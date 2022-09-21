ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Florencia Rusinol blows East Tennessee away with her music featuring Latin influences

By Kelly Grosfield
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIaRr_0i4AfGbP00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If live music in the Tri-Cities is your favorite weekend activity, the odds are, you’ve heard of Florencia and the Feeling.

Florencia Rusinol is the lead singer and the namesake of the group. She’s a 29-year-old, Canada-born, Johnson City woman with Latin American roots.

Her parents are from Argentina and moved to Canada in the late 80s for a job opportunity. Florencia was born there and lived in Canada for about four years before her parents pursued yet another opportunity in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Food Truck Friday: The Brunch Box

Florencia spent the majority of her life so far in East Tennessee, attending Science Hill high school and pursuing her passion for music initially through song in local church choirs before forming ‘Florencia and the Feeling’ in April of 2021.

“I contacted them to play for the Corazon Latino festival; it was a virtual show at that point in 2021, and we started practicing and we just felt like we clicked,” said Rusinol.

While having a band was always a goal, it took some time to get there. She first went off to school in Charlotte, North Carolina, to pursue a degree in music therapy. Soon after she moved to Ecuador for a few years before moving back and taking a job in D.C. prior to the start of the pandemic.

It’s these stops along the way that have influenced her music and songwriting.

“In the time that I spent in Ecuador, it kind of reignited a love of Latin music that I had maybe gone away from just by growing up here in the United States,” she said. “So I feel like now more than ever, our band has influences of pop, funk and R&B but a huge Latin influence as well. Our album that we’re working on right now has some Bosanova parts, Reggaeton parts…it has a lot of influence from having grown up as a displaced Latina.”

She said her love of music began at a young age, and it’s something she and her family look back fondly on.

“I remember so vividly being in the car, I guess at a gas station, and when my husband got back in the car he said, ‘Do you hear what she’s doing?’ said Julia Rusinol, Florencia’s mother. “I said ‘What?’ — because he has a really good musical ear to him — and he said she [is] singing the harmonies to the song and it was whatever was playing on the radio, maybe cassette tapes at the time in 93 or 94.”

Florencia’s love and interest in music came as no shock to her parents since her grandfather was a writer and composer in Argentina and her mom and dad were in a Latin band that frequently played in the Tri-Cities in the 90s and early 2000s.

“We normalized performing and enjoying the music and embracing the culture because we were Latino band Quatro,” Julia Rusinol said. “I don’t know if anyone in Johnson City will remember that but it was a lot of fun.”

“For birthdays or holidays or things like that, there would always be music,” said Florencia Rusinol. “My dad with the guitar, my mom singing along — that’s just how I grew up.”

Since forming ‘Florencia and the Feeling’, she said it’s been a magical experience on the stage, but she says the real magic for her is the representation she gives the Latin community here in the Tri-Cities through her music.

“There is a prevalent community of Latinos here, and every single time I’m anywhere in Johnson City or East Tennessee, there is someone that feels identified,” Florencia said. “They might say, ‘Oh wait, I speak Spanish and she’s speaking Spanish!’ I love that we can get more Latino representation in this area because like I said, there is a big community presence here.”

To keep up with Florencia and the Feeling, check out their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

What is there to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) — The cooler seasons have arrived, and Storm Team 11 forecasts a mild weekend with showers possible on Sunday. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events throughout the Tri-Cities region from Sept. 24-25 Saturday, Sept. 24 50th Fall Folk Arts FestivalWhat: A celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest seasonWhen: Sept. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New film with Bristol ties to be released Oct. 21

A movie production team with links to Bristol will bring the true story of Paul Holderfield, a bigoted Arkansas man who later became a pastor and started one of the first integrated churches in the South, to theaters in October. “Paul’s Promise,” a Salt Shaker Media production, will hit theaters...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Kingsport to host ‘Make Your Own Ocarina’ class

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport is inviting visitors to sculpt and play their own instrument next month. Starting Oct. 1, guests can create an ocarina: a ceramic instrument similar to a flute. Instructor Russell Lawson will teach attendees to sculpt the palm-sized instrument and play it by Oct. 22. “Music lovers of any age or […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Johnson City, TN
Entertainment
City
Johnson City, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
WJHL

Fender’s Farm prepped for fall with new additions

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fender’s Farm is ready for fall, and sporting a few new attractions this year. The Jonesborough-based attraction features a new corn maze design every year, and this time around the Barnyard maze will feature a cow, chicken, pig and goat front and center. A new innertube slide will give thrill-seeking guests […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Drone show highlights International Day of Peace event at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drones lit up the sky over East Tennessee State University on Wednesday night as the university celebrated the International Day of Peace. The show involved more than 100 drones synchronized with music. “I think it shows that ETSU is here that we are a part of the larger community and […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
homecrux.com

Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee

Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
GATLINBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Latin Music#East Tennessee#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Therapy#Birthdays#Latin American
WJHL

New mural going up in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new mural is taking shape in Downtown Johnson City, and it takes a page right out of the area’s history. Steven Teller, the artist behind the work, has been working on-site for the past week and spoke with News Channel 11 on Friday about his latest piece. “Either they’re […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City community celebrates residents on National Centenarian’s Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City assisted living community hosted a celebration for its residents who have reached 100 years old. The event came on National Centenarian’s Day, a day dedicated to recognizing those who have reached or passed the 100-year mark. Abundant Christian Living Community celebrated five such residents on Thursday. “You […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Local venues to celebrate fall VA Cider Trail events

(WJHL) – As businesses prep for a pumpkin-spiced fall, the American Cider Association has added local cideries to a list of must-see brewers with harvest events in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Virginia Cider Trail serves as a who’s-who of the cider industry, and a press release said that...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Argentina
WJHL

Petition calls on ETSU to recognize American Sign Language

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new petition is asking East Tennessee State University to allow American Sign Language to fill language requirements. Supporters say not allowing ASL to fill the language requirements in the curriculum hurts the department since they do not get the same number of students as other language courses. “The Deaf […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: JP’s Kitchen on Wheels

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fresh seafood in Tennessee isn’t something you may think of often, but for JP’s Kitchen on Wheels, it’s the heart of their entire operation. They started with fried fish fundraisers that took place a number of times over the past two decades. In the past year, they became a mobile spot […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Terry Parks Church

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Terry Parks Church, of the Poga Community in Butler, Tenn., took her Lord and Savior’s hand and entered into eternal rest after a valiant battle with cancer at the age of 66. Terry was preceded in death...
BUTLER, TN
WJHL

Hawks are moving through the area, where can you find them?

MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands of broad-winged hawks are on the move through the region, and you should be able to spot some if you take up Hawk Watching. With the Mendota, Virginia Heritage and Hawk Festival coming up on Saturday, News Channel 11 took a look at what exactly hawk watching is, and why […]
MENDOTA, VA
WJHL

The Autumn Equinox officially kicks off the fall season tonight

We’re going to be focusing on the seasons today because fall starts tonight and how we get the seasons is interesting.  The earth is actually tilted at a 23.5-degree angle and as it orbits around the sun, that’s how we get the seasons. The sun has a stronger intensity on different sides of the earth […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy