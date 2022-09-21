ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Rudee Loop hotel owner eyeing sale ahead of Oceanfront project in Virginia Beach

By Stacy Parker, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SA9zA_0i4AhzNo00
Schooner Inn in Virginia Beach, Virginia as seen on Sept. 20, 2022. L. Todd Spencer / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Bob Yoder’s family built The Schooner Inn on 3rd Street and has owned the hotel for decades. Yoder, an architect, worked on the preliminary design in 1971. The six-story hotel with 89 rooms is the hotel closest to the jetty at the south end of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, overlooking the Boardwalk and a popular surfing area.

The Schooner Inn also backs up to one of the most coveted parcels of undeveloped land on the East Coast: Rudee Loop.

Virginia Beach is beginning to consider several proposals to redevelop Rudee Loop , and Yoder, 71, wants to be a part of its future.

“We’ve been waiting for over 25 years for the city to decide to develop the property around us and quite frankly, take advantage of that,” Yoder said last week.

Now, Yoder’s property is in the middle of a bidding war between private developers, and that’s caught the attention of some city leaders.

Mike Standing, who owns several restaurants and other property in the resort area, confirmed that he made an offer on The Schooner Inn earlier this summer. He heard another developer was interested in it and wanted to throw his hat in the ring.

“Anything in the resort that’s available, I try to purchase it because it’s where I’ve spent my whole life,” said Standing, 53, a member of the Virginia Beach Development Authority.

He declined to say how much he offered. The city assessment on the property is $6 million. Standing wants to eventually redevelop The Schooner Inn into a hotel that would appeal to surfers and anglers.

“It would compliment ultimately what the city decides to do there (at Rudee Loop),” Standing said.

Another developer, Manan Shah, of Pashm Global, which owns several hotels at the Oceanfront and in the Hampton Roads area, also confirmed that he made an offer this summer on The Schooner Inn but Yoder rejected it.

“The offer was significant,” said Shah by phone this week. “I don’t know what we’re doing wrong.”

Yoder said “the right negotiations haven’t happened.” He wants to make a deal with the city to control the future of the less than an acre of land that The Schooner sits on, he said.

“We want to be a part of anything that happens at the loop,” said Yoder. “We don’t want to sell to an individual company that’s going to build a 20-story monster that’s going to cast a shadow on the beach.”

Yoder said he has turned down offers on his hotel in the past, and that he’s talked with Councilman Linwood Branch about his desire to sell to the city.

Branch said the public engagement process on Rudee Loop is just beginning. A few years ago, a group that represented civic leagues, business organizations and other stakeholders developed an action plan for the resort area. The committee agreed that surfing and fishing at Rudee Loop needed to be maintained and that open space should be enhanced.

“That was a unanimous recommendation from that group,” said Branch.

Future decisions about Rudee Loop will have lasting effects and should be shaped by public input, Branch said.

“One hundred years from now, that site’s going to be what it is based on decisions made today,” Branch said.

The Schooner Inn property could be a pivotal piece, Branch said.

“It could greatly impact how the site would work,” Branch said. “For me, it’s definitely something I’d like to take a good look at.”

One of the four Rudee Loop redevelopment proposals that the public will consider soon, submitted by Gold Key | PHR, includes a new hotel on the site of The Schooner Inn.

The City Council would need to approve a real estate acquisition after a public presentation, according to a city spokeswoman.

Yoder hasn’t received an offer from the city yet, he said.

He’s still patiently waiting.

“We love the property and want to see it part of something bigger than just another hotel,” he said.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com

Comments / 2

Crys Grosch
2d ago

Oh great. please look into Branch's pastd voting record before trusting him. He was "fondly" known as the "developers goat boy".

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Bonaventure Purchases Two Apartment Complexes In Hampton Roads

Bonaventure, an Alexandria-based company that focuses on the development, construction, and property management of multifamily communities, recently announced it bought two separate apartment complexes in the Hampton Roads region. On September 16, it was announced that Bonaventure acquired properties in Hampton as well as in Virginia Beach. Want to read...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Sells Off More King William Reservoir Land

NEWPORT NEWS – The City of Newport News continues selling off parcels of what was at one time going to be a reservoir in King William County. On September 13, the city council voted to sell three more parcels for a total of $167,157. The first parcel was 5.784...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Virginia Beach, VA
Business
Virginia Beach, VA
Lifestyle
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Business
WAVY News 10

1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Private Beach#Hampton Roads#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Schooner Inn#Boardwalk
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

New life-saving program to launch in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For first responders, the standard practice for treating a trauma patient starts with an IV before getting them to the hospital. "IV fluids don't carry oxygen, so it's a temporary bridge device," said Chief Ed Brazle with Virginia Beach EMS. Brazle said the true benefit...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Surfing
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

MAKING A MARK: Yorktown couple gives new life to old items

YORKTOWN, Va. — Robert Pegram believes it's better to repair than replace. "If you can restore it, you can keep those memories," he said. He and his wife, Chelsey, own Fibrenew Hampton Roads-Peninsula-- a mobile restoration franchise. "What we do is leather, plastic, and [vinyl] repairs and restorations," Chelsey...
YORKTOWN, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy