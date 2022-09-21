ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed to death by stranger in fight over bad manners for not holding door open at Brooklyn smoke shop

By Rocco Parascandola, Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death by a stranger in a fight over bad manners for not holding the door open at a Brooklyn smoke shop, police said Wednesday.

The two men stepped into the shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and got into an argument when one didn’t hold the door open for the other, a police source said.

The fight spilled outside, where the victim was stabbed in the abdomen and neck.

Medics rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital but he could not be saved.

The victim lived nearby, police said. His name was not immediately released.

The killer fled on an e-bike with the murder weapon and has not been caught.

The attacker was last seen riding toward Carroll St.. He was wearing a black jacket, white shirt and black jeans and carrying a black book bag,

