ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

1 person dead following shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area. They were able...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osceola County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Okeechobee, FL
Osceola County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Yeehaw Junction, FL
Osceola County, FL
Accidents
fox35orlando.com

Huge Florida gator seen crossing trail in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. - A hiker was on a trail on September 5 and came across a huge, lengthy gator in Lakeland County. The gator was seen at the Circle B Preserve in Polk County and can be seen crossing the road just a few feet ahead of the hiker. Just...
POLK COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

1 hurt in rollover crash on C.R. 510

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — One person was injured in a rollover crash that briefly closed all lanes along County Road 510 Tuesday, officials said. The single-vehicle wreck happened about 11:50 a.m. in the 8600 block of C.R. 510, Indian River County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Richard Marini said. Two adults were in the vehicle at the time of the collision.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Bus#Fla#Traffic Accident#Mitsubishi#Dodge#Osceola Regional Hospital#The Motor Coach#Fhp
fox35orlando.com

New truck driving school opens in Apopka as driver shortage continues

APOPKA, Fla. - Roadmaster Drivers School of Orlando opened a new facility in Apopka that hopes to ease the truck driver shortage by training Central Florida drivers. City commissioners were at a ribbon-cutting on Thursday morning. "The demand for drivers is through the roof," said president Brad Ball. "This industry...
APOPKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
click orlando

1 injured in Titusville house fire, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a structure fire in Titusville that sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Titusville Fire Department, the agency’s firefighters met with Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel at the scene on Echo Drive, responding just after 5 a.m. to heavy smoke and fire conditions reaching into the attic space. Firefighters said an extensive overhaul was necessary due to heavy fire load and clutter.
TITUSVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Longwood neighborhood plans 'Warriors of Wekiva' walk after attack on jogger

Longwood neighborhood plans 'Warriors of Wekiva' walk after attack on jogger. Residents in a Longwood neighborhood where a jogger was attacked are holding a walk in a show of support. The "Warriors of Wekiva" walk hopes to unite the community and give a warning to anyone else who might try something like that in their neighborhood.
LONGWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: Orlando Police botched case, says father of Florida woman missing since 2006

Orlando - It's now been 16 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared from Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace and no one's been arrested. Frustrated with the Orlando Police Department's handling of the case, Drew Kesse, Jennifer's father, sued to get access to every file tied to her case. In a new interview with FOX 35 News, Drew Kesse says the department botched the investigation from the moment an officer was sent out when calls were first made about her disappearance in January 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange County deputies respond to shooting of man in Pine Hills

Orange County sheriff's deputies are responding to a shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood. Investigators were collecting evidence at a residential complex on Pine Chase Drive where the deputies found one man, believed to be in his 20s, who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital and in stable condition.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy