The UK is trying to secure long-term supplies of liquefied natural gas from US producers as high energy prices across Europe threaten the economy far beyond just this winter. The government’s energy supply task force is seeking proposals from LNG exporters to supply domestic buyers under deals lasting as long as 20 years, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the talks are private. The task force is being led by Madelaine McTernan, a former M&A banker who headed the UK’s vaccine group that procured Covid shots early in the pandemic.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO