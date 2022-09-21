ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Clear skies and warming temperatures begin in the wake of the early week storm

By Vivian Rennie
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43cmpr_0i4AiiaU00

Good morning Central Coast!

The rain system that brought significant rain to our region has moved east, leaving sunny skies here on the Central Coast and warmer weather as we head into the back half of the week.

To kick off the day there is some dense fog pushing through the region, it is very much locally isolated so visibility should not be greatly impacted through the daytime hours.

Sunday through Tuesday morning brought some significant rain to many communities, bringing significant rain to where the cold front set up and kept rain falling for well over a day. In those location significant rain was able to make a substantial difference to our rain deficits for our rain year (October through September). Here is a look at some of the highest rain totals in the region.

Many more rain totals can be found at this link.

Even though Santa Maria did very well, other places like Santa Barbara and Paso Robles didn't see much change and SLO got less than an inch and the shortage there is still significant.

Moving on from the rain. Morning low clouds and fog are possible at the coast and the interior otherwise more afternoon sunshine is on the way Wednesday. That sunshine will stick around and be abundant over the next few days and into the weekend.

As far as temperatures go Wednesday is still a bit of below normal day. 60s at beaches with mostly 70s elsewhere Wednesday but warming continues Thursday thru the weekend. Ultimately, mid-90s return inland while coastal valleys top in the upper 70s and low 80s over the weekend with beaches also experiencing some minor warming.

Warming will continue into the end of the week and through the weekend with the interior valleys reaching a stretch of warming into the 90s expected as a large ridge of high pressure sets up and will help keep the region clear from clouds.

Have a great day Central Coast!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
kvta.com

Fall In Ventura County Will Start With Heat

Fall in Ventura County will start with another heat wave. That's especially true for the valleys as high temperatures rise into the '90s to over 100 as we head into the weekend and early next week. The coast will be the place to escape the worst of the heat with...
ENVIRONMENT
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Preparing for Potential Flooding

PASO ROBLES — Rainfall amounts from current and anticipated winter storms could be significant, which may potentially cause local flooding. City Staff has taken preemptive measures to mitigate and/or reduce the flooding potential where possible (i.e., drain cleaning, etc.). The City continues to clean the storm drains and drainage pipes throughout the year to minimize the potential for flooding.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Skies#Beaches#Central Coast#Sunny Skies#Slo
kgoradio.com

Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake

Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Santa Barbara Independent

US 101 Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Undercrossing Re-opens Following Improvement Project

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A major improvement project of the US Highway 101 Pedestrian Undercrossing at Butterfly Lane in Montecito is complete. A 24/7 closure of the undercrossing since November 2021 has allowed for the construction of walls and stairways compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Construction activities before the full opening included electrical work, landscaping, irrigation and the installation of fences, gates, and railings.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Here's how much rain fell on the Central Coast, limited damage reported

SALINAS, Calif. — A cold front swept California's Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended. Downtown Monterey received 1.02 inches of rain, Watsonville reported 1.87 inches, while Santa Cruz received 0.42 inches. Inland areas saw less rain...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy