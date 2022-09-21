ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

WBKO

Two arrested following Logan Co. murder investigation from August

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and a woman were arrested following a murder investigation in Lewisburg back in August. Kentucky State Police conducted a murder investigation on August 11 after Ronald Cable, 57, was found shot in his driveway on Deer Lick Road in Lewisburg. Police have now...
wkdzradio.com

Van Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A van was reported stolen in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 2002 maroon Oldsmobile Silhouette was taken without the owner’s consent on East 17th Street. The van is valued at $4,500 and no arrest has been made.
fox17.com

Car thief caught in the act by home owner in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Christian County resident caught a would-be car thief in the act Friday morning and held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to a home on Gracey Herndon Rd at approximately 7:15 am in reference to a suspect breaking into a garage and attempting to steal a vehicle.
whopam.com

Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder

Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
14news.com

Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
whopam.com

Man arrested on assault, gun charges

An investigation on Richard Street Friday morning led to the arrest of a man on assault and gun-related charges. A woman told Hopkinsville police that 47-year old Ricky Wimberly of Hopkinsville entered her house just after 4 a.m. after she told him to go away and he remained there until police arrived.
whopam.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of man on gun charges, Tennessee warrant

A traffic stop for speeding Tuesday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of a Clarksville man on drug and gun charges. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jason Clardy stopped 19-year old Deartis Sykes of Clarksville for speeding and an arrest citation says there was a torn plastic baggie of cigars in plain view inside the car.
WJTV 12

Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Barkers Mill Road Crash

A wreck on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County sent a Hopkinsville woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 10 a.m. 18-year-old Kaylee Kendall was southbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree near the state line. Kendall was...
mainstreetclarksville.com

Members of Clarksville Mongols Motorcycle Club convicted in federal court

NASHVILLE –A federal jury convicted six Clarksville men on Friday for racketeering conspiracy and other charges involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and other crimes, all stemming from their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club (Clarksville Mongols). A seventh man, from Kentucky, who was not a...
WSMV

Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
wkdzradio.com

Woman Flown To Hospital After Crofton Wreck

A woman was injured in a wreck on Poole Mill Road in Crofton Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was northbound when she drifted into the opposite lane of traffic then overcorrected and ran off the road hitting the tree. The woman had to be cut...
