WBTV
Salisbury Police hosts third “Cultivating Community Conversations”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department (SPD) continues its series of in-person conversations with neighbors in various Salisbury communities thanks in part to a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation as part of the energy company’s $1 million pledge to social justice and racial equity in North Carolina.
WBTV
Voting in Rowan County? Here’s what you need to know
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan County Board of Elections: The General Elections for “Federal, State, and County Offices” will be held on November 8, 2022, along with the following Election: ❖ Town of Rockwell Mixed Beverage Election. -All residents of the Town of Rockwell...
WBTV
N.C. state representative shares email confirming Gaston Co. Schools was advised to wait on transition to new payroll system
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more about the payroll challenges in Gaston County Schools. WBTV’s education reporter Courtney Cole obtained copies of emails from N.C. State Representative Kelly Hastings on Thursday regarding the payroll issues in Gaston County Schools. One of the emails was sent from a...
WBTV
Celebrate Culture and Community at the Concord International Festival on October 1st
CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and El Puente Hispano are excited to welcome visitors and residents to Downtown Concord for the Second Annual Concord International Festival on Saturday, October 1. In just ten days, Downtown Concord will be transformed into a world mosaic of different countries and cultures where visitors can experience international foods, music, dance, crafts, games, and more.
WBTV
Former Presidents Bush Jr. and Clinton attend Presidents Cup in Charlotte
Suspected serial rapist facing more charges after Lincoln County women accuse him of sexual assault. He was initially arrested in June in Mooresville on accusations he met multiple women and sexually assaulted them. Former Pres. Trump to speak at ‘Save America’ event Friday in Wilmington. Updated: 7 hours...
WBTV
Advisory Board changes course, agrees to flag placement
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park is apparently over after the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.
Stanly News & Press
General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye
When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
North Carolina’s biggest Halloween and fall festivities for the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Are you ready to be scared a little? To see some leaves and experience some color? To celebrate fall? The arrival of autumn is official at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, but the fall fetes began last week and gain momentum this week. You will have to wait until Nov. 6 for the […]
Several attorneys sign State Bar letter calling out 'apparent ticket-fixing' in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As the North Carolina State Bar questions defense attorneys about "an apparent ticket-fixing agreement" in Cabarrus County, 23 lawyers signed their names on a notice of concern submitted to the government agency responsible for regulating the legal profession. An unsigned copy of the notice, obtained...
‘Heart & soul of Rowan County’: Twin brothers killed in wrong-way North Carolina crash
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
WBTV
Actor Malik Yoba takes honorary degree from Livingstone College seriously
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Livingstone College: In May of this year, “Empire” actor and director and serial entrepreneur Dr. Malik Yoba was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters by Livingstone College for his work in real estate development, education and community capacity building. During the ceremony,...
Southern Baptists cut ties with Greensboro church over LGBTQ+ policies; church says they left convention in 1999
The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
A collector of all things is preserving history in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “History is so broad, You can focus on anything you’re interested in,” said Steve Hill. History is something that happened in the past. ‘Past’ is the key word, time moves on but history stays put. But for those like Steve Hill, history is here, right now. History is alive. […]
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
WBTV
Dr. Anthony Davis named new president of Livingstone College
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Livingstone College: The Livingstone College Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name Dr. Anthony J. Davis as the 13th president of Livingstone College. The announcement was made Thursday, Sept. 22, during the Board of Trustees’ annual fall meeting held on campus, following an executive session.
Stanly News & Press
New ministry proposes to build large indoor rec center
Parents wishing to find a new place for their children to be safe while playing sports or doing homework after school may soon have a new destination in Stanly County. Narissa Daniel, a student-athlete at North Stanly from 1994 to 1997, has started a campaign to find funding for an indoor athletic facility on U.S. Highway 52 across from Kubota Tractor Supply.
North Carolina sheriff dies unexpectedly, according to NC Sheriffs’ Association
The North Carolina Sheriffs' Association confirmed Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday.
Family-owned furniture maker back in business days after a massive fire
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A family-owned furniture and upholstery warehouse in Stanly County burned to the ground last week but that has not stopped products from being made. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the massive fire at Morgan Chair in Stanfield Friday afternoon. “This is the biggest fire I’ve...
WBTV
‘Doing great things:’ Tuckaseegee Elementary Schools sees more than 94 percent growth during 2021-2022 school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal is keeping reading fun and helping students improve each day. Travares Hicks became the principal of Tuckaseegee Elementary School days before the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Hicks quickly jumped into action and set his sights on improving reading performance for...
WBTV
Meals on Wheels Rowan’s August is for AniMEALS raises over $40,000 for pets and seniors
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - “August is for AniMEALs” is a month-long campaign and collaboration with local businesses to collect pet food and donations to support the Meals on Wheels Rowan AniMEALs Program. After raising a record-breaking $17,560 in 2021, Meals on Wheels Rowan partnered with Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary to share the proceeds and pet food.
