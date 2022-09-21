ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

WBTV

Salisbury Police hosts third "Cultivating Community Conversations"

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department (SPD) continues its series of in-person conversations with neighbors in various Salisbury communities thanks in part to a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation as part of the energy company’s $1 million pledge to social justice and racial equity in North Carolina.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Voting in Rowan County? Here's what you need to know

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan County Board of Elections: The General Elections for “Federal, State, and County Offices” will be held on November 8, 2022, along with the following Election: ❖ Town of Rockwell Mixed Beverage Election. -All residents of the Town of Rockwell...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Celebrate Culture and Community at the Concord International Festival on October 1st

CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and El Puente Hispano are excited to welcome visitors and residents to Downtown Concord for the Second Annual Concord International Festival on Saturday, October 1. In just ten days, Downtown Concord will be transformed into a world mosaic of different countries and cultures where visitors can experience international foods, music, dance, crafts, games, and more.
CONCORD, NC
County
Rowan County, NC
Rowan County, NC
Government
WBTV

Advisory Board changes course, agrees to flag placement

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park is apparently over after the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.
SALISBURY, NC
Stanly News & Press

General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye

When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
LOCUST, NC
#Catawba College#Volunteers#The Rowan Chamber#Gegorek Associations#F M Bank#Team Captain
WBTV

Actor Malik Yoba takes honorary degree from Livingstone College seriously

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Livingstone College: In May of this year, “Empire” actor and director and serial entrepreneur Dr. Malik Yoba was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters by Livingstone College for his work in real estate development, education and community capacity building. During the ceremony,...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Southern Baptists cut ties with Greensboro church over LGBTQ+ policies; church says they left convention in 1999

The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
GREENSBORO, NC
News Break
Politics
earnthenecklace.com

Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?

Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Dr. Anthony Davis named new president of Livingstone College

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Livingstone College: The Livingstone College Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name Dr. Anthony J. Davis as the 13th president of Livingstone College. The announcement was made Thursday, Sept. 22, during the Board of Trustees’ annual fall meeting held on campus, following an executive session.
SALISBURY, NC
Stanly News & Press

New ministry proposes to build large indoor rec center

Parents wishing to find a new place for their children to be safe while playing sports or doing homework after school may soon have a new destination in Stanly County. Narissa Daniel, a student-athlete at North Stanly from 1994 to 1997, has started a campaign to find funding for an indoor athletic facility on U.S. Highway 52 across from Kubota Tractor Supply.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

'Doing great things:' Tuckaseegee Elementary Schools sees more than 94 percent growth during 2021-2022 school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal is keeping reading fun and helping students improve each day. Travares Hicks became the principal of Tuckaseegee Elementary School days before the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Hicks quickly jumped into action and set his sights on improving reading performance for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Meals on Wheels Rowan's August is for AniMEALS raises over $40,000 for pets and seniors

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - “August is for AniMEALs” is a month-long campaign and collaboration with local businesses to collect pet food and donations to support the Meals on Wheels Rowan AniMEALs Program. After raising a record-breaking $17,560 in 2021, Meals on Wheels Rowan partnered with Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary to share the proceeds and pet food.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

