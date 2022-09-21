UPPER CHICHESTER — West Chester Rustin knew it was not going to travel to Delaware County and have an easy time with Chichester. The Eagles’ record might not have been impressive coming into the game, but the Golden Knights were well aware that Chi was not going to be a pushover. Rustin, though, was able to use a strong rushing attack to eventually wear down the Eagles amid a 28-7 victory in a very tightly contested game for three quarters.

EAGLE, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO