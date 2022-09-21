Read full article on original website
Coatesville blitzes Unionville as offense continues to find its identity
CALN >> Coatesville ran 19 plays in the first half against Unionville, Friday, totaling 393 yards and five touchdowns, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to say the Red Raiders haven’t fully gotten in sync yet, offensively, this season. For the second straight week, Coatesville got its points...
Big second half surge sends Downingtown East past Kennett
DOWNINGTOWN- The Downingtown East Cougars shook off a tough first half and scored 27 unanswered points in the second half as the Cougars downed a tough Kennett squad, 41-7, in a nonleague matchup at Kottmeyer Stadium Friday night. The game saw the return from injury for Downingtown East (4-1) quarterback...
Phoenixville football tops Upper Merion, raises playoff hopes
KING OF PRUSSIA >> They were talking playoffs Friday. It didn’t matter that the current season is only five weeks old, and divisional play in the Pioneer Athletic Conference was just getting underway. Both Phoenixville head coach Anthony Ciarlello and his Upper Merion counterpart, Chubb Davis, approached their Frontier lid-lifter as a significant outing in the big postseason picture.
Delco Football Roundup: Harris sets Chester passing record at Clippers roll
EAST GOSHEN — Jalen Harris broke the Chester High single-season record with his 20th touchdown pass Friday night in a 41-0 nonleague win over West Chester East at Zimmerman Field. Harris, a blooming freshman sensation, ran for three touchdowns and threw for 253 yards to spark the Clippers (5-0),...
Pottsgrove controls second half to down Pottstown, 27-7
LOWER POTTSGROVE >> After losing two straight on the road, Pottsgrove wanted to get back on track at home Friday night at Pennypacker Field, especially against neighboring rival Pottstown in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division opener for both teams. It took awhile for the offense to accomplish much of...
Spring-Ford rolls past Boyertown in PAC Liberty opener
ROYERSFORD >> Spring-Ford came into Week 5 looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Well, picture that proverbial snap as a branch getting obliterated beneath its foot. By scoring six touchdowns on its first six drives, the Rams bombarded Boyertown in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty opener, 42-0 at Coach McNelly Stadium Friday night.
Football: Rustin ‘stays on the grind,’ wears down Chichester
UPPER CHICHESTER — West Chester Rustin knew it was not going to travel to Delaware County and have an easy time with Chichester. The Eagles’ record might not have been impressive coming into the game, but the Golden Knights were well aware that Chi was not going to be a pushover. Rustin, though, was able to use a strong rushing attack to eventually wear down the Eagles amid a 28-7 victory in a very tightly contested game for three quarters.
Football: Garnet Valley gets back to plan at half, beats Springfield
CONCORD TWP. — Garnet Valley went into the locker room Friday night feeling, with a certainty that few programs in the area can claim, that it didn’t play its way. Being up just a touchdown on Springfield was not ideal, sure. But rushing for just 39 yards, passing for more than twice as many and being unable to consistently chew up yardage between the tackles? That’s not in the Jaguars’ DNA.
Delco Roundup: Academy Park’s Robinson claims Del Val singles title
Academy Park’s Shaniya Robinson won a pair of decisions in straight sets Friday to claim the Del Val League singles title on her home court. Robinson will represent the league in District 1 Class 3A singles tournament next Friday. Robinson defeated Chichester’s Maggie Mallory, 6-2, 6-0, in the semifinals...
DLN Roundup: Unionville nips Kennett in golf
The Unionville golf team survived windy conditions to knock off Kennett 201-205 at Hartefeld Golf Course on Thursday. Ryan Megill paced the Longhorns (8-2) with a 36. Jax Puskar recorded a 40 and Jack Coleman added a 41. Kasim Narinesingh-Smith and freshman Lily Kochersperger had 39s for the Blue Demons,...
Football: Bonner’s win over rival O’Hara ‘business as usual’
MARPLE — There might not have been as much on the line in terms of the Catholic League standings as there has been in the years when Bonner & Prendergast and Cardinal O’Hara took out their frustrations on each other. The pads still were popping, the stares –...
Second-half burst pushes Souderton over top in win over Truman
FRANCONIA >> After a slow start in the first half which saw Souderton only lead by 10 points, the Indians turned up the pressure on offense in a 21-0 third-quarter burst en route to a 38-0 win over Truman on Friday night. This all while missing running back Shaun Purvy,...
Football: Haverford School’s massive line strikes through Archbishop Wood
WARMINSTER — After a difficult 35-11 loss to Haverford School Friday, coach Dave Armstrong gave his Archbishop Wood players a quick, one-sentence hot take. “That,” he said of Haverford School, “is a football team.”. Perfect. Not that there hadn’t already been indicators, but in improving to 4-0...
Delco Roundup: Hneleski shoots 39, O’Hara outshoots Carroll
Ava Hneleski’s outstanding effort helped the Cardinal O’Hara golf team clinch its first 10-win season in a decade Wednesday. Hneleski’s round of 39 in the Lions’ 284-288 win over Archbishop Carroll at par-36 Pickering Valley Golf Club matched a season-best 3-over par for the junior. Her performance also included three birdies.
Explosive West Chester Henderson cruises past Great Valley
WEST CHESTER >> What was a boys’ soccer clash between Ches-Mont unbeatens – two of the top seven in the latest District 1 4A power rankings – quickly turned into such a one-sided affair that both sides were a bit surprised. “We weren’t sure what to expect,...
Kamara’s 4 TDs lead Interboro to win over Oxford
OXFOR>>The Bucs jumped out to a big, early lead and never looked back as Interboro (3-2) rebounded from a tough loss a week ago to pick up 50-21 non-league road win over Oxford Friday night. “We really wanted to move on from last week,” said Interboro head coach Dennis Lux....
Paone emerging at safety, lines set tone, backups produce as Upper Dublin tackles Wissahickon
AMBLER >> Upper Dublin will gladly put its secondary up against anyone else’s. It’s easy to see why, with first team All-SOL selection DJ Cerisier at corner, senior Quincy Pauling covering plenty of ground and junior Chris Kohlbrenner having a resume of play-making going back to his freshman year. If there was one area, at least on paper, that looked like a question mark in the Cardinals’ defensive backfield it was sophomore safety Dominick Paone.
Girls Soccer: First-place Perkiomen Valley draws with Spring-Ford
ROYERSFORD >> The Perkiomen Valley girls soccer team is sticking to what it knows. “We’re coming in as the underdog,” says senior Dorothy Chesshire. It’s hard to argue considering she and the current Vikings spent the rest of their high school careers outside the top tier of the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division.
Week 5 Preview: Owen J. Roberts, Boyertown aiming to reel in Liberty front-runners
The road to the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division title goes through Perkiomen Valley and Spring-Ford – and the other contenders know it. “Beating [Spring-Ford and Perkiomen Valley] is our top goal,” said Brandon Kelley, a senior defensive end for Owen J. Roberts. “We haven’t done that yet, so a successful season means beating at least one of those teams.”
Football: Harris makes history as Chester takes down East
EAST GOSHEN — It took some effort, but Jalen Harris broke the Chester High single-season record with his 20th touchdown pass in a 41-0 nonleague win over West Chester East Friday at Zimmerman Field. Harris also ran for three touchdowns and threw for 253 yards to spark the Clippers...
