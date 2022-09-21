Bolton girls already feeling benefits of new coach

Suffield's Rylie Baril looks for help as she's being closely marked by Bolton's Sarah Orzolek, in the match on Sept. 15. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

Joe Finocchiaro brings an extensive resume to his position as the Bolton girls’ soccer head coach, and said he chose the job over other openings because of the proximity to his home.

Fiocchiaro coached the Glastonbury girls team to five state championships, and was named the All-USA Girls Soccer Coach in 2017. After leaving Glastonbury after the 2020 season, Finocchiaro said he spent a lot of time skiing and swimming, while working, which he still does. Looking for a new coaching gig this past summer, he learned of the Bolton opening, and noticed the school was actually closer to his home in East Glastonbury than GHS.

“There were actually a couple of openings, and I thought his seemed like a great spot,” he said.

The team’s captains said that while they loved their former coach, Paco Ruiz, they approve of their new one.

“He’s really good. I like him,” said senior Isabel Kenney. “I think it was a really big change for us, because we had our old coach for so long, and we loved him and were all really close with him. This change, even though we were a little hesitant, was a really good change. It’s just a different style of play, and we weren’t used to it, but it just kind of clicked better with us.”

“I think, in practice, we do a lot more conditioning with the ball, and more strategy, which shows when we’re on the field,” said senior captain Julia Zimmerman. “It’s different than what we did last year, but I think we’ll do better this year.”

“This year, we’re starting out with a clean sheet and a new coach,” said Madison Peacock, also a senior captain. “We’ve all, collectively, as a team, come together, bonded ,and became stronger, character-wise. Joe has definitely helped us with that. His positivity has been pushing us. It shows in practices and it shows in games.”

The Bulldogs’ first game was something of a statement win, 3-1 over Cromwell, to whom Bolton lost last year.

“Expectations are a little high, but it gives us a lot of energy and encourages us a lot,” Peacock added.

“They are doing well. We’re just trying to take one day at a time,” Finocchiaro said, after a 2-0 loss to Suffield in the second game of the season. “We’re trying to get some match fitness. Suffield is a top class team. To be able to compete with them, I’m very happy.”

Bolton took nearly as many shots on goal as Suffield, and trailed in possession time, but only slightly.

Finocchiaro said Bolton has many multiple sport athletes, and many of his players also play basketball and softball. That bodes well for the squad, as many players understand levels of competition and have playoff experience.

“There’s tournament experience,” he said. “This school, because it’s so small, has a lot of three-sport athletes. They’re always playing with each other, and now they’re happy to be playing soccer together, which some of them have been doing since they were four years old.”

The new coach also benefits from a starting lineup entirely comprised of juniors and seniors, and said he feels like he’s building on the culture left by Ruiz - adding to it, rather than changing it.

“I think the pieces were all there, and they just needed a little more direction,” he said. “Paco did a fabulous job in bringing the program to where it is, and I’m just adding my style of play.”

The schedule will provide many tests for the new formula. The coach said Ellington, Granby, East Granby, and Suffield will all be contenders in the NCCC, and Bolton can match up against those teams. The goal, naturally, is to do well in the conference, but also qualify for the state tournament.

“We’ve got some tough matches. This [Suffield] will be one of our toughest,” he said. “Ellington is tough. We played them in a jamboree. Our expectation is to get to the state tournament. We’re just trying to get ready for November.”

For a complete schedule, visit www.ciacsports.com .