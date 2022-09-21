Read full article on original website
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
Letter to the Editor
Government has no business restricting citizens’ freedom to make private medical decisions. Doug Mastriano, a state senator, opposes abortion under all circumstances. He stated explicitly, in a primary debate, that if elected governor, he supported a ban on abortion from “conception, “ adding, “I don’t give way for exceptions, either,” referring to exceptions for cases of rape, incest, or a medical emergency in which a mother’s life is at risk.
Pennsylvania’s low beer taxes stand out
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania isn’t known as a business-friendly or low-tax state, but it does have one area it stands out: beer taxes. Nationally, the commonwealth has the 4th-lowest tax on beer, averaging 8 cents per gallon and trailing only Missouri, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation.
Opening more info through records at Penn State, Temple, Pitt
HARRISBURG, PA – A major open records bill has passed the Pennsylvania Senate and awaits action in the House that would significantly expand what financial information state-related universities are required to share with the public. Senate Bill 488, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg, would create an online database...
Pennsylvania faces high housing prices unless ‘record-level building’ happens
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s struggle to build more housing, be it affordable or market-rate, will continue unless dramatic change happens within city, county, and state governments. Such was the takeaway from a House Urban Affairs Committee hearing focused on northeastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday. From bureaucratic red tape to...
Pennsylvania’s gambling industry continues to grow on strong sports betting
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania sports gambling revenues jumped by 27% in August compared to July and are expected to climb through the fall. The gaming industry in Pennsylvania continues to grow with the expansion of online and sports betting. Figures from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board show revenues went...
