Wexford, PA

wtae.com

Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games

PITTSBURGH — It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of Week 4 games around the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Peters Township at Upper St. Clair. Penn-Trafford at Hempfield. West Allegheny at Aliquippa. Keystone...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Monroeville’s Divine Mercy Academy hits stride

In 2018, families with children attending the pair of Catholic elementary schools in Monroeville, St. Bernadette and North American Martyrs, learned of their impending merger. Principal Nikole Laubham thinks the combination of the two, Divine Mercy Academy, is hitting its stride with the start of another school year. “With any...
MONROEVILLE, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Wexford, PA
Sports
City
Wexford, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Seneca, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Seneca, PA
Sports
wtae.com

Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield

One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: scarecrow contest, spaghetti dinners, rummage sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 23-25

It’s a great weekend for celebrating local and international arts and culture — and seafood — in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will host Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at indoor and outdoor venues throughout Downtown. The crawl will feature exhibitions by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Sports
pittsburghmagazine.com

Mesmerizing to See: Fog Rolls In, Over and Through Pittsburgh

Time-lapse videos of the fog rolling over the Golden Gate Bridge are a common occurrence. But this video of Pittsburgh from Sept. 20 may have all of those others beat. Photographer Dave DiCello started shooting before dawn as a blanket of fog began to form above the city. “The fog...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Water main break shuts down intersection in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A water main break shut down the intersection of Woods Run Avenue and Brighton Road in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The break left water filling the road. Police on scene said the intersection may not reopen until sometime after 7 a.m. or 8...
PITTSBURGH, PA
foursquare.com

The 15 Best Places for Burgers in Pittsburgh

932 Freeport Rd (at Waterworks Mall), Pittsburgh, PA. Kelsey Nee: If you are looking for an appetizer, try the home made chips (they come with an awesome dip!) or the onion rings (they are GIANT!)..but make sure you save room for the burgers and a shake!. Earl Bayer: Great burgers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Multiple injuries in 2-car crash in St. Clair

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene of two-car crash at the eastern tip of Westmoreland County on Friday afternoon, according to county 911 officials. Emergency crews responded to Route 711 and Kuvinka Lane in St. Clair Township at 4:20 p.m., for a report of a two-car crash with injuries.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

