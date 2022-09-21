ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

papreplive.com

Big second half surge sends Downingtown East past Kennett

DOWNINGTOWN- The Downingtown East Cougars shook off a tough first half and scored 27 unanswered points in the second half as the Cougars downed a tough Kennett squad, 41-7, in a nonleague matchup at Kottmeyer Stadium Friday night. The game saw the return from injury for Downingtown East (4-1) quarterback...
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
papreplive.com

Phoenixville football tops Upper Merion, raises playoff hopes

KING OF PRUSSIA >> They were talking playoffs Friday. It didn’t matter that the current season is only five weeks old, and divisional play in the Pioneer Athletic Conference was just getting underway. Both Phoenixville head coach Anthony Ciarlello and his Upper Merion counterpart, Chubb Davis, approached their Frontier lid-lifter as a significant outing in the big postseason picture.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Pottsgrove controls second half to down Pottstown, 27-7

LOWER POTTSGROVE >> After losing two straight on the road, Pottsgrove wanted to get back on track at home Friday night at Pennypacker Field, especially against neighboring rival Pottstown in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division opener for both teams. It took awhile for the offense to accomplish much of...
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Spring-Ford rolls past Boyertown in PAC Liberty opener

ROYERSFORD >> Spring-Ford came into Week 5 looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Well, picture that proverbial snap as a branch getting obliterated beneath its foot. By scoring six touchdowns on its first six drives, the Rams bombarded Boyertown in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty opener, 42-0 at Coach McNelly Stadium Friday night.
BOYERTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Rustin ‘stays on the grind,’ wears down Chichester

UPPER CHICHESTER — West Chester Rustin knew it was not going to travel to Delaware County and have an easy time with Chichester. The Eagles’ record might not have been impressive coming into the game, but the Golden Knights were well aware that Chi was not going to be a pushover. Rustin, though, was able to use a strong rushing attack to eventually wear down the Eagles amid a 28-7 victory in a very tightly contested game for three quarters.
EAGLE, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Garnet Valley gets back to plan at half, beats Springfield

CONCORD TWP. — Garnet Valley went into the locker room Friday night feeling, with a certainty that few programs in the area can claim, that it didn’t play its way. Being up just a touchdown on Springfield was not ideal, sure. But rushing for just 39 yards, passing for more than twice as many and being unable to consistently chew up yardage between the tackles? That’s not in the Jaguars’ DNA.
GARNET VALLEY, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Roundup: Academy Park’s Robinson claims Del Val singles title

Academy Park’s Shaniya Robinson won a pair of decisions in straight sets Friday to claim the Del Val League singles title on her home court. Robinson will represent the league in District 1 Class 3A singles tournament next Friday. Robinson defeated Chichester’s Maggie Mallory, 6-2, 6-0, in the semifinals...
SHARON HILL, PA
papreplive.com

DLN Roundup: Unionville nips Kennett in golf

The Unionville golf team survived windy conditions to knock off Kennett 201-205 at Hartefeld Golf Course on Thursday. Ryan Megill paced the Longhorns (8-2) with a 36. Jax Puskar recorded a 40 and Jack Coleman added a 41. Kasim Narinesingh-Smith and freshman Lily Kochersperger had 39s for the Blue Demons,...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Second-half burst pushes Souderton over top in win over Truman

FRANCONIA >> After a slow start in the first half which saw Souderton only lead by 10 points, the Indians turned up the pressure on offense in a 21-0 third-quarter burst en route to a 38-0 win over Truman on Friday night. This all while missing running back Shaun Purvy,...
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Haverford School’s massive line strikes through Archbishop Wood

WARMINSTER — After a difficult 35-11 loss to Haverford School Friday, coach Dave Armstrong gave his Archbishop Wood players a quick, one-sentence hot take. “That,” he said of Haverford School, “is a football team.”. Perfect. Not that there hadn’t already been indicators, but in improving to 4-0...
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Roundup: Hneleski shoots 39, O’Hara outshoots Carroll

Ava Hneleski’s outstanding effort helped the Cardinal O’Hara golf team clinch its first 10-win season in a decade Wednesday. Hneleski’s round of 39 in the Lions’ 284-288 win over Archbishop Carroll at par-36 Pickering Valley Golf Club matched a season-best 3-over par for the junior. Her performance also included three birdies.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
papreplive.com

Explosive West Chester Henderson cruises past Great Valley

WEST CHESTER >> What was a boys’ soccer clash between Ches-Mont unbeatens – two of the top seven in the latest District 1 4A power rankings – quickly turned into such a one-sided affair that both sides were a bit surprised. “We weren’t sure what to expect,...
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Kamara’s 4 TDs lead Interboro to win over Oxford

OXFOR>>The Bucs jumped out to a big, early lead and never looked back as Interboro (3-2) rebounded from a tough loss a week ago to pick up 50-21 non-league road win over Oxford Friday night. “We really wanted to move on from last week,” said Interboro head coach Dennis Lux....
PROSPECT PARK, PA
papreplive.com

Paone emerging at safety, lines set tone, backups produce as Upper Dublin tackles Wissahickon

AMBLER >> Upper Dublin will gladly put its secondary up against anyone else’s. It’s easy to see why, with first team All-SOL selection DJ Cerisier at corner, senior Quincy Pauling covering plenty of ground and junior Chris Kohlbrenner having a resume of play-making going back to his freshman year. If there was one area, at least on paper, that looked like a question mark in the Cardinals’ defensive backfield it was sophomore safety Dominick Paone.
AMBLER, PA
papreplive.com

Girls Soccer: First-place Perkiomen Valley draws with Spring-Ford

ROYERSFORD >> The Perkiomen Valley girls soccer team is sticking to what it knows. “We’re coming in as the underdog,” says senior Dorothy Chesshire. It’s hard to argue considering she and the current Vikings spent the rest of their high school careers outside the top tier of the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Week 5 Preview: Owen J. Roberts, Boyertown aiming to reel in Liberty front-runners

The road to the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division title goes through Perkiomen Valley and Spring-Ford – and the other contenders know it. “Beating [Spring-Ford and Perkiomen Valley] is our top goal,” said Brandon Kelley, a senior defensive end for Owen J. Roberts. “We haven’t done that yet, so a successful season means beating at least one of those teams.”
BOYERTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Harris makes history as Chester takes down East

EAST GOSHEN — It took some effort, but Jalen Harris broke the Chester High single-season record with his 20th touchdown pass in a 41-0 nonleague win over West Chester East Friday at Zimmerman Field. Harris also ran for three touchdowns and threw for 253 yards to spark the Clippers...
WEST CHESTER, PA

