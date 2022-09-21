ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Letter to the Editor

Government has no business restricting citizens’ freedom to make private medical decisions. Doug Mastriano, a state senator, opposes abortion under all circumstances. He stated explicitly, in a primary debate, that if elected governor, he supported a ban on abortion from “conception, “ adding, “I don’t give way for exceptions, either,” referring to exceptions for cases of rape, incest, or a medical emergency in which a mother’s life is at risk.
Pennsylvania’s low beer taxes stand out

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania isn’t known as a business-friendly or low-tax state, but it does have one area it stands out: beer taxes. Nationally, the commonwealth has the 4th-lowest tax on beer, averaging 8 cents per gallon and trailing only Missouri, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation.
Opening more info through records at Penn State, Temple, Pitt

HARRISBURG, PA – A major open records bill has passed the Pennsylvania Senate and awaits action in the House that would significantly expand what financial information state-related universities are required to share with the public. Senate Bill 488, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg, would create an online database...
