GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 5 p.m. advisory, Hurricane Fiona was maintaining Category 4 status with winds of 130 mph. Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the season thus far and the forecast track has remained consistent over the past several days. The center of Fiona will make its closest pass to our coast over the next 12 hours, coming within about 500 miles of Cape Lookout. This will lead to high surf, coastal flooding of about 1 to 2 feet, and high rip current threats for all area beaches from now extending through the weekend. We will avoid all direct impacts from Fiona. Once Fiona moves north of Bermuda Friday, it will come into contact with a cold front that will help erode Fiona’s structure.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO