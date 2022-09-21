Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Daniel Cure
Teenager Daniel Cure was last seen on Sept. 10, 2022, in Wichita. The 17-year-old is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here or with NCMEC by clicking here.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Gov. Kelly wants to open new juvenile correctional facility in Wichita area
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to open a new juvenile correctional facility in the Wichita area. The Democratic governor, who is up for reelection in November, revealed the plan for a facility in Sedgwick County during a Thursday interview with The Kansas City Star’s editorial board. She said she would propose the project in her next budget if she is reelected.
One hurt in south Wichita duplex fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was hurt in a duplex fire late Friday morning in south Wichita. It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Clark, near Mt. Vernon and Southeast Blvd. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a duplex. A man in his 30s was treated for […]
KAKE TV
Wichita police dog helps US Marshals arrest 'dangerous fugitive' at hotel
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say one of its K-9s assisted in the arrest of a "dangerous and violent fugitive" from Texas who was staying at a hotel on the east side. Officer Dykstra and his K-9, Major, responded Wednesday to assist U.S. Marshals with apprehending 48-year-old Demetrius Carter. The Lancaster, Texas, man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault. He also had a Sedgwick County warrant for cocaine distribution, according to Wichita police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jury finds Wichita man guilty of murder in 2020 motel homicide
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was arrested in October of 2020 was found guilty of murder by a jury in the death of 33-year-old Stephanie Duran at a motel. Ricky L. Hollins, Jr., 42, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday. The incident happened on Oct. 22, 2020. At approximately 10:10 […]
Sheep found dead in bag on road
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
KAKE TV
Preparations and information about the 'Frontiers in Flight' airshow this weekend in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's back, and free to the public, but there are definitely a few things you need to plan for before heading out the door. "The last time I went to a show, I was like five." Saturday can't come soon enough for Alexin Scocos. "We got...
KAKE TV
Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for 2019 vehicular homicide
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Travis Shaw has been sentenced to 96 months in prison with 36 months post release for running over and killing another man in southeast Wichita in 2019. The charges were voluntary manslaughter and interference with law enforcement. At the time officers responded to a carjacking in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas child critically injured after tree falls on them
A child was transported to a hospital in critical condition after a tree fell on them in east Wichita just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
Police continue to investigate suspect for role in Sept. 15 killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas teen accused in a fatal shooting Sept. 15 made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Laquavion Bentley, 19 of Wichita, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal threat, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. He was...
Kansas man hospitalized after semi tire fails
SALINA, Kan. —A McPherson man was injured in an accident Wednesday morning in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 52-year-old William G. Ingels of McPherson was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70 when he lost control as a drivers side tire failed. The semi slid off the east side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment and came to rest facing east on I-70.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Family pleas for violence in Wichita schools to stop after teen seriously hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Violence in schools is at the forefront of some parents’ minds as a group of students at Wichita Southeast High School face expulsion hearings after seriously injuring a 14-year-old boy. Parents of Tyren Jackson said their son was walking away from a fight when four...
Ponca City man transported to Wichita following stabbing
A Ponca City man is recovering after a stabbing Monday evening.
Gun video on social media gets Wichita man prison time
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who posted a video on social media of himself with guns is going to prison. Police saw the video and arrested Alejandro Morales, 19, for criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team got a search warrant. As police were […]
KWCH.com
Infant killed in Hays house fire
The drought situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman.
11-year-old Wichita boy still critical after being hit by car, family says
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – 11-year-old Nathan Veith is still recovering after being hit by a car while crossing the street on his bike at Central and Red Barn in Wichita on Tuesday. Nathan’s family said he is stable but still in critical condition. “He suffered some pretty serious head trauma, he has some facial fractures, […]
KAKE TV
Friday Football Blitz highlights and scores (9/23)
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Week four of the high school football season is in the books and KAKEland is officially half way through the schedule. Tonight's Game of the Week turned into a runaway win for for Northwest over East. There were also big wins for Maize, Maize South, Derby, Cheney and and much more. Sully Engels, Micaela Dae and Kelly Burkhart break it all down for you.
KWCH.com
Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
SUV hits Hesston school bus
An SUV crashed into a school bus Friday morning south of Hesston, injuring the SUV's driver.
Comments / 3