wtae.com
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
PITTSBURGH — It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of Week 4 games around the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Peters Township at Upper St. Clair. Penn-Trafford at Hempfield. West Allegheny at Aliquippa. Keystone...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expert refutes concussion claims in suit against West Mifflin Area School District
The neuropsychologist who invented the widely used ImPACT test to help diagnose concussions testified on Wednesday that symptoms experienced by a West Mifflin man hurt on the high school football field 13 years ago are unrelated to that injury. Dr. Mark R. Lovell told a jury that he believes Shane...
Monroeville’s Divine Mercy Academy hits stride
In 2018, families with children attending the pair of Catholic elementary schools in Monroeville, St. Bernadette and North American Martyrs, learned of their impending merger. Principal Nikole Laubham thinks the combination of the two, Divine Mercy Academy, is hitting its stride with the start of another school year. “With any...
paonlinecasino.com
PA Lottery Players Continue Winning, Connect On Two Massive $3 Million Jackpots In September
Life can change in an instant. And that holds true for the PA Lottery, where million-dollar jackpots can appear in a matter of moments. Evidence of that arrived again this month, with two lottery players from Pennsylvania claiming $3 million jackpots. One player took home the windfall thanks to the...
wtae.com
Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
pghcitypaper.com
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Goodbye to Heinz, the lizard that came to Gooski's, and more
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a weekly column with the goal of taking stock of the strangest things to happen in the region this week. I'm your host, Hannah, and I gotta say that it seems like the temperature dropping is really bringing out the best of the city this week.
Retired Steeler visits Hampton restaurant to receive donation
What appears to be a routine football play has the potential to change a life drastically. On a Monday night in 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker collapsed after making a tackle, having suffered an injury that necessitated spinal stabilization surgery and had doctors wondering if he ever would walk again.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield
One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
wtae.com
Tractor-trailer becomes stuck on barrier at Parkway East on-ramp in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A tractor-trailer became stuck on a barrier at a Parkway East on-ramp in downtown Pittsburgh. The vehicle became stuck at Fort Pitt Boulevard and Stanwix Street while heading onto the ramp toward Monroeville. There were no reports of injuries. A wrecker was called out to help remove...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: scarecrow contest, spaghetti dinners, rummage sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 23-25
It’s a great weekend for celebrating local and international arts and culture — and seafood — in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will host Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at indoor and outdoor venues throughout Downtown. The crawl will feature exhibitions by...
Elk-watching ‘spectacle’ in Pa. accessible via scenic drive, live stream
The prime time for viewing the Pennsylvania elk herd has arrived. Boss bulls throughout the Elk Range in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties are herding and protecting their harems of cows. The high-pitched bugling from those bulls and their competitors are echoing across the mountains and valleys of the region.
Pittsburgh doc: We’re in for a rough flu season
PITTSBURGH — Doctors are warning we’re in for a severe flu season this year and explained why more people — especially children — may be at risk. Friday is the first full day of fall and some doctors said they are already seeing an increase in flu cases.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Mesmerizing to See: Fog Rolls In, Over and Through Pittsburgh
Time-lapse videos of the fog rolling over the Golden Gate Bridge are a common occurrence. But this video of Pittsburgh from Sept. 20 may have all of those others beat. Photographer Dave DiCello started shooting before dawn as a blanket of fog began to form above the city. “The fog...
$1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A $1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The $1 Million THE PRICE IS RIGHT™ ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1710 Washington Road in Bethel Park. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. $1...
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.
Bar fight leads to Penn State's The Corner being shot up in New Kensington
Evidence markers show where nearly a dozen bullets struck the Seventh Street side of The Corner, Penn State’s entrepreneurial center in downtown New Kensington last Friday. Damage included a shattered window, marked by one of the the markers still on the building Thursday. New Kensington police did not respond...
wtae.com
Water main break shuts down intersection in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A water main break shut down the intersection of Woods Run Avenue and Brighton Road in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The break left water filling the road. Police on scene said the intersection may not reopen until sometime after 7 a.m. or 8...
foursquare.com
The 15 Best Places for Burgers in Pittsburgh
932 Freeport Rd (at Waterworks Mall), Pittsburgh, PA. Kelsey Nee: If you are looking for an appetizer, try the home made chips (they come with an awesome dip!) or the onion rings (they are GIANT!)..but make sure you save room for the burgers and a shake!. Earl Bayer: Great burgers...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Multiple injuries in 2-car crash in St. Clair
Multiple ambulances were called to the scene of two-car crash at the eastern tip of Westmoreland County on Friday afternoon, according to county 911 officials. Emergency crews responded to Route 711 and Kuvinka Lane in St. Clair Township at 4:20 p.m., for a report of a two-car crash with injuries.
