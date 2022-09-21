Read full article on original website
Oakland Plans To Return Land To Indigenous Group
The city of Oakland has announced a historic plan to return five acres of land back to Indigenious stewardship. The parcel of land, called Sequoia Point, is located within the city-operated Joaquin Miller Park. If approved by city council, the plan would see the property transferred into the hands of the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust, an Indigenous women-led nonprofit leading land “rematriation” projects, as well as the Confederated Villages of Lisjan Nation, an East Bay Ohlone Tribe.
10 Years Later, San Francisco Remains The Only Agency To Allow Universal All-Door Boarding
I spent a lot of time getting to and from San Francisco’s Chinatown by bus when I was growing up. My parents, who were Chinese immigrants, brought me there for groceries, brunch and, on school holidays, to drop me off to my grandfather, who babysat me on the south side of the city while my parents worked.
A Chevron Refinery Fire In California Created A Generation of Activists
This article originally appeared in Nexus Media News and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations. On the afternoon of August 6, 2012, a thick black plume grew over Richmond, California, 10 miles northeast of San Francisco. As the air grew thick with smoke, residents instinctively knew the source: the Chevron oil refinery that for decades has loomed over the working-class community.
