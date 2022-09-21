Read full article on original website
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
Japan's biggest city gas supplier signs a deal with Russian firm for long-term natural gas contract
Tokyo Gas, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, signed a new long-term LNG contract with Russia's Sakhalin. Sakhalin recently offered revised contracts to Asian clients, asking them to pay in currency other than US dollars. Countries who don't sign risk having to source LNG elsewhere, exacerbating a global supply crunch. Tokyo...
Russia will strike back at US-led oil price caps by shipping more crude to Asia, its energy minster says: report
If a US-led oil price cap is imposed, Russia will ship more crude to Asia, its energy minister said. G7 ministers have agreed to back a price cap on Russian oil to limit Moscow's energy revenues. Russia's oil exports have stayed strong despite sanctions thanks to a pivot to India...
Saudi Aramco chief says Europe’s plans on energy crisis are not helpful
The chief executive of Saudi Aramco has said European governments’ efforts to tackle the energy crisis are “not helpful”. Amin Nasser, who leads the world’s largest oil exporter, said plans to cap consumer bills and tax energy companies were not long-term solutions to the global crisis.
China tones down rhetoric on Taiwan after U.S. and Canadian ships transit strait
China says that it is inevitable self-governing Taiwan will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve the aim peacefully.
Leading grain traders ‘sourcing soy beans from Brazilian farm linked to abuse’
Bunge and Cargill, behind more than 30% of soy exports to EU and UK, accused of exposing suppliers to link with indigenous rights violations
The EU's upcoming ban on Russian crude could shift 1 million barrels a day to these 7 nations next year, energy researcher says
Roughly 1 million barrels of Russian crude could be redirected come 2023 as Europe's new sanctions kick in. Energy research firm Kpler broke down potential destinations where Russian oil could pivot to as Moscow seeks new markets. Those nations include Indonesia, Pakistan, and Brazil, among others. Once Europe's partial ban...
Russia is reportedly weighing a $50 billion tax hike on oil and gas exports as its resilience to sanctions fades
Russia's finance ministry is considering plans to raise taxes on energy exports, Kommersant reported. The tax hike proposals could bolster the government's budget by around $50 billion. The Kremlin's resilience to western sanctions is finally starting to fade, economists told Insider. The Kremlin is weighing up plans to hike oil...
European Commission eases coal sanctions on Russia to avoid harming 'energy security'
The European Commission pulled back sanctions on Russian coal to allow supplies to continue moving to other countries. Before, the Commission had said EU operators were not allowed to provide shipping services for Russian coal. Global coal prices hit record highs in September as the impact of the Ukraine war...
Germany is nationalizing its largest gas utility, Uniper
The German government announced Wednesday that it is nationalizing the energy utility Uniper. It’s the latest emergency move in Europe as the continent deals with an ongoing energy crisis created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Until the invasion, Europe got a lot of its natural gas from Russia...
China's August coal imports from Russia, Indonesia soar as heatwave spurs power use
China's coal imports from Russia rose in August, exceeding last month's level and hitting the highest in at least five years, as power utilities in the world's biggest coal consumer sought overseas supplies to meet soaring demand in extreme hot weather. Imports from Russia have surged in recent months as...
Germany nationalizes its biggest natural gas importer
Germany is nationalizing Uniper, its biggest importer of natural gas, as part of an €8 billion ($7.9 billion) plan to prevent an energy shortage this winter.
Exclusive-Germany drawing up new China trade policy, vows 'no more naivety'
BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Germany's economy minister said on Tuesday the government was working on a new trade policy with China to reduce dependence on Chinese raw materials, batteries and semiconductors, promising "no more naivety" in trade dealings with Beijing.
Indonesia Aims to Lure More Digital Nomads to Its Shores
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia is trying to attract more so-called "digital nomads" to its tropical shores by offering a more flexible visa, the country's tourism minister said, in a move welcomed by the tourism industry on the resort island of Bali. In recent years, some Asian holiday destinations have seen...
Britain Seeks USA Gas Deals
The UK is trying to secure long-term supplies of liquefied natural gas from US producers as high energy prices across Europe threaten the economy far beyond just this winter. The government’s energy supply task force is seeking proposals from LNG exporters to supply domestic buyers under deals lasting as long as 20 years, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the talks are private. The task force is being led by Madelaine McTernan, a former M&A banker who headed the UK’s vaccine group that procured Covid shots early in the pandemic.
IEA chief trashes Russia's plan to switch gas exports to Asia from Europe, saying it will take at least 10 years - 'You're not selling onions'
Pivoting natural gas exports to Asia from Europe won't be easy for Russia, IEA chief Fatih Birol said. He predicted it would take at least 10 years as new pipelines and other infrastructure need to be built. The Kremlin has "already lost the energy battle" against Europe, which is looking...
Chip-making nations like the U.S. are teaming up against China
Semiconductors are one of the most critical technologies of our time and a matter of national security. The U.S. along with South Korea, Japan and others have looked to form alliances around chips, in part to fend off a threat from the technological rise of China.
Palantir Signs $20 Million Deal With S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries
SEOUL (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc announced on Wednesday it signed a deal valued at $20 million over five years to expand its partnership with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, one of the world's largest shipbuilding conglomerates. The conglomerate's shipbuilding affiliates including Hyundai Heavy will use Palantir's operating system,...
Central banks around the world are willing to risk recession to fight inflation — and early signs suggest widespread pain for everyone, everywhere
More than 80 central banks are aggressively raising interest rates to cool inflation. Rate hikes are the best tool for easing price surges but bring with them the risk of recession. The synchronized rate hikes could throw the world economy into a slump. Countries around the world are rushing to...
