Four Town Fair brings crowds to Somers

Crowds visited the fair in Somers Sept. 15-18. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

The annual Four Town Fair took place Sept. 15-18, and had something for everyone.

Rides, food, games, and livestock highlighted the weekend, as well as agricultural displays and demonstrations, music, and entertainment.

The oldest continuous agricultural fair in Connecticut began in the winter of 1838-39. Reportedly, a small group of people decided to have an agricultural contest, and soon 420 cows and oxen showed up.

The four towns are Somers, East Windsor, Enfield, and Ellington. Throughout the years, various locations among the towns were utilized to host the fair, before permanently settling in Somers in 1960. The fair society, known as the Union Agricultural Society, purchased land in Somers as the permanent location of all future fairs.

In 1964, the society conducted its first three-day fair so that many more people could attend. Today, crowds are estimated at nearly 20,000 each year.

For more information, visit www.4townfair.com .