Ohio State

‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats

By Jacob Fischler
Wisconsin Examiner
 2 days ago
Drawing of female reproductive system with judge's gavel | Laura Rosina iStock / Getty Images Plus

Seven U.S. Senate Democrats questioned a leading Ohio-based antiabortion group Tuesday about its practice of collecting personal information from patients seeking abortions.

So-called crisis pregnancy centers—facilities that often mirror abortion provider aesthetics but actually provide services to discourage abortion —collect sensitive data from patients. That presents troubling new complications as states move to increase penalties for abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 49-year precedent guaranteeing a right to the procedure, the letter says.

Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren led the letter to Jor-El Godsey, the president of Heartbeat International, an antiabortion group that operates more than 2,000 crisis pregnancy centers in the United States.

Six other Democratic senators, including Ron Wyden of Oregon and Cory Booker of New Jersey, also signed the letter.

In a written statement Tuesday afternoon, Godsey did not address any of the privacy concerns the senators raised, but did say “What we do is safe, secure, and legal.”

“This is naked politics intended not to help women but to influence elections,” he said. “It is clearly a stunt designed to appease Big Abortion power brokers.”

Operated by antiabortion groups, crisis pregnancy centers’ practices include “luring” patients considering abortions who believe they can obtain the procedure at those centers, the lawmakers wrote. The centers collect personal information, including home addresses, sexual histories and test results, the senators said.

Because the facilities aren’t actually medical providers, they are not governed by medical privacy laws, the lawmakers say.

Next Level CMS, the data management system “powered by” Heartbeat, maintains privacy standards that meet federal protection statutes, according to its website .

But as states move to restrict abortion access following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, sensitive information could “be used to put women’s health and freedom to choose in jeopardy, and to put them and their health care providers at risk of criminal penalties,” the senators said.

A Texas law, for example, allows third parties to sue—and win a cash award from—anyone who helps a patient obtain an abortion.

“Heartbeat International—which is explicitly opposed to abortion rights—appears to be in a position to collect a significant amount of personal information from women about their pregnancies and potential plans for managing their care,” the letter reads. “But it is not under any legal obligation to maintain the confidentiality of this information, or keep it out of the hands of abortion bounty hunters.”

The senators posed a series of questions to Godsey and asked for a response by Oct. 3.

The questions included what information Heartbeat International collects from patients, what privacy standards the organization is subject to, what internal guidelines were in place to protect sensitive patient information and if law enforcement had ever sought individual data.

A larger group of Democratic senators asked the U.S. Health and Human Services Department last week to strengthen privacy protections for abortion patients.

The post 'Crisis pregnancy centers' that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states

WASHINGTON — Voters in at least three states will determine at the polls in November what abortion access looks like for their neighbors, colleagues, friends and family — becoming some of the first Americans to deliver their own verdicts on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Residents of California, Kentucky and […] The post Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans are skeptical about a 15-week nationwide abortion ban that GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced Tuesday, with some saying they want to leave the issue to state lawmakers instead of taking it up in Congress.  “I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it’s the result of rape or incest.  The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from […] The post New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion

Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
Washington Examiner

South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object

South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
The Intercept

Lindsey Graham’s “Late-Term” Abortion Ban Is a Lie

On Tuesday, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced plans for a federal abortion ban. Anyone who has paid even marginal attention to the right’s long assault on reproductive justice expected this move. This was never about states’ rights; a nationwide ban, a mass criminalization program, was always the plan.
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Cory Booker
The Conversation U.S.

In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle

Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “quality of life worth living,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families. Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the...
960 The Ref

GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is on track to vote on a bill codifying marriage equality as soon as next week with negotiators increasingly confident it could become law.  Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday they’re close to getting at least 10 Republicans to back the same-sex marriage […] The post Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Thousands of years of Jewish scripture make it clear that access to abortion care is a requirement of Jewish law and practice, according to Rabbi Karen Bogard. “We preserve life at all costs,” she said in an interview with States Newsroom. “But there is a difference between that which is living, and that […] The post Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill

WASHINGTON – The group of U.S. House Democrats asking the chamber’s leaders not to include environmental permitting changes in a stopgap spending deal this month comprises 72 members, including senior leaders of budget and spending committees and factions across the caucus’ ideological spectrum. The 72 signers on a letter sent late last week make up […] The post A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Congressional panel debates federal role in preventing youth incarceration

WASHINGTON — Members of a U.S. House Education and Labor Committee panel on Thursday questioned experts and leaders of youth rehabilitation programs about how the federal government could invest in programs to prevent kids from becoming incarcerated. “Although the juvenile justice system is intended to rehabilitate—not punish—young offenders, data shows that the more a young […] The post Congressional panel debates federal role in preventing youth incarceration appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans gathered inside a warehouse in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday to outline the legislation they’d try to enact if voters give them back control of that chamber following the November midterm elections.  Speaking from an HVAC factory in Monongahela, about an hour south of Pittsburgh, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said […] The post U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate won’t vote on legislation to secure marriage equality for millions of Americans until after the midterm elections, bipartisan negotiators announced Thursday.  The move follows weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions among five U.S. senators from both political parties who have been drafting an amendment to the House-passed legislation that they hoped would […] The post U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
On Democracy Day, newsrooms draw attention to a crisis in the U.S. system of government

A recent poll found that 69 percent of both Democrats and Republicans think democracy in the United States is in danger of collapse.  Almost two years after Donald Trump falsely claimed that voter fraud cost him the election and inspired a web of supporters and “big lie” candidates to also believe the election was rigged, […] The post On Democracy Day, newsrooms draw attention to a crisis in the U.S. system of government appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
