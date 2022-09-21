Teenager Daniel Cure was last seen on Sept. 10, 2022, in Wichita. The 17-year-old is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here or with NCMEC by clicking here.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO