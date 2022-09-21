CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and active for a good cause in a small community. On Saturday, October 29 the annual Corryton ‘Possum Chase is back for all to attend. There will be an 8-mile and 2-mile course throughout. The race will benefit the Corryton Hospitality Food Pantry. Register individually or as a team now. Participants will receive an event T-shirt, breakfast, and be registered to win giveaways throughout the day.

