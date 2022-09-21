ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Shaktikanta Das
Bahrain Approves Bitcoin, Crypto Payments For Over 5,000 Merchants

The Kingdom of Bahrain approved EazyPay to enable Bitcoin payments for over 5,000 merchants in the MENA region. EazyPay partnered with Binance enabling instant POS and online payments in bitcoin and crypto. Bahrain recently began testing bitcoin payments through the central bank’s financial services testing platform. The Central Bank...
Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance

The Chinese cloud giant is ready to double down on its overseas reach and announced today a $1 billion investment in a “global partner ecosystem upgrade.” Alibaba Cloud is now the world’s third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that’s inseparable from the large network of local allies it’s formed worldwide.
Byju’s clears $230 million payment to Blackstone for $1 billion Aakash deal

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, valued at $22 billion, had pushed back on some payments for the approximately $1 billion acquisition of the physical education chain last year, citing regulatory clearance. Blackstone, which is also an investor in Byju’s, owned about 38% of Aakash prior to the acquisition. Byju Raveendran, founder...
SerMorpheus wants to make NFTs an everyday sight in Indonesia

While Indonesia isn’t the most crypto active in the region — total crypto value received was less than half of Thailand’s from July 2021 to June 2022, according to Chainalysis — the country is thought to hold huge potential for web3 adoption, thanks to a young and sizable (270 million) population as well as a vibrant Web 2.0 industry.
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18

The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
India proposes to regulate internet communication services

The Department of Telecommunications’ new proposal, called Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, seeks to consolidate and update three old rules — Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Protection) Act, 1950. The 40-page draft proposes to grant the government the ability...
South Korea finds more suspicious crypto-linked foreign exchange transactions

The authorities confirmed that most dubious foreign money remittances involved crypto-related activities because the transactions were transferred from cryptocurrency exchanges to local companies, then sent abroad. The FSS also said the probe found that 82 corporations, including travel-related and cosmetic firms, have been involved in the abnormal money transfers so far.
Crypto Adoption Grows among Asian Countries, Says Chainalysis Report

Countries in the Central & Southern Asia and Oceania (CSAO) region received more than $900 billion in crypto value from July 2021 to June 2022, according to Chainalysis released on Wednesday. The report about cryptocurrency growth and adoption made CSAO region the third largest cryptocurrency market in the world. The...
GM invests in Canadian battery recycler to fight supply shortage

The automaker invested through its GM Ventures arm in a Series A financing round for Lithion Recycling, a developer of advanced battery recycling technology. Together, the two companies will work toward establishing a circular ecosystem for recycling EV batteries, a critical bottleneck as the industry races to phase out gas engines at the end of the decade.
Kode Labs raises $8M to advance its smart building platform

Today, the five-year-old company is announcing its first capital raise with an $8 million round led by I Squared Capital. Since its founding in 2017, Kode Labs has been self-funded by its founders, brothers Etrit and Edi Demaj. The two sold their last company, Rocket Fiber, to Everstream for an undisclosed amount. The Kode Labs company name plays homage to Kosovo and Detroit — KO for Kosovo and DE for Detroit. The co-founders Etrit and Edi Demaj are from Kosovo and had to flee the war-torn country in 1999.
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License

Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
Russia’s financial regulators agrees on crypto use for international payments

Russia’s deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev has said that the country’s apex bank and the finance ministry reached an agreement that would allow the use of cryptocurrency for international payments, Russia-based Kommersant reported on Sept. 22. According to the report, the new development is geared toward allowing Russians...
How this Seattle startup founder bounced back when her investors bailed out

Sarah Haggard thought she had done everything right to tee up Tribute, her early-stage company, for venture capital success. She built relationships with other founders who provided her personal introductions to the VC firms that had written them checks. She spent time recruiting a chief technologist. She signed on big name customers for her business, which facilitates corporate mentoring relationships, including Microsoft and Zillow. She had hundreds of thousands of dollars of revenue.
