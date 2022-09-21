Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
World Cup stock watch: Ronaldo, Mane fall; Pepi and Toney rise ahead of Qatar 2022
The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, with the host nation kicking it all off on Nov. 20, when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament,...
Edouard Mendy Returns Early From International Duty Due To Injury
After being selected for Senegal's upcoming friendlies, Edouard Mendy has returned to Chelsea to nurse an ongoing injury.
BBC
Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boetius diagnosed with testicular tumour
Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boetius will be sidelined after a tumour was found in one of his testicles. The Dutchman, 28 was diagnosed during a routine medical check-up on Wednesday and will undergo surgery on Friday. He played once for the Netherlands in 2014 and joined Hertha last month. "We...
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Vlahovic, Chalobah, Traore, Griezmann, Richarlison, Keita, Maddison
Arsenal could be set for a £101m double transfer swoop for Juventus' 22-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic and 19-year-old Italian midfielder Fabio Miretti. (Sun) The Gunners have also made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt about 22-year-old Denmark winger Jesper Lindstrom. (Mail) England defender Trevoh Chalobah, 23, has been linked with...
RELATED PEOPLE
'I Don't What His Problem Is With Me'- Jack Grealish Hits Back At Graeme Souness
Jack Grealish has fired back at Graeme Souness after the former Liverpool and Rangers man recently criticised the England international.
BBC
Hundreds of fake NUFC, Rangers and Liverpool strips seized at Newcastle Airport
More than 250 fake football strips have been seized at Newcastle Airport and a city address. Trading standards officers recovered a box of 113 counterfeit Newcastle United tops during a freight check at Newcastle Airport. The box was destined for an address in the West End of the city where...
Manchester City: International Round Up
Manchester City players were in action tonight for their respected countries, and we take a look at how they got on.
BBC
Roger Federer to bow out on Friday in Laver Cup doubles
Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his illustrious career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London on Friday night. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts at the 02 on Friday. He has struggled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Manchester City Keeping Tabs On Giorgio Scalvini From Atalanta
Manchester City are looking to strengthen for the future, and have their eyes on Atalanta B player Giorgio Scalvini.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA・
Report: Liverpool's Desire To Sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham For 'Nearly' a Decade
According to reports, Liverpool have been big admirers of Jude Bellingham for nearly ten years, with next summer the time they are looking to make a move.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Let’s talk about those Harry Kane to Bayern rumors
If you follow Tottenham Hotspur transfer rumors — and you’re reading this blog, so of course you do — you’ve probably encountered a few... well, let’s call them “spurious” rumors linking Spurs homegrown superstar Harry Kane with a move to Bayern Munich, possibly as soon as this summer. These rumors first emerged from the wilds of bat country at the beginning of September, usually as weird “sources say” reports in various transfer trackers and in the worst of the English tabloid rags that we (almost) never link to.
BBC
Chelsea sack commercial director Willoughby after he sent 'inappropriate messages' to football finance agent
Chelsea have sacked commercial director Damian Willoughby after he sent "inappropriate messages" to a female football finance agent. Willoughby sent improper messages to Catalina Kim before he joined the club last month. Kim was involved with a bid to buy the West London club in March. "Chelsea confirms that it...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Birmingham backed to host by former runner-up
A UK singer who nearly won the Eurovision Song Contest says she is "backing Birmingham" to host the 2023 event. Imaani finished as runner-up to Dana International when the competition was last held in the city in 1998. Seven cities are in the running to host it next year, on...
BBC
West Ham gambling sponsor fined £400,000 for marketing on kids pages
West Ham gambling sponsor Betway has been fined £400,000 by the Gambling Commission for marketing on the kids' section of the club's website. Last year, BBC Sport found the Hammers' website included a direct link to bet on a 'colouring in' page which featured a picture of a teddy bear.
Three Big Decisions For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp When The Premier League Returns
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may finally have some big decisions to make with players returning from injury.
BBC
Worcester Warriors: MP Robin Walker asks DCMS to sanction club being put into administration
Worcester MP Robin Walker has addressed parliament, asking the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to sanction putting troubled rugby club Worcester Warriors into administration. Although Saturday's Premiership home game with Newcastle has had the go-ahead, Warriors face an RFU funding ultimatum on Monday. "I urge the DCMS to...
SB Nation
Tottenham’s Rosella Ayane out four weeks with foot fracture
One day away from the Women’s North London Derby and Tottenham Hotspur Women got some bad news. Speaking in her press conference ahead of the match, which is set to be played in front of more than 50k fans at the Emirates Stadium, Skinner said starting forward Rosella Ayane will miss the next month after sustaining a foot fracture in Tottenham’s opening match.
Report: Manchester City Director Lined Up To Become New Chelsea Director
A Manchester City director is lined up to become Chelsea's new director of communications.
Comments / 0