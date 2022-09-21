ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford Courant

Glastonbury council discusses - and tables - panhandling ordinance

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031eMs_0i4AhrK000
The capital plan includes several improvements at the Town Hall/Academy complex including $500,000 for a new maintenance facility and $100,000 for continued upgrades at the old Academy School. Peter Marteka/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Glastonbury Town Council perhaps moved toward an ordinance to curb panhandling.

At its meeting, on Sept. 13, the council reviewed a report from the Policy and Ordinance Review Committee. The committee looked at similar ordinances in other towns.

Town Manager Richard Johnson said those rules fall in to two categories - limiting aggressive behavior and fraudulence - the latter of which presents the obstacle of the ability to prove a person is, for example, not disabled but claiming they are.

“I think the general concern was that it could be difficult for a police officer to reasonably ascertain,” Johnson said, adding that the focus of the committee was on addressing the aggressive behavior, including blocking traffic or pedestrians, following, and other potential behaviors.

Council member John Cavanna moved that the council proceed with an ordinance.

“It’s a constant complaint that I get from residents in the town,” Cavanna said, “that they’re tired of having people step out in front of their vehicles, stop their cars at red lights, when they’re getting ready to turn green, walk up, tap on their windows, and bother them, asking for money.”

Council member Larry Niland agreed that there is an issue, but that the council did explore passing an ordinance before, but backed off because of First Amendment issues that other towns are facing, as challenges to their ordinances.

“I think it would probably be prudent on our part to actually wait to see the results of those court cases, before we wind up in court ourselves,” Niland said. “If they hold up in court, I’m absolutely interested in seeing what they have to say.”

“I don’t think Mr. Cavanna brings up a First Amendment issue,” said council member Kurt Cavanaugh, urging the council to move on the aggressive behavior issues. “He’s bringing up obstruction of traffic and harassing people in their vehicles.”

“I don’t like it, period,” Cavanna said. “What I really don’t like is people stepping into a roadway, especially when it involves a pedestrian getting struck by a vehicle. I don’t want that happening. It makes folks uncomfortable.”

Cavanna said he agreed with Niland’s idea of waiting, and withdrew the motion. Niland added that stepping into traffic would already be enforceable.

The council decided to table the matter to a later date.

For more information, visit www.glastonbury-ct.gov .

Comments / 1

Kenzie L
2d ago

once the trail from Wethersfield to glastonbury opens up were going to need that ordinance, it's only getting worse and now exit 8 is seeing the same issues, Not to mention the Piles of trash these people leave behind in those spots ,it's gross

Reply
3
Related
Register Citizen

Hartford police receive accreditation for first time

HARTFORD — For the first time, the city's police department has received accreditation from the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council. Chief Jason Thody informed the city's Quality of Life and Public Safety committee at its Tuesday meeting, noting that the department has been working on updating its policies and standards for years in an effort to get accredited.
HARTFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Milford Officials Debate Vote to Opt Out of Statewide ADU Law

MILFORD – The Board of Aldermen last week voted to opt out of the state’s new accessory apartments law despite calls by a number of aldermen and Milford residents to first update the city’s existing regulations. The town had until Jan. 1, 2023 to opt out –...
MILFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Silver Lane projects set to build

EAST HARTFORD — Two major developments in the Silver Lane Corridor have been approved by the town, allowing them to seek permits and start building. The Concourse Park residential development, to be built on the old Showcase Cinemas site, was approved at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Sept. 14.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glastonbury#Academy School#Fraudulence#Council
NBC Connecticut

East Haddam Swing Bridge Renovations Now Underway

Work is has begun on the East Haddam Swing Bridge. The 110-year-old bridge is being upgraded with new equipment, structure repairs and a new sidewalk. The state Department of Transportation said the changes will improve safety, access and operations. “The steel will be strengthened, the mechanicals will be replaced and...
EAST HADDAM, CT
zip06.com

Detective Moynihan Retires from Branford PD

Branford Police Department (BPD) recognized and thanked Detective Patrick Moynihan upon his retirement September 22, following a 34 year-career in law enforcement which included 14 with BPD. “We wish him luck as he retires from us today,” BPD stated, in message posted to the department’s Facebook page Sept. 22....
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
EAST HADDAM, CT
MassLive.com

East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant

EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
FOX 61

Man charged with stealing $152K from Meriden fishing business

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man is facing a larceny charge after he reportedly stole over $150,000 from a Meriden business, police said. Officials said that in 2012, the owner of a fishing shop, Lunker City, entered into an agreement with Robert Lynch. The agreement allowed Lynch to create an outside package service that would then become a subcontractor for Lunker City.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

13-mile DOT detour not really that long

There has been some public confusion over how traffic in Glastonbury and Hebron will be affected by the replacement of a culvert that carries Route 94 over Foot Sawmill Brook in Hebron. WHERE: On Route 94, Gilead Street, in Hebron between the road’s intersections with Murphy Road and West Street...
zip06.com

What Is The Secret To Chester’s Success?

Not too long ago, the archivist at the Chester Historical Society (CHS), Skip Hubbard, stopped by the historical society and chatted with some visitors to the current exhibit, “Where We Ate, Where We Eat.“ He found out they were from Great Britain. While pleased, he was not entirely...
CHESTER, CT
WTNH

Shooting allegations at Midstate Medical Center are false: Meriden police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police have released an announcement stating that active shooter/shooting reports at the Midstate Medical Center Friday morning are false. Police said they want to assure the public that there have been no investigations into any active shooting situation at the medical center. Hospital representatives are working with police and are […]
MERIDEN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy