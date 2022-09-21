Today, the five-year-old company is announcing its first capital raise with an $8 million round led by I Squared Capital. Since its founding in 2017, Kode Labs has been self-funded by its founders, brothers Etrit and Edi Demaj. The two sold their last company, Rocket Fiber, to Everstream for an undisclosed amount. The Kode Labs company name plays homage to Kosovo and Detroit — KO for Kosovo and DE for Detroit. The co-founders Etrit and Edi Demaj are from Kosovo and had to flee the war-torn country in 1999.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO