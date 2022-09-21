Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming
INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
cbs4indy.com
Summer ends hot with a chance for storms; fall will start sunny, breezy and cooler
Summer ended with near record heat across central Indiana on Wednesday. In Indianapolis the high was 93°, just three degrees off the record, set in 2010. A strong southwesterly wind brought warm, humid air and the heat index was near 100° through the afternoon. Clouds developed late in the day ahead of a cold front draped across the Great Lakes. Showers and storms associated with the front stayed north and west of Indiana during the day. As the front moves closer, storms will be possible across central Indiana into the evening. The threat for severe weather is low, but a couple isolated storms containing damaging winds and hail are possible. These will be widely scattered in nature and not everyone sees rain.
cbs4indy.com
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
roadtirement.com
An A to Z Storybook Trail
A new short trail showcasing highlights and history of Shelby County has been completed along the Blue River Trail in Shelbyville, Indiana. The 13 signs are placed at intervals with two “letters” each on the signs. The whole trail and sign placements are very nicely landscaped with trees...
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Fox 59
Longest tracked tornado in state history on this date twenty years ago
In recent years new studies have revised the Indiana weather records deeming the Ellettsville tornado the longest tracked in history. Do you remember where you were on this day 20 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002. One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.
Heating costs forecasted to rise this winter, experts say prepare now
INDIANAPOLIS — While winter is still months away, heating your home this year is likely going to be a lot more expensive. The National Energy Assistance Directors is forecasting the highest winter heating costs in a decade with a 17% increase over last year. For a second year in a row, Americans will see big price […]
18 festivals around Indianapolis this fall 2022
Here are 18 festivals to check out this fall 2022 season in Indianapolis and around central Indiana.
WISH-TV
I-70 reopens after fallen power line forces all lanes to close; long delays expected
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of Interstate 70 on the city’s near east side reopened just before 8:30 a.m. after being closed due to a fallen power line. Police shut down the interstate in all directions near Rural Street and Keystone Avenue because a truck hit a power line, causing the line to fall across all lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter.
Gleaners cancels distribution due to ‘credible threat’
Gleaners Food Bank is canceling its Community Cupboard distribution due to what they are calling a credible threat.
WIBC.com
Repairs Totaling $7M Now Underway On Soldiers And Sailors Monument
INDIANAPOLIS — The stairs at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument on Monument Circle are literally crumbling before Hoosiers, and the Indiana War Memorial Commission said it will cost Hoosiers $7 million to have it fixed. Stewart Goodwin, executive director of the Indiana War Memorial, said, “The steps, also made...
indyschild.com
9 Kid-Friendly Haunted Houses, Hayrides, Mazes and Trails in Indianapolis
It’s the season to embrace all-things fun and frightening! If your little one likes jump scares and things that go bump in the night, a Halloween haunted house might be for them. Indianapolis has many haunted houses for kids of all ages and scare tolerances — even those who prefer to face their fears with the lights on. We’ve rounded up some of the best haunted houses in Indianapolis that will provide your family with lots of thrills and chills!
Southside Times
Southside construction update
I-69 Indianapolis: Retaining wall construction for the future I-69 overpasses has restricted Wicker Road to one lane only. Temporary traffic signals have been installed in the work zone to control two-way traffic. Construction of the future I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue west of State Road 37. Expect the closure to begin in early October once utility crews have cleared the area. For more information, visit i69finishline.com.
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival is Everything Fall and So Much More
One of my favorite things to do in the Fall is going to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I've been attending the festival for over 50 years. I used to go with my grandpa. Being at the festival brings back so many good memories. The festival takes place all...
WIBC.com
Officer Seara Burton’s Procession to Go Through Downtown Indy, Expect Delays
INDIANAPOLIS–The funeral procession for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will go from Richmond west on U.S. 40 all the way to downtown Indianapolis, then to Crown Hill Cemetery. Her funeral is Monday at 11 a.m. at Richmond High School. Following the funeral will be the procession to her burial...
Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list
INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
WLFI.com
Train derails over Wabash near downtown Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A train derailed on a bridge Wednesday afternoon near downtown Lafayette. The train that derailed is a Norfolk Southern train, although it is not their tracks. 4 train cars appear to have fallen off the tracks from the train bridge next to the South Street...
Top 6 things to do in Indy this weekend: Sept. 23 - 25
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, September 23 - 25, including Circle City Classic, the Indy Night Market, and Fiesta de la Familia.
