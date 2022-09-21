ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The EU's upcoming ban on Russian crude could shift 1 million barrels a day to these 7 nations next year, energy researcher says

Roughly 1 million barrels of Russian crude could be redirected come 2023 as Europe's new sanctions kick in. Energy research firm Kpler broke down potential destinations where Russian oil could pivot to as Moscow seeks new markets. Those nations include Indonesia, Pakistan, and Brazil, among others. Once Europe's partial ban...
Germany is nationalizing its largest gas utility, Uniper

The German government announced Wednesday that it is nationalizing the energy utility Uniper. It’s the latest emergency move in Europe as the continent deals with an ongoing energy crisis created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Until the invasion, Europe got a lot of its natural gas from Russia...
Indonesia Aims to Lure More Digital Nomads to Its Shores

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia is trying to attract more so-called "digital nomads" to its tropical shores by offering a more flexible visa, the country's tourism minister said, in a move welcomed by the tourism industry on the resort island of Bali. In recent years, some Asian holiday destinations have seen...
Britain Seeks USA Gas Deals

The UK is trying to secure long-term supplies of liquefied natural gas from US producers as high energy prices across Europe threaten the economy far beyond just this winter. The government’s energy supply task force is seeking proposals from LNG exporters to supply domestic buyers under deals lasting as long as 20 years, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the talks are private. The task force is being led by Madelaine McTernan, a former M&A banker who headed the UK’s vaccine group that procured Covid shots early in the pandemic.
Chip-making nations like the U.S. are teaming up against China

Semiconductors are one of the most critical technologies of our time and a matter of national security. The U.S. along with South Korea, Japan and others have looked to form alliances around chips, in part to fend off a threat from the technological rise of China.
Palantir Signs $20 Million Deal With S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries

SEOUL (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc announced on Wednesday it signed a deal valued at $20 million over five years to expand its partnership with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, one of the world's largest shipbuilding conglomerates. The conglomerate's shipbuilding affiliates including Hyundai Heavy will use Palantir's operating system,...
Central banks around the world are willing to risk recession to fight inflation — and early signs suggest widespread pain for everyone, everywhere

More than 80 central banks are aggressively raising interest rates to cool inflation. Rate hikes are the best tool for easing price surges but bring with them the risk of recession. The synchronized rate hikes could throw the world economy into a slump. Countries around the world are rushing to...
