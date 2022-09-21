ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

WATE

KPD Chief Noel visits Knoxville neighborhoods

Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel has been very open about how important the community is since he joined the department in in June. Recently, his actions of visiting neighborhoods in Knoxville has backed up what he has been saying.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Road dedicated to a Sevier County businessman

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County businessman was remembered Thursday for his dedication to the community. Family members of the late Bud Ogle and the community gathered to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive in Kodak. Ogle was a businessman and community leader serving on Gatlinburg City Commission and several...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Book checked out in 1946 finally returned to Knox County library

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A book titled "Youth and the Future" has returned to the Lawson McGhee Library shelves after 76 years, according to the Knox County Public Library. It looks like the book was well used and provided the reader with good wisdom. The library waived the late fine after receiving the book, which also gave them a "good chuckle."
KNOX COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY

A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet the Knoxville Police Department’s Chaplain Corps

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department’s Chaplain Corps are not officers, not armed but they’re important to the men and women of the department. “Most people don’t know that we have a Chaplain Corp.,” Corp. Coordinator Pam Neal said. “Our primary purpose is to be a support and an encouragement to our police officers.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Corryton ‘Possum Chase details

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and active for a good cause in a small community. On Saturday, October 29 the annual Corryton ‘Possum Chase is back for all to attend. There will be an 8-mile and 2-mile course throughout. The race will benefit the Corryton Hospitality Food Pantry. Register individually or as a team now. Participants will receive an event T-shirt, breakfast, and be registered to win giveaways throughout the day.
CORRYTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a serious car crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Washington Pike at Adair Road in East Knox County, according to a spokesperson for Rural Metro Jeff Bagwell. When crews arrived, they found a car on its side with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TDEC commits to cleaning former nuclear site in Anderson County

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A decades-long project in Anderson County is gaining traction. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) recently made a commitment to county leaders to clean up the former American Nuclear Corporation site. The property looks lush, but soon crews will be digging and taking...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wednesday raid by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the FBI at a home near a school led to two arrests, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. The raid happened around 6 a.m. at a home on Alki Lane, the...
KNOXVILLE, TN

