony Phasith Soukhapon was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and arrested this week in connection with...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tx#Texas Drivers#Daily Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
myfoxzone.com

Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose

KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Killeen murder suspect thought to be Fort Hood soldier

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a Fort Hood soldier Tuesday in connection with the city's 13th murder of the year. The man's name was not released. Police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman. Her name won't be released until her family is notified. The woman was found...
KILLEEN, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy