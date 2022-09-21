ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Responds To Rich Homie Quan Collab Request

Kodak Black has responded to Rich Homie Quan‘s collab request after the Atlanta rapper called him the “hardest” lyricist outside of the ATL. Rich Homie Quan was sitting down with Akademiks for a chat on his Off The Record podcast and was asked to share his thoughts on who he’d collab with outside of his hometown.
HipHopWired

Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards have released their official list of nominees, and Drake and Kanye West lead the way with 14 and ten nominations respectively. Kendrick Lamar follows behind with nine, and Future has been nominated for eight awards in the ceremony set to be held on September 30th. The post Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
In Touch Weekly

College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal

A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
HipHopDX.com

T.I.’s Son King Denies He's Trying To Be 'Gangsta' Following Recent Arrest

T.I. has a family situation on his hands after his son King Harris was arrested on Wednesday (August 31). It’s unclear what led to his arrest, but the 18-year-old made it clear that he isn’t fond of the police after his latest brush with the law. Harris posted a series of videos on his Instagram Stories sharing his reaction to the arrest and those criticizing him for it.
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"

Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
HipHopDX.com

Layzie Bone Responds To Praise From 'Lazy Lloyd' Banks

Layzie Bone was recently praised by Lloyd Banks, and the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper has now responded in kind. Speaking on the Rap Radar podcast earlier this week, Banks explained the origin of his “Lazy Lloyd” nickname and tattoo, which he said was a tribute of sorts to the 47-year-old rapper.
hiphop-n-more.com

NBA Youngboy Releases New Song & Video ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)’: Watch

One thing that NBA Youngboy is going to do is keep dropping new music. The rapper recently released his mixtape called Realer 2 on Sept. 7th but he continues to serve fans as he returns with another new song called ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered). And just like he usually does, it comes along with a music video shot around his house.
Vibe

Tevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Take Usher On In A ‘Verzuz’ Battle

After sharing the stage with Usher recently at Park MGM’s Dolby Live on August 26th to sing his hit song “Can We Talk,” Tevin Campbell gave his input on the state of R&B. In a run-in with TMZ, the 45-year-old mentioned who he considers to be the kings of the genre, and who he believes can battle Usher in a Verzuz. “We’re all kings, man. We’re all kings,” Campbell shared with TMZ when asked if Usher is the King of R&B. “Everybody’s a king, everybody’s a prince. The original kings, we owe it to them. You know, Sam Cooke and Donny Hathaway, and Marvin Gaye. Those are...
