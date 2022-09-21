ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities center plans to expand mental health, substance abuse treatment services

An Eastern Washington company providing mental health and related services will introduce the Tri-Cities to its expanded Kennewick location Friday with a resource fair of community services and mini presentations. Topics will include depression, drug addiction, anxiety, stress, trauma and alcoholism. “There is a very large need in the community...
KENNEWICK, WA
