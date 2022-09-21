Read full article on original website
KSDK
Today in St. Louis team attempts the cookie challenge
The Today in St. Louis anchor team made an attempt at the Oreo cookie challenge Thursday morning. The results were... well, see for yourself.
KMOV
Help Wanted at Pop Pop Hurray
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The worker shortage is proving to impact large corporations and small businesses. Kristen Cornett visits Pop Pop Hurray to see how they are pivoting to get by without as much help.
BET
Mrs. Robbie’s ‘Sweetie Pie Upper Crust’ St. Louis Restaurant To Close On September 25
Mrs. Robbie has announced her St. Louis restaurant Sweetie Pie Upper Crust will be closing this weekend on September 25 until further notice following the star’s son’s Tim Norman trial. “Thank you all so much for the many years of support❤️,” Robbie captioned. The restaurant...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
St. Louis American
St. Louis Realtors apologizes for role in racist housing practices
USA TODAY reported in 2019 that the St. Louis region remains one of the most segregated in America in terms of housing. It cited a 24/7 Wall St. study that showed 38.3% of the area’s Black population live in Black neighborhoods, while Black residents comprised 18.3% of the region’s population.
What’s in a name? The origin of many St. Louis street names
Did you ever wonder how St. Louis roads got their names? Some of the names around St. Louis are based on historical figures or buildings in the area.
KOMU
Former Tiger Faust fired from St. Louis TV station after tirade
Vic Faust, the former Missouri football player and Fox 2 anchor who last week directed a profane tirade at a female co-host on a local radio show, has been fired by the television station. “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media,” station general...
Presenting Randi Starr concert tonight in Hazelwood
ST. LOUIS – Presenting Randi Starr allows a songstress to step out of the background and into the spotlight. Randi sung for bands and churches in Minneapolis and the St. Louis area. Now, for the first time, she leads the band. Friday, September 23. 6 – 8 p.m. CDT...
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
KMOV
Sweetie Pie’s closing last St. Louis location
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Sweetie Pie’s is closing its last remaining St. Louis location in the Delmar Loop. In a social media post, it was announced the restaurant that was featured on the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” would have its last day on Sunday. Owners said the closure is due to the Cochran Veterans Hospital Expansion.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Cool Friday along with a few evening showers
Temps will remain cool on Friday. Saturday morning will start off cool, but afternoon highs will rebound rapidly into the mid-80s.
FOX2now.com
Meet the Quinns-the married couple performing for Disney on Ice
ST. LOUIS — China and Patrick Quinn are married and work together. They both perform across the country in the Disney on Ice show. They are in town today to get ready for the September 23rd–25th performances. These athletes stop by our gym with some great ways to...
Post-Dispatch Sees More High-Profile Departures as Currier, O’Dea Depart
The St. Louis daily is losing its second courts reporter in just a few months
This St. Louis suburb among best at celebrating Halloween
A St. Louis suburb is considered to be one of the top small towns for celebrating Halloween festivities in the United States.
Two charged after St. Louis toddler fatally shot himself
ST. LOUIS – Two people face criminal charges after a St. Louis toddler died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head last month. Prosecutors have charged Donnell Straughter, 30, and Alea Little, 24, in connection with the investigation. Little posted bond earlier this week, per Missouri court records.
Ex-Detroit TV anchor Vic Faust fired after obscenity-laden tirade against cohost
Former WXYZ-TV news anchor Vic Faust has been ousted from his TV gig at a Fox affiliate in St. Louis after launching an expletive-filled rant against a female cohost on a local radio show.
Fall starts this week: Check out these events and festivals around the St. Louis area
After record-setting heat in the summer, Thursday, September 22 marks the first day of fall.
KMOV
Customer injured after bullets burst through south St. Louis diner
SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Over a dozen shots were fired near a South City diner, injuring a customer overnight Thursday. Outside the Courtesy Diner in the 1100 block of Hampton Avenue, multiple bullet holes penetrated the large glass window after midnight. Shortly before the shooting, police said an employee chased after a table of accused dine-and-dashers. Soon after gunfire was heard from Crescent Avenue just past midnight.
Man allegedly shoots and kills roommate in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man allegedly shot and killed his roommate in south St. Louis Tuesday. A court document said Scipio Montel Clark, 47, got into an argument with Richard Brock and then shot him. Officers were called to the scene at a residence in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street. Brock was found on the bedroom floor of the residence. He was shot behind his left ear and pronounced dead at the scene.
flcourier.com
‘Sweetie Pie’s star Tim Norman found guilty in murder-for-hire trial
ST. LOUIS — A jury found James “Tim” Norman guilty on Friday, Sept. 16, of conspiring to kill his nephew, ending a St. Louis trial full of reality TV stars, life insurance schemes and cash payouts that’s captured national attention for the past two weeks. In...
