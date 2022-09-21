Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Apple to move 25% iPhone production to India by 2025, 20% iPad and Apple Watch to Vietnam, analysts say
In a report they sent to clients Wednesday, JP Morgan analysts said Apple will move 5% of global iPhone 14 production to India by late 2022, and expand its manufacturing capacity in the country to produce 25% of all iPhones by 2025. Vietnam, on the other hand, will contribute 20%...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Coinbase CEO: Crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
Brian Armstrong, CEO and cofounder of crypto exchange Coinbase, warned the industry might be forced offshore if regulators don't change their approach. Is the cryptocurrency industry a matter of national security?. Brian Armstrong, cofounder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, seems to think so, and argues it needs to be...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Granted Operating License in European Union’s Fifth-Largest Economy
Crypto exchange Coinbase will begin offering its services in the Netherlands after winning approval to operate in the country, which has the fifth largest economy in the European Union. Coinbase says they are now the first major global crypto exchange to successfully register with the Dutch Central Bank, the central...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bahrain Approves Bitcoin, Crypto Payments For Over 5,000 Merchants
The Kingdom of Bahrain approved EazyPay to enable Bitcoin payments for over 5,000 merchants in the MENA region. EazyPay partnered with Binance enabling instant POS and online payments in bitcoin and crypto. Bahrain recently began testing bitcoin payments through the central bank’s financial services testing platform. The Central Bank...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange CoinCorner Eyes Middle East Expansion Via Partnership With Emirates CEO's Private Office
Isle of Man-based crypto exchange CoinCorner is looking to expand across the Middle East through a partnership with the private office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, CEO of the Emirates airline and member of the ruling family of Dubai. Through the partnership with Seed Group, CoinCorner will establish...
TechCrunch
Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance
The Chinese cloud giant is ready to double down on its overseas reach and announced today a $1 billion investment in a “global partner ecosystem upgrade.” Alibaba Cloud is now the world’s third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that’s inseparable from the large network of local allies it’s formed worldwide.
TechCrunch
Byju’s clears $230 million payment to Blackstone for $1 billion Aakash deal
The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, valued at $22 billion, had pushed back on some payments for the approximately $1 billion acquisition of the physical education chain last year, citing regulatory clearance. Blackstone, which is also an investor in Byju’s, owned about 38% of Aakash prior to the acquisition. Byju Raveendran, founder...
TechCrunch
SerMorpheus wants to make NFTs an everyday sight in Indonesia
While Indonesia isn’t the most crypto active in the region — total crypto value received was less than half of Thailand’s from July 2021 to June 2022, according to Chainalysis — the country is thought to hold huge potential for web3 adoption, thanks to a young and sizable (270 million) population as well as a vibrant Web 2.0 industry.
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
tipranks.com
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18
The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
TechCrunch
India proposes to regulate internet communication services
The Department of Telecommunications’ new proposal, called Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, seeks to consolidate and update three old rules — Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Protection) Act, 1950. The 40-page draft proposes to grant the government the ability...
TechCrunch
South Korea finds more suspicious crypto-linked foreign exchange transactions
The authorities confirmed that most dubious foreign money remittances involved crypto-related activities because the transactions were transferred from cryptocurrency exchanges to local companies, then sent abroad. The FSS also said the probe found that 82 corporations, including travel-related and cosmetic firms, have been involved in the abnormal money transfers so far.
blockchain.news
Crypto Adoption Grows among Asian Countries, Says Chainalysis Report
Countries in the Central & Southern Asia and Oceania (CSAO) region received more than $900 billion in crypto value from July 2021 to June 2022, according to Chainalysis released on Wednesday. The report about cryptocurrency growth and adoption made CSAO region the third largest cryptocurrency market in the world. The...
TechCrunch
GM invests in Canadian battery recycler to fight supply shortage
The automaker invested through its GM Ventures arm in a Series A financing round for Lithion Recycling, a developer of advanced battery recycling technology. Together, the two companies will work toward establishing a circular ecosystem for recycling EV batteries, a critical bottleneck as the industry races to phase out gas engines at the end of the decade.
TechCrunch
Noble emerges from stealth to help companies extend lines of credit to their customers
Enter Noble, a putative solution in the form of a platform that allows businesses to build credit-based products like credit cards and buy now, pay later services with no-code tools. Founded by WeWork veterans, Noble allows clients to connect data sources to create custom credit offerings, providing a rules-based engine to edit and launch credit models.
TechCrunch
Kode Labs raises $8M to advance its smart building platform
Today, the five-year-old company is announcing its first capital raise with an $8 million round led by I Squared Capital. Since its founding in 2017, Kode Labs has been self-funded by its founders, brothers Etrit and Edi Demaj. The two sold their last company, Rocket Fiber, to Everstream for an undisclosed amount. The Kode Labs company name plays homage to Kosovo and Detroit — KO for Kosovo and DE for Detroit. The co-founders Etrit and Edi Demaj are from Kosovo and had to flee the war-torn country in 1999.
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
cryptoslate.com
Russia’s financial regulators agrees on crypto use for international payments
Russia’s deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev has said that the country’s apex bank and the finance ministry reached an agreement that would allow the use of cryptocurrency for international payments, Russia-based Kommersant reported on Sept. 22. According to the report, the new development is geared toward allowing Russians...
geekwire.com
How this Seattle startup founder bounced back when her investors bailed out
Sarah Haggard thought she had done everything right to tee up Tribute, her early-stage company, for venture capital success. She built relationships with other founders who provided her personal introductions to the VC firms that had written them checks. She spent time recruiting a chief technologist. She signed on big name customers for her business, which facilitates corporate mentoring relationships, including Microsoft and Zillow. She had hundreds of thousands of dollars of revenue.
