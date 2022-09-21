Read full article on original website
Man dies in crash involving wrecker in Lakeland
A man died in a crash involving a wrecker in Lakeland, police said.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida woman suspected of DUI crashes into 3 Orlando police officers, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - New video allegedly shows the moment a Central Florida woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed her speeding car into three Orlando bike officers and another car that they had stopped. Lori DeCarlo, 26, is facing a charge of driving under the influence with personal injury.
2 hospitalized after fiery crash on I-4 in Polk County
A stretch of Interstate 4 is closed in both directions after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck.
fox35orlando.com
1 person dead following shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area. They were able...
1 dead, several injured after semi, bus and truck collide in Florida
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One person died and more than a dozen people were injured Wednesday in a crash in central Florida, according to authorities and WFTV. Update 10:30 a.m. EDT Sept. 21: Officials with Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS said one person died in Wednesday’s crash after mistakenly reporting two fatalities.
fox35orlando.com
Huge Florida gator seen crossing trail in Polk County
LAKELAND, Fla. - A hiker was on a trail on September 5 and came across a huge, lengthy gator in Lakeland County. The gator was seen at the Circle B Preserve in Polk County and can be seen crossing the road just a few feet ahead of the hiker. Just...
WESH
Unborn baby dies after 19-year-old pregnant woman hurt in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County crash resulted in tragedy on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened on County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane. Officials say a 2017 Ford Transit was traveling east on County Road 44 while a 2007 Cadillac was traveling westbound on County Road 44.
veronews.com
1 hurt in rollover crash on C.R. 510
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — One person was injured in a rollover crash that briefly closed all lanes along County Road 510 Tuesday, officials said. The single-vehicle wreck happened about 11:50 a.m. in the 8600 block of C.R. 510, Indian River County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Richard Marini said. Two adults were in the vehicle at the time of the collision.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect arrested in attack of female jogger on Seminole County trail, Florida deputies say
Seminole County, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was arrested overnight for attacking – and biting – a woman while she was running along a trail in Central Florida, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The arrest comes hours after deputies shared surveillance video of the alleged suspect,...
fox35orlando.com
New truck driving school opens in Apopka as driver shortage continues
APOPKA, Fla. - Roadmaster Drivers School of Orlando opened a new facility in Apopka that hopes to ease the truck driver shortage by training Central Florida drivers. City commissioners were at a ribbon-cutting on Thursday morning. "The demand for drivers is through the roof," said president Brad Ball. "This industry...
click orlando
Seminole County firefighter in critical condition after motorcycle crash, department says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department announced Tuesday one of its firefighters sustained serious, life-threatening injuries after an off-duty motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs. The accident happened on Sept. 16 around 1:30 p.m. when firefighter Connor Fernandez had a collision with another vehicle on West Lake...
fox35orlando.com
Man accused of barricading in Melbourne home after dispute over car keys
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man who barricaded himself for hours inside a Melbourne home because of a dispute over car keys was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Melbourne Police Department said it received a call regarding a man pointing a gun at a 911 caller at...
click orlando
1 injured in Titusville house fire, officials say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a structure fire in Titusville that sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Titusville Fire Department, the agency’s firefighters met with Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel at the scene on Echo Drive, responding just after 5 a.m. to heavy smoke and fire conditions reaching into the attic space. Firefighters said an extensive overhaul was necessary due to heavy fire load and clutter.
fox35orlando.com
Longwood neighborhood plans 'Warriors of Wekiva' walk after attack on jogger
Longwood neighborhood plans 'Warriors of Wekiva' walk after attack on jogger. Residents in a Longwood neighborhood where a jogger was attacked are holding a walk in a show of support. The "Warriors of Wekiva" walk hopes to unite the community and give a warning to anyone else who might try something like that in their neighborhood.
Cement truck barrels through SunPass toll plaza, worker seriously injured
A worker was seriously injured Monday after an empty cement tanker crashed into a SunPass toll plaza and another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
wogx.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
fox35orlando.com
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: Orlando Police botched case, says father of Florida woman missing since 2006
Orlando - It's now been 16 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared from Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace and no one's been arrested. Frustrated with the Orlando Police Department's handling of the case, Drew Kesse, Jennifer's father, sued to get access to every file tied to her case. In a new interview with FOX 35 News, Drew Kesse says the department botched the investigation from the moment an officer was sent out when calls were first made about her disappearance in January 2006.
fox35orlando.com
Here are hurricane emergency numbers to call throughout Central Florida if you need help
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With Tropical Depression 9 expected to become Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days, it will be helpful to know what to do when in a situation where you need help. Here are emergency numbers listed by county in Central Florida to call if you...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County deputies respond to shooting of man in Pine Hills
Orange County sheriff's deputies are responding to a shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood. Investigators were collecting evidence at a residential complex on Pine Chase Drive where the deputies found one man, believed to be in his 20s, who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital and in stable condition.
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Angelia Marie Seiwart ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 44-year-old Angelia Marie Seiwart BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Seiwart is wanted for two warrants. She was last seen in the Melbourne area. Seiwart currently has...
