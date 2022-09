Kids of all ages enjoyed the many rides in the midway. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

The 73rd annual Berlin Fair took place Sept. 15-18 at the Berlin Fairgrounds, and crowds filled the event for all four days.

The fair is one of the state’s largest and oldest agricultural fairs. Rides, games, and food were among the most popular attractions, as were the agricultural displays, music entertainment, and Kart Racing.

For more information, visit www.ctberlinfair.com .