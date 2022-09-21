Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
The Cleveland Guardians called up the next Michael Brantley
The Cleveland Guardians have called up Will Brennan. The Cleveland Guardians are once again calling up a rookie to round out the roster heading into the final two weeks of the season. Will Brennan, one of the Guardians’ best prospects in the outfield, will join the club for the foreseeable future.
White Sox playoff outlook bleak after loss to Guardians
Asked to describe his team’s overall effort in Wednesday’s game against the Guardians, acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo had a simple response. “We didn't play good,” Cairo said postgame. “They played better than us. Simple as that.”. Cairo reiterated that point a couple of times...
ESPN
Bieber wins again as Guardians beat White Sox 4-2 for sweep
CHICAGO -- — Shane Bieber pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Thursday night for a three-game series sweep. Cleveland opened a seven-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central with its 15th win in 18 games. The...
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Guardians vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/21/2022
The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox will square off on Wednesday night at US Cellular Field in Chicago. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-White Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. The Cleveland Guardians have won...
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
Yardbarker
The White Sox Never Took The Guardians Seriously
An ominous trend is developing on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox continue to slip in the AL Central standings. After winning the division last year with 93 victories, the South Siders have watched the Cleveland Guardians zoom past everybody else and take command of the division.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 700th home run, becoming 4th player to reach the mark
Playing the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball's most exclusive clubs.
FOX Sports
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
Sox minors pitcher suspended for violating drug program
Major League Baseball announced White Sox minor league pitcher Jendersson Caraballo has been suspended 60 games without pay for violating baseball's drug prevention and treatment program. Caraballo, 22, tested positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the program. His suspension is effective at the start of his 2023...
