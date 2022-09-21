Read full article on original website
KPD Chief Noel visits Knoxville neighborhoods
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel has been very open about how important the community is since he joined the department in in June. Recently, his actions of visiting neighborhoods in Knoxville has backed up what he has been saying.
Road dedicated to a Sevier County businessman
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County businessman was remembered Thursday for his dedication to the community. Family members of the late Bud Ogle and the community gathered to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive in Kodak. Ogle was a businessman and community leader serving on Gatlinburg City Commission and several...
Book checked out in 1946 finally returned to Knox County library
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A book titled "Youth and the Future" has returned to the Lawson McGhee Library shelves after 76 years, according to the Knox County Public Library. It looks like the book was well used and provided the reader with good wisdom. The library waived the late fine after receiving the book, which also gave them a "good chuckle."
Recovering addict shares why Knoxville’s first community recovery center is needed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Metro Drug Coalition (MDC) and other local leaders are calling the first community recovery center in Knoxville, ‘hope for our community.’ The Gateway is aimed to provide a safe space for those in recovery to gather and connect, and as someone in recovery, Amanda Hankins said it’s exactly what she […]
Law enforcement warns of dangers of ‘The Dragon’
The Blount County Sheriff's Office put out a warning to drivers that there will be more deputies patrolling the 11-mile stretch known as 'the Dragon' this fall.
215 years since this East TN town was capital for a day
215 years ago an East Tennessee town was the state capital for one day.
WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY
A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
Meet the Knoxville Police Department’s Chaplain Corps
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department’s Chaplain Corps are not officers, not armed but they’re important to the men and women of the department. “Most people don’t know that we have a Chaplain Corp.,” Corp. Coordinator Pam Neal said. “Our primary purpose is to be a support and an encouragement to our police officers.”
Fentanyl, guns, money seized from Morristown home
University of Tennessee student tour guides teach a history lesson with campus landmarks.
Corryton ‘Possum Chase details
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and active for a good cause in a small community. On Saturday, October 29 the annual Corryton ‘Possum Chase is back for all to attend. There will be an 8-mile and 2-mile course throughout. The race will benefit the Corryton Hospitality Food Pantry. Register individually or as a team now. Participants will receive an event T-shirt, breakfast, and be registered to win giveaways throughout the day.
KAAR: August housing trends indicate possible demographic shifts in Knoxville areas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors released its monthly report on the city's housing market. Once again, they said home sales increased in August compared to the previous month, but not by as much as last year. They said home sales increased 4.8% in...
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
6 free things to do in Morristown Sept. 23-25
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall.
Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a serious car crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Washington Pike at Adair Road in East Knox County, according to a spokesperson for Rural Metro Jeff Bagwell. When crews arrived, they found a car on its side with...
Authorities taking safety measures ahead of planned KKK rally in East TN
Claiborne County community members have expressed their concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media.
Blount County Sheriff encourages public to drive safely on ‘The Dragon’
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong is asking the public to drive safely on U.S. Highway 129, also known as “The Dragon,” after a series of accidents and incidents involving reckless driving. Berrong reported about 93 crashes on the 11.2 miles stretch of...
TDEC commits to cleaning former nuclear site in Anderson County
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A decades-long project in Anderson County is gaining traction. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) recently made a commitment to county leaders to clean up the former American Nuclear Corporation site. The property looks lush, but soon crews will be digging and taking...
Workers speak out against constitutional amendment at Knoxville Teamsters Union
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four proposed amendments will be on the ballot during the upcoming election in November as people debate Constitutional Amendment #1. Voters will be asked to check ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on whether the ‘right-to-work’ law should be added to Tennessee’s constitution.
Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wednesday raid by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the FBI at a home near a school led to two arrests, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. The raid happened around 6 a.m. at a home on Alki Lane, the...
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
