ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

How Student Loan Forgiveness Could Impact the Military & Longstanding GI Bill

By Selena Fragassi
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOX6u_0i4AjGAt00

Since Biden’s sweeping student loan forgiveness program was first announced on Aug. 24, many have felt relief from the plan’s measures to waive up to $10,000 of debt ($20,000 for Pell Grant beneficiaries) and delay repayments until 2023. However, not everyone supports the agenda.

See: Stimulus Payments Coming to These States in September 2022
Find: Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now

Many Republicans in Congress have voiced their concerns about how the relief will be paid for — and have questioned the fairness of the plan as concerns the many Americans that have paid off (or never had) student loans but are struggling with other debt.

Now, there’s a new concern being raised by GOP members in the House, who fear the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan will hurt military recruitment. According to The Hill, some Republicans feel the new program will make the longstanding GI Bill seem less valuable.

Per Military.com, the post-9/11 GI Bill in particular offers nearly a full ride for active military and veterans in terms of attaining their higher education goals. The website states the GI Bill satisfies “anything education-related” including all tuition, fees, housing needs and books. The website also adds another benefit in that the offer can be extended to family members, too.

In a letter to the White House penned by Representative Pat Fallon (R-Texas) and co-signed by 19 House Republicans, the lawmakers express worry that this new dynamic will make military recruiting — already at an all-time low — more difficult.

The Hill reports that the Army will likely not achieve target numbers for recruitment this year — and that the other branches of the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps may do so, but by a small margin. It’s said the United States Armed Forces have been battling against a healthy job market and competition with private jobs as well as a declining number of young Americans wanting to serve.

“By forgiving such a wide swath of loans for borrowers, you are removing any leverage the Department of Defense maintained as one of the fastest and easiest ways to pay for higher education,” the letter reads, according to The Hill.

Fallon and fellow signatories have requested the White House look into the effect of student loan forgiveness on military efforts and come up with “incentives to augment the loss of those who might join the military to help pay off student loans.”

Zelle Facebook Marketplace Scam: How To Recognize and Avoid This Scam
More: How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?

However, under the Biden administration’s current plan provisions, the relief payments as of now constitute a one-time offer — and are not applicable towards new loans for incoming students. As well, though $10,000 seems significant, most people carry at least $25,000 in student loan debt when they graduate, according to the White House. Supporters of Biden’s plan may argue that the GI Bill’s benefits are still far more lucrative to those seeking higher education, but yet need help defraying the costs associated with post-secondary education.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Student Loan Forgiveness Could Impact the Military & Longstanding GI Bill

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Fallon
CNET

How Much Will Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023?

The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits next year could approach 10%, according to many analysts, their biggest bump in more than 40 years. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt#Pell Grant#Republicans#Americans#Gop#Gi#Military Com#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Army
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When Is Your Money Coming?

So far in September, three payments have been disbursed by the Social Security Administration. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second and third went to those who receive Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain why below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
196K+
Followers
14K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy