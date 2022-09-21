ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

BBC

Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boetius diagnosed with testicular tumour

Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boetius will be sidelined after a tumour was found in one of his testicles. The Dutchman, 28 was diagnosed during a routine medical check-up on Wednesday and will undergo surgery on Friday. He played once for the Netherlands in 2014 and joined Hertha last month. "We...
SOCCER
Harry Kane
BBC

Roger Federer to bow out on Friday in Laver Cup doubles

Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his illustrious career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London on Friday night. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts at the 02 on Friday. He has struggled...
TENNIS
#Armband#England#League Cup#Racial Injustice#Racism#Uk#Racial Issues#Nations League#Onelove
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?

I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA
SB Nation

Let’s talk about those Harry Kane to Bayern rumors

If you follow Tottenham Hotspur transfer rumors — and you’re reading this blog, so of course you do — you’ve probably encountered a few... well, let’s call them “spurious” rumors linking Spurs homegrown superstar Harry Kane with a move to Bayern Munich, possibly as soon as this summer. These rumors first emerged from the wilds of bat country at the beginning of September, usually as weird “sources say” reports in various transfer trackers and in the worst of the English tabloid rags that we (almost) never link to.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Birmingham backed to host by former runner-up

A UK singer who nearly won the Eurovision Song Contest says she is "backing Birmingham" to host the 2023 event. Imaani finished as runner-up to Dana International when the competition was last held in the city in 1998. Seven cities are in the running to host it next year, on...
WORLD
BBC

West Ham gambling sponsor fined £400,000 for marketing on kids pages

West Ham gambling sponsor Betway has been fined £400,000 by the Gambling Commission for marketing on the kids' section of the club's website. Last year, BBC Sport found the Hammers' website included a direct link to bet on a 'colouring in' page which featured a picture of a teddy bear.
GAMBLING
SB Nation

Tottenham’s Rosella Ayane out four weeks with foot fracture

One day away from the Women’s North London Derby and Tottenham Hotspur Women got some bad news. Speaking in her press conference ahead of the match, which is set to be played in front of more than 50k fans at the Emirates Stadium, Skinner said starting forward Rosella Ayane will miss the next month after sustaining a foot fracture in Tottenham’s opening match.
SOCCER

