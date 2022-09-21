ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Plans To Return Land To Indigenous Group

The city of Oakland has announced a historic plan to return five acres of land back to Indigenious stewardship. The parcel of land, called Sequoia Point, is located within the city-operated Joaquin Miller Park. If approved by city council, the plan would see the property transferred into the hands of the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust, an Indigenous women-led nonprofit leading land “rematriation” projects, as well as the Confederated Villages of Lisjan Nation, an East Bay Ohlone Tribe.
A Chevron Refinery Fire In California Created A Generation of Activists

This article originally appeared in Nexus Media News and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations. On the afternoon of August 6, 2012, a thick black plume grew over Richmond, California, 10 miles northeast of San Francisco. As the air grew thick with smoke, residents instinctively knew the source: the Chevron oil refinery that for decades has loomed over the working-class community.
