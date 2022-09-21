Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Flynn Creek Circus comes to Corvallis
Flynn Creek Circus is coming to Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Lane in Corvallis, to put on a show unlike any other. The 2022 season show, titled “Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things,” will depict real memories submitted by the audience, using wild acrobatics, dangerous stunts and even comedy. Live original music by Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas will accompany the visuals on stage.
Lebanon-Express
Fall for local art at Corvallis' annual festival
When the leaves start to drop, it’s time for the Corvallis Fall Festival, where more than 160 artists set up their work under pitched tents. The event attracts artisans from all over the region, and even some as far as Arizona and Florida. But for artists Marvin Jack and his wife, Margaret Jack, it’s a chance to unpack their bags and share their work at home.
kptv.com
On the Go with Joe at Bauman Farms Harvest Festival
GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular fall event is back in full swing, and Joe V. was in Gervais Friday morning for Bauman Farms Harvest Festival. Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, has transformed into an activity center with mazes, obstacle courses, rides, farm animals, delicious fall food, and an apple cannon!
beachconnection.net
Hatfield Marine Science Center Features Live Oregon Coast Shark Event
(Newport, Oregon) – October's Science On Tap event in Newport will give you a closer glimpse into the world of sharks on the Oregon coast. It's a night of sharks, actually: which sometimes go by brooding nicknames like Denizens of the Deep, the Man in the Gray Suit, the Landlord, the Taxman or Leviathan. (Above: blue shark photo courtesy Hatfield Marine Science Center)
Benton County sawmill out of steam but still going strong
A decade ago, the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. still literally operated under its own steam. The sawmill, some 10 miles west of Monroe in Benton County, was one of the last to operate under steam power and remain commercially viable. Eventually, though, the 21st century proved inescapable. The company switched completely...
Mexican-owned bakery celebrates 20 years in business in South Salem
SALEM, Ore. — At only 18-years-old, Emilio Villarreal migrated from Jalisco, Mexico to the United State in 1973 searching for his American dream. And while moving to a foreign country was full of unknowns — Villarreal was certain of one thing — how to bake Mexican bread.
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
Lebanon-Express
Linn-Benton student one of three panelists in D.C.
Lebanon-raised Cheyanne Rider took a seven-year break from school, thinking she was done with higher education for good after dropping out twice. But last Thursday, Sept. 15 she traveled to Washington D.C. as one of three panelists for a discussion hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center, representing Linn-Benton Community College in a conversation about bridging campus divides.
hh-today.com
Tower clocks: How about a permanent fix?
Compared to homelessness, say, or world hunger, the clock tower at Albany Station showing four different times, all wrong, isn’t much of a problem. But you’d think it would be easier to fix. I mentioned a few days ago that the clocks were on the blink — again....
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Newport, OR (Photos, Reviews, Maps)
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Newport, OR, you don’t have to look any further. The following are the top spots in town, and they’ll definitely satisfy your cravings. From pizza to seafood, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Dig in!
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
matadornetwork.com
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
Albany boy with brain cancer finds support through local non-profit
Joey Poirier of Albany was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Local nonprofit Candlelighters helped connect him and his family with others going through similar struggles.
beachconnection.net
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
KTVZ
OSU researchers, Lebanon veterans home explore enhancing residents’ health with robots
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State University researchers are partnering with the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon on a federally funded project to see if robots can improve residents’ health and wellness by engaging them in physical and mental exercise. Naomi Fitter, assistant professor of...
987thebull.com
Oregon Humane Society Rescues 38 Dogs, 87 Cats
(Portland, OR) — The Oregon Humane Society is caring for 125 dogs and cats following two separate rescues over the last week. Officials say 38 Alaskan Malamutes were removed from an overwhelmed breeder near Oakridge. A total of 87 cats and kittens were removed from a neglect case in Salem. The cats are part of an ongoing investigation and aren’t available for adoption. The malamutes are receiving medical care and grooming and will be available for adoption in Portland and Salem later this week.
kezi.com
GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home
ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
oregontoday.net
RV Hosts Sought, Sept. 19
ODFW release – Are you an outdoor enthusiast with an RV looking for some adventure and a place to call home for a couple months? ODFW is looking for volunteer RV hosts for the Mckenzie & Cedar Creek hatcheries. We are looking for individuals or couples that would enjoy working with the public and keeping the hatchery grounds clean and maintained. The McKenzie River Hatchery is located along the McKenzie River approximately 22 miles east of Springfield, Oregon. The site area is 16 acres. The hatchery is used for adult collection, egg incubation and rearing of spring chinook. The McKenzie Hatchery program is a harvest program, used to mitigate loss of fishing and harvest opportunities due to loss of habitat and migration blockage resulting from the construction of dams on the McKenzie River. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, litter pickup, public interaction, run errands, security. Site Amenities 30 & 50 amp electric hookup, dump station, freezer space, picnic table, satellite reception, septic/sewer, shower, storage shed, washer/dryer, water. Asphalt RV Pad 40’ x 17’. The Cedar Creek Hatchery is located 1.5 miles east of Hebo off Highway 22, adjacent to Three Rivers, a Nestucca River tributary. The hatchery area is 35.33 acres. The purpose of this facility is to enhance Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead populations for various coastal streams. The facility is used for adult collection, egg incubation and for rearing of Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, habitat improvement, lead facility tours, litter pick up, painting, public interaction, security. Site Amenities 50 am electric hookup, freezer, freezer space, picnic table, refrigerator, restroom, satellite reception, septic/sewer, washer/dryer, water. Concrete RV pad 18’ x 40’ You can learn more about the McKenzie, Cedar Creek and all ODFW hatcheries on our website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/hatchery/ Sign up to become an RV Host @ https://odfwvolunteer.wufoo.com/forms/k10ap7ze1gsnba9/
lebanonlocalnews.com
Business leaders hear stories of life along Foster Lake
Bobbing along on a pontoon boat on Foster Lake on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 1, local business people weren’t really watching the water. Instead, their heads were turned toward Glenda Hopkins, a longtime volunteer with the East Linn Museum, who was telling stories about the lake and people who used to live under its waters – before the South Santiam River was dammed in the late 1960s.
Lebanon-Express
Linn County now owns Cascadia park, let the party begin
While ownership of Cascadia State Park switched to Linn County following a vote of the Board of Commissioners on June 14, the party was Wednesday, Sept. 21. The ceremony celebrating the transfer included a Native American blessing and attracted about 50 people, including officials from both the state and the county.
