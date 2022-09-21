ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

New Chipotle features drive-thru 'Chipotlane'

By Karen Billing
Encinitas Advocate
 2 days ago

Encinitas’ newly relocated Chipotle location opened on Sept. 15, featuring the area’s first “Chipotlane”, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The build-your-own burrito specialists moved from 268 North El Camino Real to 242 N. El Camino Real in the El Camino Promenade center.

The restaurant recently launched its new Garlic Guajillo Steak that will be available for a limited time, featuring cuts of steak seasoned with the bold flavors of garlic and guajillo peppers . Chipotle is also offering free delivery on all Garlic Guajillo Steak orders placed through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca through Sept. 25.

The new Chipotle location is also hiring. On average there are 25 jobs per location with benefits including a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program, and English as a second language  and access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.

To learn more about jobs visit https://jobs.chipotle.com/job/encinitas/new-restaurant-opening-in-encinitas-relo-now-hiring-3857/282/30994174752

