Glastonbury council discusses - and tables - panhandling ordinance

The Glastonbury Town Council perhaps moved toward an ordinance to curb panhandling.

At its meeting, on Sept. 13, the council reviewed a report from the Policy and Ordinance Review Committee. The committee looked at similar ordinances in other towns.

Town Manager Richard Johnson said those rules fall in to two categories - limiting aggressive behavior and fraudulence - the latter of which presents the obstacle of the ability to prove a person is, for example, not disabled but claiming they are.

“I think the general concern was that it could be difficult for a police officer to reasonably ascertain,” Johnson said, adding that the focus of the committee was on addressing the aggressive behavior, including blocking traffic or pedestrians, following, and other potential behaviors.

Council member John Cavanna moved that the council proceed with an ordinance.

“It’s a constant complaint that I get from residents in the town,” Cavanna said, “that they’re tired of having people step out in front of their vehicles, stop their cars at red lights, when they’re getting ready to turn green, walk up, tap on their windows, and bother them, asking for money.”

Council member Larry Niland agreed that there is an issue, but that the council did explore passing an ordinance before, but backed off because of First Amendment issues that other towns are facing, as challenges to their ordinances.

“I think it would probably be prudent on our part to actually wait to see the results of those court cases, before we wind up in court ourselves,” Niland said. “If they hold up in court, I’m absolutely interested in seeing what they have to say.”

“I don’t think Mr. Cavanna brings up a First Amendment issue,” said council member Kurt Cavanaugh, urging the council to move on the aggressive behavior issues. “He’s bringing up obstruction of traffic and harassing people in their vehicles.”

“I don’t like it, period,” Cavanna said. “What I really don’t like is people stepping into a roadway, especially when it involves a pedestrian getting struck by a vehicle. I don’t want that happening. It makes folks uncomfortable.”

Cavanna said he agreed with Niland’s idea of waiting, and withdrew the motion. Niland added that stepping into traffic would already be enforceable.

The council decided to table the matter to a later date.

